Fidelity Plans to Launch NFT Marketplace and Offer Crypto Services in Metaverse
Fidelity Investments submitted three trademark applications to the United States Patent Trademark Office (USPTO). The applications show Fidelity’s intent to start offering crypto services like mutual funds, real estate, and retirement investment services “in the metaverse and other virtual worlds.”. The investment giant said it might launch an...
Hedgeup (HDUP) Continues to Grow As Monero (XMR) Price Falls and Bitcoin (BTC) Remains Range Bound
Investors in the crypto sector are always looking for the next big coin that will make them massive profits or even propel them to crypto millionaire status. Currently, all signs point to HedgeUp as the best coin for those looking to diversify their portfolios, make some profit and be part of a winning team.
Gate.io Launches its Crypto Payment Product – Gate Pay
Gate.io, one of the world’s earliest and largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has officially launched Gate Pay, a leading crypto-based payment product. Gate.io believes that, with a larger purpose to bridge the divide between blockchain and everyday life, cryptocurrencies will assume the basic and critical function of currency – as a means of payment – bringing a wider adoption beyond the limited user group in trading and transactions. Therefore, Gate.io decided to develop and launch Gate Pay to bring the Web 3.0 lifestyle to the public by serving individual users and business partners with its crypto-based payment solution.
Argo Blockchain Requests Nasdaq Suspend Trading of Their Shares Due to Restructuring
Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain is a publicly listed UK-based company. They have requested that the NASDAQ suspend trading ahead of an announcement planned for Wednesday. The company previously announced that it could restructure without declaring bankruptcy. UK-based Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain requested a 24-hour trading suspension by NASDAQ ahead...
Crypto Lender Vauld’s Future Uncertain as Nexo Acquisition Talks Fall Through
Vauld stated in an email to its creditors that its talk with Nexo about a potential acquisition was unsuccessful. Nexo dispelled the rumor of a complete termination of its deal with Vauld in a later statement. Earlier, Nexo offered to acquire Vauld to save the lender from bankruptcy, as it...
Pessimistic Donkey College, The First College Themed NFT Project Prepares for Launch
With sales of non-fungible tokens falling for the 6th straight month and falling by 60% in just Q3 to Q4 this year, it’s understandable to say the market is feeling pessimistic. A number of factors contribute to this such as interest rate increases cooling the economy and the novelty of purely aesthetic NFTs failing to attract investor attention.
Kraken to Cease Operations in Japan, Cites a Weak Crypto Market
Crypto exchange Kraken has announced its intention to quit operations in Japan and de-register from the Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA), citing a weak crypto market globally. Kraken Will Quit Operations in Japan. In a Wednesday blog post, the U.S.-based crypto exchange announced that its decision to stop operating in...
Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Solana (SOL) Need to Step Aside as Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Disrupts the Market After Presale Success
Investing in cryptocurrencies can be a difficult procedure, especially for people who are unfamiliar with it. There are countless coins and tokens, each with distinctive qualities and price fluctuations. Knowing where to begin or even which tokens are worthy of investment might be challenging. Back in the day, Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Solana (SOL) were two of the most sought-after cryptocurrencies. However, in recent weeks, both Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Solana (SOL) have seen their values decline below threshold levels. Even in such a dour market, there is one token that has been gaining momentum: Snowfall Protocol (SNW). In this article, we will see why Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Solana (SOL) are stepping aside as Snowfall Protocol (SNW) takes the lead.
Elon Musk Imposter Hacks UK Cabinet Minister’s Account, Promotes Crypto Scam
On Christmas Day, another parliament member of the United Kingdom was targeted in a Twitter crypto scam. Education Secretary Gillian Keegan found her Twitter pic changed to Elon Musk’s current profile picture. As the cyber attack took place at 7:30 PM on Christmas Day, the first thing the hacker...
DeGods and y00ts to Wave Farewell to Solana and Migrate to Ethereum and Polygon in 2023
DeGods and y00ts resolved to migrate to Polygon and Ethereum in 2023. Both projects plan to release more migration details once they’re ready. The team behind y00ts and DeGods also plans to migrate $DUST to Polygon and Ethereum. According to the founder, DeGods and y00ts have achieved everything due...
Gemini and Winklevoss Twins Sued for Not Selling Interest-Bearing Accounts as Securities
Investors sued Gemini and the Winklevoss twins for allegedly selling unregistered interest-bearing accounts. The fall of FTX is the source of the disagreement between investors, Gemini, and its founders. After FTX collapsed, Gemini stopped withdrawals on Trust Earn accounts due to the exposure of Genesis Global to FTX. Gemini failed...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Developer Launches Tipping Extension as DOGE Drops 5.2%
This year, there’s been a lot going on for the top dog memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE), even amid a very intense crypto winter. As DOGE is often mentioned in Elon Musk’s Twitter 2.0 outline, its developers are hammering away to introduce new tech upgrades. Today, DOGE Whisperer, a core development team member, introduced the highly anticipated Dogecoin Tipping Jar.
BitKeep Wallet Suffers Second Hack Since October, $8 Million Stolen via Infected APKs
BitKeep, a Singapore-based multi-chain decentralized cryptocurrency wallet, has become the latest victim of DeFi hacks, with over $8 million in customer funds reportedly stolen. BitKeep Suffers $8 Million Exploit. BitKeep, which suffered a $1 million exploit in October when an exploiter gained access to vulnerable smart contracts, has confirmed another...
Solana’s (SOL) Days Are Numbered, Says Entrepreneur David Gokhshtein
Solana’s (SOL) resources were closely intertwined with the fallen FTX. YouTuber David Gokhshtein claims Solana “is not going to make it.”. The ongoing bearish trend resulted in many developers leaving SOL. Solana (SOL) is arguably one of the hardest hit by the crypto earthquake triggered by the corrupt...
China’s Central Bank-Owned ‘Digital Yuan’ App Now Allows Gifting of Cash
The CBDC has already seen considerable usage in China. It is also integrated with Tencent’s QQ and WeChat messenger apps. To drive the adoption of their Digital Yuan smartphone app, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has introduced a new gifting feature. This allows users to send cash gifts to one another through ‘red envelopes.’
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps 69% As Lead Dev Plans to Reveal Identity
The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community has a lot to look forward to heading into 2023, as the leading developer Shytoshi Kusama recently declared that Shibarium “will come very soon.” However, the wait for the SHIB Army is longer than expected. Many holders of the canine memecoin expected the Layer-2 solution to drop this year. But the community may be sated for now by another titbit, as Shytoshi teased his true identity.
Thor Technology Founders ‘Misled Investors’ and Face Fine Over 2018 ICO
The founders of Thor Token, a 2018 ICO, have been ordered to return ‘ill-gotten gains’ by the SEC. Thor Technologies promised the creation of a ‘gig economy’ software platform, but development never went ahead. David Chin and Matthew Moravec co-founded Thor Technologies in 2018 and released...
Seventh-Largest Bitcoin Mining Pool BTC.com Reports $3 Million Cyberattack
Bitcoin mining pool and blockchain browser BTC.com reported a cyberattack earlier this month in which the attackers made away with $3 million in customer and company assets. In a December 26th announcement, the seventh largest BTC mining pool, BTC.com, revealed that it was exploited on December 3rd, with attackers stealing around $700,000 in customer assets and $2.3 million in company assets.
