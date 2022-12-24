Read full article on original website
Related
Jade Cargill Wants To Defend Her TBS Championship Against Charlotte Flair, Flair Praises Cargill
Jade Cargill wants to wrestle Charlotte Flair and "The Queen" appears to be keeping a close eye on the inaugural AEW TBS Champion. Jade Cargill has been undefeated in AEW since her debut. At the start of 2022, she became the first-ever AEW TBS Champion and because of her dominance, she is the only woman to have ever held that prize as of this writing.
AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash (12/28): Samoa Joe Set To Defend TNT Gold, Best Of Seven Continues
It's Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and you know what that means!. On the final Wednesday of 2022, AEW plans on closing out the year with a smash, a New Year's Smash. Tonight, All Elite Wrestling presents the final AEW Dynamite of 2022. Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and more will be in action. Samoa Joe will also defend his TNT Championship and we will get the penultimate, and potentially final, match in the series between Death Triangle and The Elite.
Tony Khan Talks Future Changes To AEW's Set/Presentation, Says The Most Important Thing Is The Fans
Tony Khan talks the upcoming changes to AEW's set and/or presentation. Earlier this month, rumors began to circulate stating that AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage will have a new look and/or a new presentation to kick off 2023. These rumors were later confirmed by Tony Khan in a recent interview with TV Insider.
Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks Announced For 1/4 AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks and Chris Jericho will kick off the new year by facing each other on AEW Dynamite. After engaging in a war of words on the December 21 edition of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks are set to meet in singles action on the first Dynamite of 2023. Jericho offered Starks the chance to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. When Starks firmly turned him down and insulted him, the JAS beat him up until Action Andretti made the save.
Cain Velasquez Says He And Daniel Cormier Have Discussed Competing In A Match For AAA Lucha Libre
Cain Velasquez says he has talked with Daniel Cormier about the both of them working a match in AAA Lucha Libre. Cain Velasquez and Daniel Cormier, while known for their time in the UFC, have a great love and respect for professional wrestling. Both Velasquez and Cormier have participated in WWE events in the past with Velasquez actually getting an opportunity to become WWE Champion against Brock Lesnar in 2019.
Mia Yim Says Nice Things About Shelton Benjamin To Celebrate His 20-Year WWE Anniversary
On the December 26, 2002 episode of WWE SmackDown, Shelton Benjamin made his WWE debut, aligning with Charlie Haas and Kurt Angle as Team Angle. 20 years later, Benjamin is still part of the WWE roster and going strong. During his 20 year career in wrestling, Benjamin has captured the WWE United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and Tag Team Championships.
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Bouncing Between Appearances On AEW And WWE TV
Eric Bischoff discusses how he appeared on both WWE and AEW TV in a short period of time. Following the downfall of WCW, Bischoff spent several years with WWE before he left the company in 2007. He then worked for TNA until his departure in 2014. He then shifted his focus to other projects and he made a few appearances for WWE over the next few years. Bischoff later made his AEW debut in 2020 on the August 5 episode of AEW Dynamite, and he was brought back for multiple appearances over the next several months. In 2021, he also appeared on the December 27 episode of WWE RAW. His last appearance for AEW came on the May 28 episode of AEW Dynamite that year, where he hosted a party for the Inner Circle.
WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Greensboro, NC (12/28): Sheamus Takes On Gunther
WWE held a live event on December 28 from the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Headlines) and highlights are below. WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Greensboro, NC (12/28) Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss and Emma defeated Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Zelina Vega.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (12/26): Athena, Dralistico, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the December 26, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/26) Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose defeated Karizma & Leva Bates.
Details On Identity Of Swerve's Affiliate From AEW Dynamite
Fightful has learned all the details on the mystery man that appeared as one of Swerve Strickland's affiliates on AEW Dynamite. During the segment with Keith Lee, Swerve had Parker Boudreaux and a mystery man with braids and face tattoos attack Lee. Sources have indicated that the man is Granden Goetzman, who has been training for quite some time in preparation for his All Elite Wrestling debut.
