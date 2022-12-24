ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Driver starts car fire in Everett after crashing into Fred Meyer, pouring gasoline on himself

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eoosT_0jtEmrWA00

Everett police are investigating after a man drove through the front entrance of a Fred Meyer store and caused a car fire on Friday night.

According to the Everett Police Department, around 6 p.m., officers were called to the Fred Meyer at 8530 Evergreen Way for a man in his 50s who had driven through the front entrance.

When officers arrived, they saw the man begin to pour gasoline on himself. Officers began negotiating with the man to get him out of the car when the car caught on fire.

The man was able to get out of the car and was taken to an area hospital. Firefighters with the Everett Police Department extinguished the fire, which did not extend into the store.

The extent of the man’s injuries are unknown, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

Tyler Tvedt
4d ago

Its Everett after all. Wouldn't doubt if something like this happened. So many crazy people.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Police seek suspect of fatal hit-and-run in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A 63-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Kent Tuesday afternoon, and police are working to identify the suspect. Officers were called to a crash near Fourth Ave NW and James St around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. Callers reported the 63-year-old Federal Way woman was lying unconscious...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police arrest Federal Way man suspected of stealing 18 vehicles across multiple counties

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force announced Wednesday that a Federal Way man could be facing multiple felonies for allegedly stealing over a dozen vehicles. Eighteen vehicles, trailers, and “pieces of heavy equipment” were recovered across properties in numerous cities, including Parkland, Kent, Federal Way, and Bellevue. Authorities believe he stole the vehicles in Eastern Washington before moving them to the western side of the state.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Judge Sets Bail At $250,000.00 For Suspect In Friday’s Vehicle Explosion at Everett Fred Meyer Store

This afternoon Everett District Court Judge Anthony Howard found there was probable cause to hold a 57-year-old man from Olympia on a quarter-of-a-million-dollars bond for 1st degree arson and 1st degree malicious mischief after last Friday evening he reportedly drove his car into the grocery entrance of the Fred Meyer store on Evergreen Way in south Everett and set it on fire. “in essence you made a bomb out of a vehicle” Judge Howard remarked before ordering the $250k bond and requiring a mental health evaluation for the man before any release.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man stabbed while jogging on Queen Anne trail

A man was stabbed Tuesday while jogging on a trail in north Queen Anne, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report that a man had been stabbed near 3rd Avenue North and Etruria Street. Officers located a 21-year-old man with a...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Woman bludgeoned with rock, cellphone stolen in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - Police seek a man who reportedly bludgeoned a woman with a rock in downtown Seattle on Tuesday. According to authorities, a woman flagged a Seattle Police officer on patrol near Third and Pike around 6 a.m. The victim told the officer she was waiting at the bus stop, when a man came up with a "fist-sized rock" and hit her in the head with it.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Woman Struck With Rock in Downtown Robbery

Police are investigating after a man bludgeoned a woman with a rock and robbed her in downtown Seattle early Tuesday. Around 6 a.m., a woman flagged down an officer working an emphasis patrol in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue. The woman, who was bloodied in the attack, told police...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Burglar At West Seattle Sporting Goods Store

A burglar used a shopping cart to smash his way into a West Seattle sporting goods store early Tuesday and reportedly pointed a weapon—later discovered to be a pellet rifle—at officers before he was arrested. At 4:15 AM, police received a report of a burglary at the sporting...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment

Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year. Syretta Brown was found dead in a tent in an encampment west of East 38th Avenue and McKinley Avenue on Nov. 13, 2021. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 11, 2022.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

K9 Ryker: Gone But Not Forgotten

Tacoma Police Department social media post. On this day in 1982, K9 Ryker, a 6-year-old German Shepherd, was struck by a vehicle at 40th St and Portland Ave. He and his handler were responding to a commercial robbery by an armed suspect. K9 Ryker had obtained a good scent and was tracking the suspect when he was struck by a driver who was unable to stop in time. Ryker died 40 minutes later at a local veterinary hospital. K9 Ryker was the Tacoma Police Department’s first K9 and is credited with more than 50 felony apprehensions and 30 misdemeanor arrests. To this day, his name adorns the department’s “Ryker Award”, given to K9s and their handlers for exemplary work in protecting the public. K9 Ryker: End of Watch, Dec. 26 1982.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Tacoma

Two men were arrested Saturday after shooting at an occupied house in a drive-by, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South 13th Street just before 2 p.m. The house was hit but no one inside was injured, police said. Officers...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
114K+
Followers
150K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy