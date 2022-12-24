Driver starts car fire in Everett after crashing into Fred Meyer, pouring gasoline on himself

Everett police are investigating after a man drove through the front entrance of a Fred Meyer store and caused a car fire on Friday night.

According to the Everett Police Department, around 6 p.m., officers were called to the Fred Meyer at 8530 Evergreen Way for a man in his 50s who had driven through the front entrance.

When officers arrived, they saw the man begin to pour gasoline on himself. Officers began negotiating with the man to get him out of the car when the car caught on fire.

The man was able to get out of the car and was taken to an area hospital. Firefighters with the Everett Police Department extinguished the fire, which did not extend into the store.

The extent of the man’s injuries are unknown, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

