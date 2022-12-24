Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
newsnationnow.com
‘Enlisted for Life’ helps homeless vets
(NewsNation) — Thousands of veterans are homeless in America, and one organization hopes to help their brothers and sisters in service. Marine Lance Cpl. Sean Carroll runs “Enlisted for Life,” which operates in New York state, along with parts of Vermont, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Run entirely by...
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
Bronx family says they've had no hot water at NYCHA apartment for 18 months
George, a resident of the NYCHA complex at 1372 Washington Ave., says it takes his family of four small children four hours to shower since they don’t have access to running hot water.
Christmas party held for migrants in NYC
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Christmas is such a great time for sharing love, gifts, warmth and food and that’s exactly what one Upper West Side synagogue was doing on Sunday. There were rooms filled with Christmas joy and love. More than 100 asylum-seekers and their families enjoyed a Christmas party at Upper West […]
Christmas Alone in New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
newsnationnow.com
Nonprofit helping food entrepreneurs gets $50,000 grant
(NewsNation) —A financial company that loaned money to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic is giving $50,000 to a nonprofit based in Milwaukee that helps culinary entrepreneurs achieve their dreams. Cross River Bank, in Fort Lee, New Jersey is giving a grant to Upstart Kitchen, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The...
proclaimerscv.com
New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps
NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
NYC mom fatally shot on way to supermarket remembered as ‘too’ generous
The upper Manhattan mother of three killed by a stray bullet the day after Christmas was remembered by her family Tuesday as “generous and kind” to a fault. Valeria Ortega, 64 — a resident of Inwood for the last three decades, who also leaves behind three grandkids and her 101-year-old mom — was shot in the head just blocks from her home on Monday morning while walking with her son to the supermarket. “[She was] buenisima — a very good woman, a doting mother,” Vincente Garcia told ABC-7 Eyewitness News. “[She was] generous and kind almost too much for her own good.” One of...
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.
36-year-old Camden Sylvia lived in Manhattan, New York, with her boyfriend, 54-year-old Michael Sullivan. Camden was a painter who worked at a real estate agency while Michael was an actor who worked at an art gallery. The couple lived on the fifth floor of an apartment building on 76 Pearl Street in the financial district near several popular tourism areas. Since Michael had lived in the apartment for 21 years prior to Camden moving in, their 1,600 sq ft rent-controlled unit was only $304 a month, a dream for any New Yorker.
Staten Island lawyer wins $10 million defamation suit following brutal family spat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nearly 10 years ago, a Staten Island lawyer was arrested and faced possible disbarment amid accusations he punched a man in the face during a dispute in Family Court, St. George. The criminal charges were dropped six months later, while a civil matter was brewing.
fox5ny.com
Violent Christmas in NYC subway system
NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
newsnationnow.com
Police look to bring down crime rates in 2023
(NewsNation) — Going into 2023, police departments around the country will continue to explore ways to bring down crime rates. 2022 was a challenging year for many departments in some of the nation’s largest cities. In New York City, murders and shootings were down for the year. But crimes like rape, robberies, burglaries and assaults were all higher than they were a year ago.
Elite NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals: ‘We take a lot of pride in our work’
To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
newsnationnow.com
Two New York officers stabbed; suspect fatally shot
(NewsNation) — Two police officers in Suffolk County, New York, were stabbed Wednesday night on Long Island. The suspect was fatally shot, NewsNation affiliate PIX11 reports. At around 5 p.m., a caseworker checking on residents of apartments in the Birchwood Road area of Medford called 911. Police responded and...
fox5ny.com
Harlem lot turned into truck depot
A developer wanted to build a residential towers on a 70,000-square-foot lot. But after the City Council refused to rezone the block, the developer decided to offer park of the space as parking for trucks.
‘Missing’ Mayor Adams quips he was ‘hiding’ from Post while attending midnight mass
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has not been seen for days amid a historic storm battering the region, was spotted attending Christmas midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday night. When probed by The Post on where he had been for the past couple of days, Hizzoner quipped he’d been “getting some rest and hiding from The Post.” But just days earlier on Tuesday night, Adams — who’s known for his late-night lifestyle — made sure to drop by and party at the New York Post’s Christmas bash in Chelsea. He then went MIA Thursday, prompting a New...
proclaimerscv.com
New Yorkers Will Receive Additional SNAP Benefits this December
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with the households enrolled there will get additional benefits in food this month of December. Gov. Kathy Hochul said all New Yorkers that are in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December. Supplemental benefits will come from worth up to $234 million in federal funding.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYCHA Faces Financial Crisis as Nearly Half of Tenants Are Late on Rent, With Many Awaiting Missing Aid
Nearly half of the city’s public housing households are now behind in their rent, owing $450 million in all — a huge pandemic-related problem caused in part by tenants waiting for rent reimbursement from the state that will likely never come. New York City Housing Authority officials outlined...
pix11.com
Winter storm damage hits Queens
Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. NYC could see 1,000 migrants a day. Manhattan...
Men killed in Queens, Bronx shootings hours after grandmother fatally shot in Manhattan
Two men were fatally shot in Queens and the Bronx on Monday night, hours after a 64-year-old grandmother was gunned down in broad daylight by a stray bullet in Upper Manhattan, police said.
Comments / 2