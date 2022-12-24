ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Chris Beard’s fiancée said he didn’t strangle her, doesn’t ‘refute’ that he acted in self-defense

Through her attorney, Randi Trew made her first public comments Friday since the Dec. 12 incident in which Beard was arrested and later charged with felony family violence after he allegedly strangled her following an argument. Beard was suspended from coaching by university officials without pay "until further notice" later in the day following his arrest.
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Body of missing College Station man found in Austin

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The body of a missing man from College Station has been found in Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, Tanner Hoang, 22, was found on Dec. 24 in the 5200 block of North Capital of Texas Highway. Authorities say they were able to recover...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Missing Texas A&M University Student Was Found Dead in Austin

According to news sources, a Texas A&M University student who lost previously this month has been discovered dead. Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead on Saturday in Austin, where his vehicle had been left unattended, according to College Station police, who spoke to ABC News. After Hoang skipped lunch on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KVUE

No indictments for APD officers in fatal January 2021 shooting of Alex Gonzales

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin police officers who shot and killed a man in southeast Austin in January of 2021 will not be indicted by a Travis County grand jury. The case is related to the controversial shooting of Alex Gonzales. Police said Gonzales was involved in a road rage incident with Officer Gabriel Gutierrez, who was off duty at the time and in a personal vehicle. Officers Luis Serrato and Brian Nenno responded.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Texas coach Beard's fiancée says he didn't strangle her

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of strangling his fiancée, Randi Trew, who lives with him. In a statement sent to The Associated Press by her attorney, Randy Leavitt, Trew said she is “deeply saddened” by the incident and said Beard was acting in self-defense from her. “Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends, and the University of Texas, among others. As Chris’ fiancée and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself,” Trew said in the statement.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of off-duty officer killed in wreck sues alleged drunk driver, bar

AUSTIN, Texas - The wife, children, and parents of an off-duty officer who died after being hit by a vehicle in North Austin announced a wrongful death lawsuit today. The Stewart Law Firm says they're suing the alleged drunk driver and the bar in The Domain that the officer's family says over-served her.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Woman charged with husband's murder in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman has been arrested and charged with her husband's murder after a deadly shooting in South Austin on Tuesday morning. The Austin Police Department (APD) said at 6:41 a.m., officers received a call reporting that a 67-year-man, identified as Stephen Spaeth, had been shot in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive.
AUSTIN, TX
KIXS FM 108

Texas Waffle House Goes Viral After Massive Brawl Breaks Out

Move over IHOP, Waffle House is the new champion over these lands. If you thought the IHOP fight in Victoria Texas was hard to watch, step away from your screen now. A massive brawl inside Waffle House has flooded social media. The title claims the fight took place at a Texas-based Waffle House, and one customer says they are in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Texas' Major Transfer Loss

One of the best offensive weapons on Texas is going to be elsewhere next season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall has entered the transfer portal. This comes less than a year after he transferred to Texas after spending his freshman season at Alabama. Hall...
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Watch Austin Man Shock Photographer Girlfriend with Beautiful Surprise Proposal on a Cliff

Everyone in the world loves a good proposal video. And it would appear the recipe for viral success for one Austin, TX man, is kids, a cliff, and a big surprise. “She is a beautiful girl, I have known her for a while, and I know what type of person she is — it just feels right,” Maffeo told the New York Post, adding that he loves “her smile, her laugh and everything about her.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert

AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy