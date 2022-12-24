Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hanford Sentinel
Nutritionist invites community to a fresh start in 2023
Registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) Krista Feagans has announced that she'll be hosting nutrition classes to start the new year. With over a decade of clinical experience and her own practice, Feagans will speak at the GateWay Church in Visalia for a kickoff event on Jan. 12, and to lead a four-class nutrition series in the weeks following.
Hanford Sentinel
Maria's shines bright in the Hanford Mall
Shining brightly in the Hanford Mall is a cozy little jewelry and gift shop. Rocio Arellano, owner of Maria’s, said that her aim is to offer "really good jewelry for less money" because she feels that people "want to spend less" these days. Arellano is no newbie on the...
Hanford Sentinel
Predictions of heavy rain and snow pile up | John Lindt
The National Weather Service Hanford’s seven-day forecast calls for rain or a good chance of it for seven of eight days into the new year. Already heavy precipitation, brought in by an atmospheric river, has soaked most of California and piled up snow in the Sierra this week. Another water-laden atmospheric river will span from Friday into Saturday, taking aim at California with heavy precipitation. Forecasters call for a brief break in the rain along the West Coast for Sunday as the trough axis shifts east, but another round of precipitation is forecast once again for Monday and Tuesday.
goldrushcam.com
High-Speed Rail Authority Announces the Opening of Two Structures in Fresno and Kings Counties
December 26, 2022 - FRESNO AND KINGS COUNTIES, Calif. – Last week, The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the completion of two new high-speed rail structures in the Central Valley. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County and Cairo Avenue structure in Kings County are now open to traffic.
Hanford Sentinel
Bears girls hoops win Matilda Torres Holiday Invitational
The Selma High Bears girls basketball team defeated Madera High School on Dec. 22 to win the Matilda Torres Holiday Invitational. The Bears moved to 7-5 overall on the season. The Bears opened the tournament on Dec. 19 with a 55-22 win over Firebaugh High School. They then defeated Chowchilla High School 50-27 on Dec. 20. The Bears beat Madera South 42-38 in the semifinals of the tournament on Dec. 21. No score was available for the game against Madera on Dec. 22.
Hanford Sentinel
Storm drops half an inch of rain on Kings County; series of storms expected this week
Kings County, like much of the rest of the state, got soaked Tuesday — and according to the National Weather Service, it’s just the beginning. After about six hours of steady rainfall Tuesday afternoon and with no signs of stopping, NWS meteorologist Antoinette Serrato said that about half of an inch of rain had fallen in Hanford. The amount was slightly less south of California State Route 198 and slightly higher in Lemoore, where rainfall totaled about 0.7 inches.
WATCH: Fresno PD need help finding gas station thief
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for help in gathering information and identifying a man that burglarized a gas station in Fresno. According to officers, on December 16, at approximately 1:15 a.m. an unidentified suspect burglarized the Pure gas station located at 4415 West Clinton Avenue. Police say that the suspect […]
Madera PD in search of individuals for check fraud
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two subjects in connection with fraud cases. According to the Madera Police Department, they are looking to identify these two individuals shown in the photos provided by Madera PD for allegedly being involved in various check fraud cases. If […]
KMPH.com
Two jackknifed big rigs cause backups on two major highways in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two jackknifed big rigs caused a huge backup on two major highways in Fresno. California Highway Patrol says the accidents happened when both big rigs were going too fast in the rain. The first big rig was on Highway 99 near Stanislaus. The second big...
sierranewsonline.com
Flood Watch Issued For Tuesday December 27, 2022
HANFORD–The National Weather Service Hanford Office has issued a Flood Watch for the Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa, Madera, and the Lower Sierra Yosemite Valley. This includes the cities of Coarsegold, Mariposa, Yosemite Valley, Oakhurst, Fish Camp, Bass Lake, North Fork, and El Portal. The Flood Watch is in effect...
First responders rescue dog from canal in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog was rescued after it got stuck in the Friant-Kern Canal on Christmas Day, officials with the Tulare County Fire Department said. According to authorities, on Sunday, December 25 officials from the Tulare County Fire Department and Animal Control from the Porterville Police Department responded to the report of a […]
CHP: Double fatal rollover accident in Lemoore
LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a rollover accident in Lemoore on Monday morning according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say that at about 7:15 a.m., they received a call about a traffic collision on westbound highway 198 and west of highway 41. Upon arrival, CHP officers discovered a single-vehicle rollover on […]
IDENTIFIED: 1 fled to Mexico, 2 arrested, in deadly Visalia bar shooting, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two of the suspects wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a security guard in a Visalia bar earlier this month have been identified – and a third has fled to Mexico, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say they identified the shooter, 22-year-old Angel Cazares, and established that […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Hayden Pulis signs with Bulldogs
Hayden Pulis took the path less traveled but still ended up where he was meant to be — Fresno State. Pulis, a Hanford native and former Fresno City College athlete, signed to continue his football career with the Fresno State Bulldogs during signing day on Dec. 21. “For me,...
Two armed men with masks rob Family Dollar store in Tulare County
Tulare County Detectives are searching for two men involved in an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store in Terra Bella.
KMPH.com
14 arrested after DUI checkpoint in southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fourteen people were arrested after a DUI checkpoint Friday night in southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department held the checkpoint between 9:00 p.m. and 4:00 A.M. on December 23, the Friday before Christmas. A total of 199 drivers were contacted during the checkpoint. Thirteen drivers...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect who stabbed 2 people in Terra Bella, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old has been identified as the suspect in a double stabbing in Terra Bella, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced on Tuesday. Detectives identified Elias Mosqueda, 28, as the suspect in the incident. Officials say around two hours after the stabbing, Mosqueda was tracked down in Bakersfield by police […]
Man with gunshot wound shows up at Fresno Taco Bell, police say
An investigation is underway after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at a Taco Bell on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.
thesungazette.com
Third strike leads to life sentence for Tulare offender
VISALIA – Following two prior offenses, Bennie Valdez struck out on his chances by committing an attempted burglary and assault with a firearm. On Dec. 20, Valdez, 27, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court for a 2018 crime that earned him his third “strike” under the California Three Strike Law. This law can yield a defendant 25 years to life in prison following two prior offenses considered violent or serious felonies. Valdez was found guilty by a jury on June 28, 2022 for attempted first-degree burglary, assault with a firearm, brandishing a firearm and delaying a peace officer.
goldrushcam.com
Police Arrest Gang Member on Probation with Stolen Mail and a Loaded Gun During Vehicle Search in Fresno
December 27, 2022 - Sunday night, December 25, 2022, Northwest patrol officers were in the area of Locust Avenue and College Avenue when they contacted a male subject on probation. The male was found to have a stolen ID card on him and found to be an active gang member.
