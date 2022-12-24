Read full article on original website
2022 Swammy Awards: World Junior Male Swimmer of the Year – David Popovici
When we remember David Popovici in 2022, the first thing we're all going to think of is his World Record in the LC men's 100 free at the European Champs. Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 WORLD JUNIOR MALE SWIMMER...
Chad le Clos 2.0 Moving Forward: “The Dream is to be Olympic Champion Again”
We sat down with new SCM world champ in the 100 and 200 fly, Chad le Clos. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist talks us through his last 2.5 years, from Energy Standard dissolving because of COVID through being a nomad and training wherever he could to finally landing in Germany with Dirk Lange. Le Clos emphasizes how much of a difference it has made in having a steady training base. He also alludes to difficulties outside of the pool setting him back in early 2021 and affecting his performances through the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Men’s 50 Freestyle vs 100-Meter Dash: Breaking Magical Barriers
During the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Brazilian superstar veteran Bruno Fratus set the 100th 21-point 50 freestyle of his career. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Fall edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to the SwimSwam Magazine here. During the 2022 World...
2022 Swammy Awards: Asian Male Of The Year – Hwang Sunwoo
After repeating as short course 200m free world champion, 19-year-old Hwang Sunwoo of South Korea is the 2022 Swammy Award winner for Asian Male of the Year. Archive photo via World Aquatics. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 ASIAN MALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: HWANG...
Ilya Kharun Breaks Down Representing Canada, World Jr Records, and 1st Worlds Medals
In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
2022 Swammy Awards: Comeback Award – Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania
Ruta Meilutyte was intentional in her comeback to swimming, and it paid off with gold medals and a new World Record in Melbourne to end the year. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 Comeback of the Year: Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania.
FINIS Set of the Week: Kick It! Pull It! Bop It?
Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner. This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes). This week’s set is a balance between kicking and pulling. 300 Warmup. 4 x 100 kick @ Rest...
13-Year-Old Luke Zardavets Hits 57.91 100 BR At SCSC’s Blizzard Blast
SCY (25 yards) South Carolina Swim Club (SCSC) held its 7th annual Blizzard Blast meet in early December. Highlighting the weekend was 13-year-old Luke Zardavets from Planet Swim Aquatics. Zardavets clocked a 57.91 in the finals of the 100 breaststroke after going a best time of 58.00 in prelims. Zardavets’...
