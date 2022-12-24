Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls stayed below zero for 5 days in a row
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While it’s normal to be cold in KELOLAND during winter, last week was an exception to the normal cold. Last week when KELOLAND saw wind chills nearing minus 50, a majority of the country was cold. It is winter and winter means cold...
KELOLAND TV
Crews haul 1,000 loads of snow over the past 36 hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All of last week’s snow and the frigid cold temperatures left Sioux Falls streets snow packed and slippery. The warmer temperatures are allowing crews to make progress in clearing the now slushy snow off the roads. The City of Sioux Falls has had...
KELOLAND TV
Burger Battle, frozen pipes and wintry mix
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with all you need to know to start your day. Authorities in Rapid City are asking for your help to identify a person in connection with a robbery. A broken water pipe that flooded much of the Union...
KELOLAND TV
Cleanup a group effort at Jones421 following burst pipe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A water line burst at a downtown Sioux Falls building on Christmas Day has meant two closed businesses and damage to six residential units. Zach Dickson lives in the Jones421 building, where he is also president of its condo association. Christmas Day here brought a Grinch of sorts.
KELOLAND TV
Top 10 KELOLAND videos from 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Green sky, wild weather events and a rabbit disease were a few of the most-viewed videos throughout 2022. You can find a top 10 list of the most-viewed KELOLAND Media Group videos from 2022 the list below. You can also read a month-by-month breakdown of the most-viewed stories in 2022.
KELOLAND TV
Yankton couple remembered; Street cleanup; More snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Tuesday. Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. Over the Christmas holiday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced commutations for seven people. The leader of Yankton County Emergency Services and his wife both died on the...
KELOLAND TV
Snow pickup to continue this week in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Weather has been the dominant story in the days leading up to and including Christmas Day. The intense cold isn’t just bad for exposed skin; it presents challenges for snow cleanup. “That was really problematic for our equipment,” said Dustin Hansen, street manager...
KELOLAND TV
More Snow on the Way: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are very warm compared to where we were only a few days ago. Sioux Falls is nearly 10° above average instead of the 30° below average we had last week. Rapid City is nearly 20° above average this afternoon. We have light winds across the region. We also have broken clouds letting sunlight melt some of the snow.
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
KELOLAND TV
Frozen fire sprinkler systems keeping local company busy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Area Fire Rescue was called out multiple times over the holiday weekend for broken pipes, some of which were part of fire sprinkler systems. Kyler Bouma, the vice president and owner of Service First Fire Sprinkler says the calls for sprinkler system...
KELOLAND TV
Snow drift buries car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Can you spot the car in the snow?. The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared a photo that looks like it’s just a pile of snow, but if you look closer, you’ll see there’s a car under there. Authorities say this is...
KELOLAND TV
Most-viewed 2022 KELOLAND stories by month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were plenty of headlines throughout the 12 months in 2022. From devastating derecho storms to an impeachment of a state official, you will find a list of the most-viewed stories on KELOLAND.com from each month. The story listed with each month is what was considered the most-viewed story during the length of each calendar month.
KELOLAND TV
Outdoor activities in, around Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It will be warmer this week than last week so if the kids are home from school, adults have some time off from work or relatives are in town, it’s a chance to get outside. The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department has...
KELOLAND TV
Mild temperatures continue; Wintery mix SE KELOLAND tomorrow
Mild temperatures remain a big story across KELOLAND this morning. Yesterday’s highs reached the 30s and 40s across much of the region. Rapid City hit 59!. The warmer weather combined with some locally gusty winds is leading to some frost and scattered blowing snow issues on the roads, especially north and east of Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive underway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You not only have the chance to participate in a friendly competition, but also help save a life while doing so. The 27th annual Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive is currently underway. The Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue go...
KELOLAND TV
Snow blowing roads & preparing for the next snowfall
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — As city and county road crews clean up from recent storms, there is an emphasis on preparing for the next round of snow. Jacob Maras, assistant highway superintendent for Minnehaha County, says plows have been out a lot recently and roads are mostly clear. Now, they are focusing on preventing drifts by blowing that extra snow farther away from the roads.
KELOLAND TV
Borrowing toys one box at a time
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of children found new toys under the tree on Christmas. But, one local organization is offering the next best thing and could use your help during the holidays. The Toy Lending Library has its shelves stocked with toy boxes, and borrows those...
KELOLAND TV
Police: No foul play from shed fire death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls continue to investigate the identity of a man who died in a shed fire on Christmas Eve in central Sioux Falls. Sgt. Aaron Benson said an autopsy showed there was nothing suspicious or foul play. Police did not give an exact cause of death.
KELOLAND TV
Warming arrives tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 16
Thanks to those brisk NW winds overnight, there’s another cold air mass over eastern KELOLAND again. Temperatures are about 20 degrees below normal. Once again there is a boundary over the Missouri River. Rapid City is sharply warmer than eastern KELOLAND, behind a warm front that will be sweeping across the area over the next day.
Comments / 0