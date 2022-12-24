ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Nutritionist invites community to a fresh start in 2023

Registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) Krista Feagans has announced that she'll be hosting nutrition classes to start the new year. With over a decade of clinical experience and her own practice, Feagans will speak at the GateWay Church in Visalia for a kickoff event on Jan. 12, and to lead a four-class nutrition series in the weeks following.
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Maria's shines bright in the Hanford Mall

Shining brightly in the Hanford Mall is a cozy little jewelry and gift shop. Rocio Arellano, owner of Maria’s, said that her aim is to offer "really good jewelry for less money" because she feels that people "want to spend less" these days. Arellano is no newbie on the...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Predictions of heavy rain and snow pile up | John Lindt

The National Weather Service Hanford’s seven-day forecast calls for rain or a good chance of it for seven of eight days into the new year. Already heavy precipitation, brought in by an atmospheric river, has soaked most of California and piled up snow in the Sierra this week. Another water-laden atmospheric river will span from Friday into Saturday, taking aim at California with heavy precipitation. Forecasters call for a brief break in the rain along the West Coast for Sunday as the trough axis shifts east, but another round of precipitation is forecast once again for Monday and Tuesday.
HANFORD, CA
goldrushcam.com

High-Speed Rail Authority Announces the Opening of Two Structures in Fresno and Kings Counties

December 26, 2022 - FRESNO AND KINGS COUNTIES, Calif. – Last week, The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the completion of two new high-speed rail structures in the Central Valley. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County and Cairo Avenue structure in Kings County are now open to traffic.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Bears girls hoops win Matilda Torres Holiday Invitational

The Selma High Bears girls basketball team defeated Madera High School on Dec. 22 to win the Matilda Torres Holiday Invitational. The Bears moved to 7-5 overall on the season. The Bears opened the tournament on Dec. 19 with a 55-22 win over Firebaugh High School. They then defeated Chowchilla High School 50-27 on Dec. 20. The Bears beat Madera South 42-38 in the semifinals of the tournament on Dec. 21. No score was available for the game against Madera on Dec. 22.
SELMA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Storm drops half an inch of rain on Kings County; series of storms expected this week

Kings County, like much of the rest of the state, got soaked Tuesday — and according to the National Weather Service, it’s just the beginning. After about six hours of steady rainfall Tuesday afternoon and with no signs of stopping, NWS meteorologist Antoinette Serrato said that about half of an inch of rain had fallen in Hanford. The amount was slightly less south of California State Route 198 and slightly higher in Lemoore, where rainfall totaled about 0.7 inches.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Fresno PD need help finding gas station thief

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for help in gathering information and identifying a man that burglarized a gas station in Fresno. According to officers, on December 16, at approximately 1:15 a.m. an unidentified suspect burglarized the Pure gas station located at 4415 West Clinton Avenue. Police say that the suspect […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera PD in search of individuals for check fraud

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two subjects in connection with fraud cases. According to the Madera Police Department, they are looking to identify these two individuals shown in the photos provided by Madera PD for allegedly being involved in various check fraud cases. If […]
MADERA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Flood Watch Issued For Tuesday December 27, 2022

HANFORD–The National Weather Service Hanford Office has issued a Flood Watch for the Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa, Madera, and the Lower Sierra Yosemite Valley. This includes the cities of Coarsegold, Mariposa, Yosemite Valley, Oakhurst, Fish Camp, Bass Lake, North Fork, and El Portal. The Flood Watch is in effect...
MARIPOSA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

First responders rescue dog from canal in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog was rescued after it got stuck in the Friant-Kern Canal on Christmas Day, officials with the Tulare County Fire Department said. According to authorities, on Sunday, December 25 officials from the Tulare County Fire Department and Animal Control from the Porterville Police Department responded to the report of a […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Double fatal rollover accident in Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a rollover accident in Lemoore on Monday morning according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say that at about 7:15 a.m., they received a call about a traffic collision on westbound highway 198 and west of highway 41. Upon arrival, CHP officers discovered a single-vehicle rollover on […]
LEMOORE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's Hayden Pulis signs with Bulldogs

Hayden Pulis took the path less traveled but still ended up where he was meant to be — Fresno State. Pulis, a Hanford native and former Fresno City College athlete, signed to continue his football career with the Fresno State Bulldogs during signing day on Dec. 21. “For me,...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

14 arrested after DUI checkpoint in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fourteen people were arrested after a DUI checkpoint Friday night in southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department held the checkpoint between 9:00 p.m. and 4:00 A.M. on December 23, the Friday before Christmas. A total of 199 drivers were contacted during the checkpoint. Thirteen drivers...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Third strike leads to life sentence for Tulare offender

VISALIA – Following two prior offenses, Bennie Valdez struck out on his chances by committing an attempted burglary and assault with a firearm. On Dec. 20, Valdez, 27, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court for a 2018 crime that earned him his third “strike” under the California Three Strike Law. This law can yield a defendant 25 years to life in prison following two prior offenses considered violent or serious felonies. Valdez was found guilty by a jury on June 28, 2022 for attempted first-degree burglary, assault with a firearm, brandishing a firearm and delaying a peace officer.
TULARE COUNTY, CA

