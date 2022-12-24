ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Train stuck due to snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
COLTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls stayed below zero for 5 days in a row

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While it’s normal to be cold in KELOLAND during winter, last week was an exception to the normal cold. Last week when KELOLAND saw wind chills nearing minus 50, a majority of the country was cold. It is winter and winter means cold...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews haul 1,000 loads of snow over the past 36 hours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All of last week’s snow and the frigid cold temperatures left Sioux Falls streets snow packed and slippery. The warmer temperatures are allowing crews to make progress in clearing the now slushy snow off the roads. The City of Sioux Falls has had...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Burger Battle, frozen pipes and wintry mix

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with all you need to know to start your day. Authorities in Rapid City are asking for your help to identify a person in connection with a robbery. A broken water pipe that flooded much of the Union...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cleanup a group effort at Jones421 following burst pipe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A water line burst at a downtown Sioux Falls building on Christmas Day has meant two closed businesses and damage to six residential units. Zach Dickson lives in the Jones421 building, where he is also president of its condo association. Christmas Day here brought a Grinch of sorts.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Top 10 KELOLAND videos from 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Green sky, wild weather events and a rabbit disease were a few of the most-viewed videos throughout 2022. You can find a top 10 list of the most-viewed KELOLAND Media Group videos from 2022 the list below. You can also read a month-by-month breakdown of the most-viewed stories in 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Yankton couple remembered; Street cleanup; More snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Tuesday. Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. Over the Christmas holiday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced commutations for seven people. The leader of Yankton County Emergency Services and his wife both died on the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow pickup to continue this week in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Weather has been the dominant story in the days leading up to and including Christmas Day. The intense cold isn’t just bad for exposed skin; it presents challenges for snow cleanup. “That was really problematic for our equipment,” said Dustin Hansen, street manager...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More Snow on the Way: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are very warm compared to where we were only a few days ago. Sioux Falls is nearly 10° above average instead of the 30° below average we had last week. Rapid City is nearly 20° above average this afternoon. We have light winds across the region. We also have broken clouds letting sunlight melt some of the snow.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Frozen fire sprinkler systems keeping local company busy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Area Fire Rescue was called out multiple times over the holiday weekend for broken pipes, some of which were part of fire sprinkler systems. Kyler Bouma, the vice president and owner of Service First Fire Sprinkler says the calls for sprinkler system...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow drift buries car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Can you spot the car in the snow?. The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared a photo that looks like it’s just a pile of snow, but if you look closer, you’ll see there’s a car under there. Authorities say this is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Most-viewed 2022 KELOLAND stories by month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were plenty of headlines throughout the 12 months in 2022. From devastating derecho storms to an impeachment of a state official, you will find a list of the most-viewed stories on KELOLAND.com from each month. The story listed with each month is what was considered the most-viewed story during the length of each calendar month.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Outdoor activities in, around Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It will be warmer this week than last week so if the kids are home from school, adults have some time off from work or relatives are in town, it’s a chance to get outside. The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mild temperatures continue; Wintery mix SE KELOLAND tomorrow

Mild temperatures remain a big story across KELOLAND this morning. Yesterday’s highs reached the 30s and 40s across much of the region. Rapid City hit 59!. The warmer weather combined with some locally gusty winds is leading to some frost and scattered blowing snow issues on the roads, especially north and east of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You not only have the chance to participate in a friendly competition, but also help save a life while doing so. The 27th annual Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive is currently underway. The Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue go...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow blowing roads & preparing for the next snowfall

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — As city and county road crews clean up from recent storms, there is an emphasis on preparing for the next round of snow. Jacob Maras, assistant highway superintendent for Minnehaha County, says plows have been out a lot recently and roads are mostly clear. Now, they are focusing on preventing drifts by blowing that extra snow farther away from the roads.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Borrowing toys one box at a time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of children found new toys under the tree on Christmas. But, one local organization is offering the next best thing and could use your help during the holidays. The Toy Lending Library has its shelves stocked with toy boxes, and borrows those...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police: No foul play from shed fire death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls continue to investigate the identity of a man who died in a shed fire on Christmas Eve in central Sioux Falls. Sgt. Aaron Benson said an autopsy showed there was nothing suspicious or foul play. Police did not give an exact cause of death.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Warming arrives tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 16

Thanks to those brisk NW winds overnight, there’s another cold air mass over eastern KELOLAND again. Temperatures are about 20 degrees below normal. Once again there is a boundary over the Missouri River. Rapid City is sharply warmer than eastern KELOLAND, behind a warm front that will be sweeping across the area over the next day.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

