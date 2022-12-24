Devils comeback effort wasted in 4-3 loss to Bruins | 3 takeaways, including Mackenzie Blackwood’s shaky performance

Read full article on original website
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Sinking Devils drop another game to Bruins, fall to 3-7-2 in December | 3 takeaways
The Devils trudged onto the ice in warmups Wednesday – injury-riddled, yet surprisingly confident – and knew they needed to finish their high-danger chances to down the NHL-best Bruins. Much like their other losses in a brutal month of December, the Devils failed to deliver.
No. 14 Seton Hall Prep rallies past No. 20 Summit - Boys hockey Ice Vault Classic
Christopher McIntyre had two goals and an assist as Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, rallied from an early two-goal deficit to defeat No. 20 Summit, 5-2, in at the Ice Vault Classic at Ice Vault in Wayne. McIntyre, a junior, tied the game at 2-2...
Devils’ injury report: Why Ondrej Palat was placed on LTIR, Tyce Thompson was called up over Graeme Clarke
Ondrej Palat skated in the Devils’ previous two practices, which was a massive leap in his groin surgery recovery. So why did the Devils, desperate for a break amid their 3-6-2 start to December, place him on long-term injured reserve following Wednesday’s pre-game skate? The answer has to do with New Jersey’s current injury bug.
Boys basketball: Ewing, Allentown find success at Neptune Holiday Jubilee 1st round
Darnelle Forrest scored a game-high 29 points to lead Ewing to a one-sided victory over Pioneer Academy, 85-58, in the first round of the Neptune Holiday Jubilee. Kenny Rankin finished with 23 points while Naire Preston tallied 13 points with three made 3-pointers for Ewing (4-0), which led by 35 at halftime and will face St. Patrick in the semifinal round on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Mon., Dec. 26
FIRST STAR: Joseph Taliercio, Toms River South-East. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls basketball: Miller pushes Bound Brook to comeback win over Warren Hills in Crusader Classic finals
Casey Miller netted a game-high 24 points and tallied eight steals, seven assists and six rebounds to push Bound Brook to a 45-44 come-from-behind win over Warren Hills in the finals of the Crusader Classic in Bound Brook. The Crusaders (3-1) trailed 15-2 after the opening quarter and Warren Hills...
Boys basketball: Spotswood’s Coach Mate reaches 400 career wins in Crusader Classic consolation
Daniel Yarus and Kiye Walker scored 18 points apiece to lead Spotswood to a win over Great Oaks Charter, 94-52, in the consolation round of the Crusader Classic at Bound Brook. The win represents career victory No. 400 for Spotswood head coach Steve Mate, currently in his 28th year at...
Boys Basketball: Nottingham, Pitman cruise to victory in Pitman Classic 1st round
JP Dickerson scored 30 points as Nottingham defeated Absegami 78-58 in the first round of the Pitman Classic, in Pitman. Nottingham (3-2) led by 13 at the end of the first quarter and used that cushion to build its lead throughout the rest of the game. Absegami (2-3) kept the...
Boys Basketball: Viking Classic - Moorestown over Kingsway in consolation final
Moorestown defeated Kingsway 50-41 in the third place consolation final at the Eastern Viking Classic, in Voorhees. Moorestown (4-2) get back into the win column with its fourth win of the season. The Quakers narrowly lost by four points in the first round to Kingsway. With the loss, Kingsway drops...
Girls Basketball: Clark scores 1,000th point in Viking Showcase round robin
Gloucester Catholic defeated Haddon Heights 53-32 to pick up its second win of the Viking Holiday Showcase, in Voorhees. Leading by just two at the end of the first quarter, Gloucester Catholic (4-1) went on a 23-3 run during the second quarter and took a 25-13 lead into the halftime break.
Boys Basketball: Hopewell Valley, Ocean Township get 1st round wins in Molinelli Tournament
Hopewell Valley got off to a fast start and ultimately defeated Burlington City 55-41 in the first round of the John Molinelli Tournament, in Pennington.
