Detroit News
How Tom Brady and a pool party made Christmas special for No. 3 TCU
The TCU Horned Frogs arrived in Arizona for their College Football Playoff matchup against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl a few days earlier than many would’ve expected. Coach Sonny Dykes made the decision for the football team to arrive in Phoenix on Christmas Eve, eight days before their bowl game. The early schedule meant the team wouldn’t get to spend Christmas with their families.
Detroit News
Lions 'have to be better' running the football against Bears' bottom-ranked defense
Allen Park — All anybody wants to talk about these days is how the Detroit Lions allowed a record-breaking rushing performance by the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday. And with good reason — it was by far the ugliest portion of the Lions’ crushing Christmas Eve loss.
Detroit News
Wednesday's NFL: Dolphins' McDaniel confirms Tua suffered concussion in loss to Packers
Miami Gardens, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained his second concussion of the season in last week’s loss to Green Bay, Miami coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday. Tagovailoa has not been officially ruled out for Sunday’s pivotal game at New England, though it’s unknown when the Dolphins...
Detroit News
Lions film review: Diagnosing what went wrong with the run defense
Allen Park — For much of the second half of the season, the Detroit Lions had been defending the run as well as any team in the NFL. And even though the Carolina Panthers had been having some real success on the ground during that same stretch, no one could have predicted the manhandling that was on tap.
Detroit News
Four Downs: A Lions lesson learned in loss; Jeff Okudah, run game struggle
Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a couple of nights to ponder the Detroit Lions' 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Lions' recent success, a stretch of six wins in seven games, brought a surge of optimism and increased expectations locally. Everywhere you went around town, people could be heard talking about the team, and fans weren't shying away from bold predictions. For many, a playoff berth had gone from outlandish to expected, with plenty guilty of believing a January run was within reach.
Detroit News
Three players ejected, Pistons end six-game losing streak with 121-101 win over Magic
Detroit — The Pistons snapped a six-game losing streak with a dominant 121-101 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. There were several storylines from the game, which included a bench-clearing altercation, a nearly-perfect shooting night from Alec Burks and another noteworthy rebounding performance for Pistons rookie Jalen Duren.
Detroit News
Report: Pistons waive forward Braxton Key, sign guard Jared Rhoden to two-way contract
Detroit — The Pistons are have waived Braxton Key in order to sign Jared Rhoden to a two-way deal, according to a report from Shams Charania of Stadium. Key, a 6-foot-8 forward, has spent the last two seasons in Detroit on a two-way contract, splitting his time with the Pistons and the Motor City Cruise.
Detroit News
Tigers continue to build system depth, signing RHP Kervin Castro to minors deal
Detroit — Tigers president Scott Harris has seen the best and worst of right-handed reliever Kervin Castro, who he’s bringing to Detroit on a minor-league deal. Castro, a native Venezuelan who turns 24 on Feb. 7, made his big-league debut while Harris was with the Giants in 2021. He didn’t allow an earned run in 13.1 innings, striking out 13 and walking four.
Detroit News
Red Wings rally from 4-0 deficit, stun Penguins 5-4 in OT
Pittsburgh − The Red Wings looked like a hockey team that had not played a game in a week early in Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. But gradually they found their legs, competed harder, and eventually rallied for a stirring 5-4 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jake...
Detroit News
Jake Walman taking steps to establish a position in Red Wings' lineup
Detroit — Watching defenseman Jake Walman on the ice before the Red Wings went on holiday break, watching him spark the Wings in recent games, you can't help but wonder if something specifically triggered the recent surge. Walman, with his consistent quick wit, says there is. "Sitting too long,"...
Detroit News
Wings notes: Husso thriving, comfortable handling heavy goaltending workload
Pittsburgh — Goaltender Ville Husso was scheduled to make his 24th start of the season Wednesday in Pittsburgh. That's 24 games in 33 games total for the Wings, a heavy workload for a still relatively inexperienced and unproven goaltender finding his way in the NHL. But Husso insists he's...
