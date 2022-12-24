The National Weather Service Hanford’s seven-day forecast calls for rain or a good chance of it for seven of eight days into the new year. Already heavy precipitation, brought in by an atmospheric river, has soaked most of California and piled up snow in the Sierra this week. Another water-laden atmospheric river will span from Friday into Saturday, taking aim at California with heavy precipitation. Forecasters call for a brief break in the rain along the West Coast for Sunday as the trough axis shifts east, but another round of precipitation is forecast once again for Monday and Tuesday.

HANFORD, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO