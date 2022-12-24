Read full article on original website
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
CBS Sports
Tyrese Maxey's return to 76ers lineup brings about interesting decision regarding rotation for Philadelphia
Tyrese Maxey's imminent return to Philadelphia's active lineup begets a difficult decision for the Sixers coaching staff -- whether Maxey should be reinserted into the team's starting lineup, or if they should try to bring the electric young guard off of the bench as the sixth man. On the surface,...
CBS Sports
Braxton Key: Let go by Pistons
Key was waived by the Pistons on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Key joined the Pistons on a two-year, two-way contract in April of 2022, but he appeared in just three games with the parent club to begin the 2022-23 campaign. He'll be let go after the Pistons signed Jared Rhoden to a two-way deal Monday.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Poor showing in loss
Gobert racked up 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 31 minutes during Monday's 113-110 loss to the Heat. Gobert's production continues to vary on a night-to-night basis, but this was another disappointing performance from the big man, who did not record a single steal or block for the second straight game. Relative to last season, Gobert's numbers are down in virtually every key stat category -- most notably rebounds and blocks. He's down to just 12.1 boards per game (fewest since 2017-18) and a horrific 1.2 blocks (fewest since rookie season).
CBS Sports
Titans' Kyle Philips: Not close to return
Head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Phillips (hamstring) is not close to returning from injured reserve, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports. Given Vrabel's comments, Phillips can safely be ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Dallas. The rookie fifth-round pick caught eight of 13 targets for 78 yards through his first four appearances, but he's been on IR since with a hamstring injury. It's unclear when Phillips will be able to suit up again, but the wideout is trending toward sitting out the final two games of the regular season.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Out again Wednesday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota. Ingram hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a left toe sprain. It's unclear when he'll return to game action, but his next chance to do so will arrive Friday against Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta
White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
CBS Sports
Eagles injury updates: Nick Sirianni updates Jalen Hurts' status; C.J. Gardner-Johnson eligible to come off IR
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have Jalen Hurts in their Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, failing to clinch home-field advantage and the NFC East in the process. With both still at play heading into Week 17, will that be enough for the Eagles to prompt Hurts back into action?
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Won't play Wednesday
Martinez (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday against Anaheim. With Martinez on the shelf, Ben Hutton will draw into the lineup versus the Ducks. Martinez, who's been limited to just five assists through 37 games this season, will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with Nashville.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17, 2022: Model says start Cam Akers, sit Kirk Cousins
Championship week has arrived for Fantasy owners everywhere, so the need for the most accurate Week 17 Fantasy football rankings is clearly magnified. With championships on the line, there are tough calls to make when setting your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups. Can players such as Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams be trusted against an elite San Francisco defense that's giving up just 15.3 points per game?
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Could return by Saturday
MacKinnon (upper body) could return to action as soon as Saturday versus Toronto, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. According to coach Jared Bednar, MacKinnon is "very close" to returning, and although he won't play Tuesday against Arizona or Thursday versus the Kings, there's a chance he'll be ready to return Saturday against the Maple Leafs. The 27-year-old pivot, who's racked up eight goals and 34 points through 23 contests this season, has been sidelined since Dec. 7 with his upper-body injury.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Placed on IR
The Cardinals placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. Hill was carted off the field during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay, but he was deemed day-to-day after being diagnosed with a knee sprain. It's unclear if the issue worsened since the diagnosis, or Arizona is simply being cautious. Either way, Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, as Arizona has already been eliminated from the playoffs. He'll end the season with 13 total appearances (seven with Arizona and six with Dallas), totaling 12 tackles and one sack across 224 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Comes down with illness
Conner missed Wednesday's walk-through session due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner has been a workhorse for Arizona's backfield over the last six games, racking up 130 touches for 605 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns during that span. An illness is keeping him off the practice field to start Week 17 prep, but he'll have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday and avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Gets into Tuesday's practice
Palat (groin) practiced with the Devils on Tuesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site. Palat hasn't played since Oct. 24 because of the injury. It's not clear when he'll be back, but this is an important step in his recovery. The 31-year-old has three goals in six games this season.
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Joins Reds on minors deal
Romine signed with the Reds as a non-roster invitee Tuesday. Romine appeared in his 11th big-league season last year, spending time with the Angels, Cardinals and Reds. He didn't make much of an impression with any of his three clubs, hitting a combined .155/.187/.248 in 51 games. He fits best as organizational depth at this point in his career.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win
Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistance posed by the opposing offense. Typically, Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen, as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within itself once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Close to debuting
According to coach Peter Laviolette, although Wilson (knee) isn't expected to play Thursday against Ottawa, he's "getting closer" to making his season debut, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson is clearly on the verge of making his season debut, but he may have to wait for the calendar to flip...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches one pass
Thomas caught one of three targets for 12 yards in Week 16's 37-23 win over the Lions. Thomas broke his three-game multi-catch streak but has still hauled in at least one pass in all 15 appearances this season. He'll strive to keep that mini feat going Sunday versus the Buccaneers.
CBS Sports
Braves' Hoy Park: DFA'd by Atlanta
Atlanta designated Park for assignment Wednesday. After being sent from Boston to Atlanta via trade nearly two weeks ago, Park has been pushed off the 40-man roster following a trade that sends Eli White from Texas to Atlanta. Park has now been DFA'd three times this offseason, and he will likely get claimed by another team in search of a young infielder. He spent most of his time in Triple-A Indianapolis last season, slashing .225/.332/.354 with 10 homers and collecting 37 RBI and 14 stolen bases in the process.
CBS Sports
Packers' Devonte Wyatt: Increased role ahead
Wyatt will move into a more significant role with Dean Lowry (calf) placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Wyatt was the team's selection in the first round of the 2022 Draft, but he's failed to make an impact thus far in his rookie season. Through 14 contests, Wyatt has played just 148 defensive snaps, recording 13 tackles (six solo) and 0.5 sacks. He'll now work to make the most of his extra opportunities beginning Sunday against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Tuesday's game postponed
Gaudreau's game against the Sabres on Tuesday has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo. Buffalo isn't able to travel because the airport is closed. The NHL has not determined a new date for the contest yet. Gaudreau leads Columbus in scoring with 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 33 games this season.
