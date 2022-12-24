ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals sign RHP Lyles to 2-year deal, hope for many innings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals were specific in their shopping list for a starting pitcher: They wanted someone capable of throwing a lot of innings, which would take some of the strain off the rest of their young and promising staff. They decided that right-hander...
This Day in Braves History: December 28

1953 - The Milwaukee Braves acquire second baseman Danny O’Connell from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for third baseman Sid Gordon, outfielder Sam Jethroe, pitcher Max Surkont and four minor league pitchers. PIttsburgh also receives $100,000. MLB History. 1926 - National League MVP Bob O’Farrell is named to replace...
MLB Hot Stove: 2023 Offseason Free Agent Tracker

Free agents Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Justin Verlander have all agreed to record-setting contracts. Here is a live tracker of the 2023 MLB offseason free agent signings and contracts, for all 30 Major League teams.
Royals Rumblings - News for December 27, 2022

Anne Rogers has a mailbox column and writes about what next year’s rotation might look like. Brad Keller, Jonathan Heasley, Kris Bubic, Jackson Kowar, Max Castillo, Angel Zerpa and Carlos Hernández will all be competing for a spot. Keller and Hernández finished out the season in the bullpen, and the Royals liked what they saw out of Hernández in relief. But teams can never have too much starting depth, so the pair will likely both come to spring as starters. So will Alec Marsh and Jonathan Bowlan, who are on the 40-man roster but will likely need more time in the Minors before their debuts.
