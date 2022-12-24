ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Ruston nurse practitioner faces 24 years in federal prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Illegally Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances.

The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed to practice in the State of Louisiana and worked with a physician in Ruston, La. According to officials, the indictment seeks forfeiture of Sherrad’s license to practice as a nurse practitioner in the State of Louisiana.

ULM pharmacy student accused of selling narcotics on campus; arrested

Documents also stated that Sherrard was allegedly authorized to distribute and dispense controlled substances as long as the acts were in accordance with the collaborative practice agreement between her and the physician. Sherrard allegedly had a DEA Registration Number issued to her for use in distributing and dispensing controlled substances, but she was not authorized to prescribe controlled substances in connection with treatment for chronic pain or in connection with the treatment of family members.

From January 11, 2020, through November 27, 2020, Sherrard allegedly distributed and dispensed controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of professional practice to members of her family. According to officials, the controlled substances included Clonazepam, Xanax, Hydrocone, and Adderall.

If convicted, Sherrard faces 20 years in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. She also faces 4 years in federal prison for Illegal Use of a DEA Registration Number issued to another person.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

