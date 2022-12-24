Read full article on original website
Chris Beard’s fiancée said he didn’t strangle her, doesn’t ‘refute’ that he acted in self-defense
Through her attorney, Randi Trew made her first public comments Friday since the Dec. 12 incident in which Beard was arrested and later charged with felony family violence after he allegedly strangled her following an argument. Beard was suspended from coaching by university officials without pay "until further notice" later in the day following his arrest.
KBTX.com
Body of missing College Station man found in Austin
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The body of a missing man from College Station has been found in Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, Tanner Hoang, 22, was found on Dec. 24 in the 5200 block of North Capital of Texas Highway. Authorities say they were able to recover...
proclaimerscv.com
Missing Texas A&M University Student Was Found Dead in Austin
According to news sources, a Texas A&M University student who lost previously this month has been discovered dead. Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead on Saturday in Austin, where his vehicle had been left unattended, according to College Station police, who spoke to ABC News. After Hoang skipped lunch on...
No indictments for APD officers in fatal January 2021 shooting of Alex Gonzales
AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin police officers who shot and killed a man in southeast Austin in January of 2021 will not be indicted by a Travis County grand jury. The case is related to the controversial shooting of Alex Gonzales. Police said Gonzales was involved in a road rage incident with Officer Gabriel Gutierrez, who was off duty at the time and in a personal vehicle. Officers Luis Serrato and Brian Nenno responded.
How law enforcement tracked, arrested Georgetown murder suspect
Georgetown police booked Ricardo Quinones, 38, on a murder charge into the Williamson County Jail, where he remains in custody on a $1 million bond. They brought him back there Tuesday after a task force took him into custody in Columbus, Texas in Colorado County.
Texas coach Beard's fiancée says he didn't strangle her
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of strangling his fiancée, Randi Trew, who lives with him. In a statement sent to The Associated Press by her attorney, Randy Leavitt, Trew said she is “deeply saddened” by the incident and said Beard was acting in self-defense from her. “Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends, and the University of Texas, among others. As Chris’ fiancée and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself,” Trew said in the statement.
Georgetown suspect accused of fatally shooting estranged wife arrested
The Georgetown Police Department is searching for an armed suspect in the area of Gabriel View Drive.
fox7austin.com
Family of off-duty officer killed in wreck sues alleged drunk driver, bar
AUSTIN, Texas - The wife, children, and parents of an off-duty officer who died after being hit by a vehicle in North Austin announced a wrongful death lawsuit today. The Stewart Law Firm says they're suing the alleged drunk driver and the bar in The Domain that the officer's family says over-served her.
Woman charged with husband's murder in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman has been arrested and charged with her husband's murder after a deadly shooting in South Austin on Tuesday morning. The Austin Police Department (APD) said at 6:41 a.m., officers received a call reporting that a 67-year-man, identified as Stephen Spaeth, had been shot in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive.
Texas Waffle House Goes Viral After Massive Brawl Breaks Out
Move over IHOP, Waffle House is the new champion over these lands. If you thought the IHOP fight in Victoria Texas was hard to watch, step away from your screen now. A massive brawl inside Waffle House has flooded social media. The title claims the fight took place at a Texas-based Waffle House, and one customer says they are in Austin, Texas.
Football World Reacts To Texas' Major Transfer Loss
One of the best offensive weapons on Texas is going to be elsewhere next season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall has entered the transfer portal. This comes less than a year after he transferred to Texas after spending his freshman season at Alabama. Hall...
Police investigating homicide in south Austin
APD officers are on the scene in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive, which is off of Menchaca Road near the Grand Oaks neighborhood.
PHOTOS: Georgetown landmark Crockett Gardens Falls appears to have collapsed
Photos and video sent by a KXAN viewer show rocks falling from around Crockett Gardens Falls on Sunday.
Watch Austin Man Shock Photographer Girlfriend with Beautiful Surprise Proposal on a Cliff
Everyone in the world loves a good proposal video. And it would appear the recipe for viral success for one Austin, TX man, is kids, a cliff, and a big surprise. “She is a beautiful girl, I have known her for a while, and I know what type of person she is — it just feels right,” Maffeo told the New York Post, adding that he loves “her smile, her laugh and everything about her.
fox7austin.com
Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert
AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
Man accused of north Austin food truck theft arrested over the weekend, APD says
A man accused of stealing a north Austin food truck earlier this month was arrested Friday, Dec. 23, according to a Austin Police Department news release.
Best of 2022: Catch up on the eateries featured from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Toma Taco offers five mini taquitos served with charro beans, grilled onion and chile toreado. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With 2023 looming, here is a quick look back at the 10 restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022 from the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle area. January: Mud Bugs A Cajun Joint...
‘Slap in the face’: Austin homeless camp swept same day cold weather shelters closed
The same day the City of Austin closed its cold weather shelters, some people experiencing homelessness watched their belongings get bulldozed into piles and sent off in dumpsters.
Former SMPD officer shot and killed by San Marcos police early Christmas morning
A man was shot and killed by San Marcos police early Christmas morning, according to the city.
KWTX
Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