Jameson Ryan Provides Update On Injury Suffered On 12/27 AEW Dark
On the December 27 episode of AEW Dark, Jameson Ryan teamed with Brandon Bullock to take on the Iron Savages (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder). The finished saw Iron Savages hit a backpack cannonball in the corner on Ryan, who held his knee after the moving. Speaking to Jeremy Lambert...
CM Punk Responds To Dax Harwood’s Plea For He And The Elite To Find A Way To Make It Work: ‘Duh’
CM Punk responds to Dax Harwood's comment that he and The Elite should find a way to make it work. At AEW All Out on September 4, Punk defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship. At the post-show press conference, Punk took several shots at Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, which reportedly led to a heated brawl between the two sides, along with Ace Steel. Punk, Omega, and The Young Bucks were subsequently suspended, and Steel was fired. While The Elite returned at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19, Punk, who suffered an injury during his match against Moxley, has remained absent. AEW president Tony Khan has declined to comment on the situation on multiple occasions.
AEW Dark (12/27) Stream & Results: Billie Starkz, Daddy Magic, Angelico, More Set For Action
AEW Dark (12/27) The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) def. The Hughes Brothers (Terrell Hughes & Terrence Hughes) “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard def. Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson) Evil Uno def. Blake Li. Red Velvet def. Billie Starkz. The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) (with JT Davidson) vs....
Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews, Trick Williams vs, Axiom, And More Set For 1/3 WWE NXT
Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes will clash on the January 3 episode of NXT. On the December 20 episode, Crews returned to NX and discussed his loss to NXT Champion bron Breakker at NXT Deadline. He made it clear that he intends to earn another title, and he got into a heated confrontation with Carmelo Hayes, as the former NXT North American Champion also wants a shot at the gold. On the December 27 episode, WWE announced that the two stars will face off next week.
2022 Best & Worst Moments: CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Vince McMahon, Mandy Rose, More | Fightful Roundtable
Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable looks back on the best and worst moments of 2022: from Sami Zayn's work with The Bloodline to CM Punk's explosive Brawl Out press conference and Vince McMahon's retirement and Mandy Rose's release. Joining host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) is Alicia Atout, Ella Jay and Connor Casey.
NWA Christmas Special Results (12/24): Kratos, Pretty Empowered, Rhett Titus In Action
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its NWA Christmas Special on December 24. Fans can watch the full episode in the video above. NWA Christmas Special Results (12/24) - The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) def. Alex Caytal & Shepherd Lutz. - Eric Jackson def. Sodapop. - The Country...
Tony Khan Discusses Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure, Says That It Affected Multiple Departments
Tony Khan discusses Cody Rhodes' departure from All Elite Wrestling. The wrestling world has been turned on its head multiple times in 2022, but one of the first shocking moments of the year came on February 15, when Cody Rhodes announced that he was leaving AEW. Rhodes, alongside The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks), was considered to be a founding father of the company and was often featured in top programs on both AEW Dynamite and Rampage.
AEW Rampage On 12/23 Records Highest Viewership Number Since April, Demo Rating Also Up
The numbers are in for the December 23 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 566,000 viewers. This number is up from the 464,000 viewers the show drew on December 16. This is the highest viewership number that Rampage has drawn since April 8, 2022.
North American Title Defense | WWE NXT Sour Graps 12/27/2022 | Full Show Review & Results
Alex (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. - Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, & Odyssey Jones vs. The Schism. - Wes Lee vs. Tony D'Angelo for the North American Title. - Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James. ...and more! 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness....
12/23 WWE SmackDown Records 8% Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Up
The numbers are in for the December 23 episode of WWE SmackDown. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.376 million viewers. This number is up from the 2.191 million viewers the show drew on December 16. This is the highest final viewership number that SmackDown has recorded since September 23, 2022.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0