AAA activates Tow-to-Go for holiday week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – AAA is activating its tow-to-go program.

It provides impaired drivers a free ride and tow to somewhere safe within ten miles.

The service is available to both members and non-members.

It’s free and confidential.

The services run through 6 a.m. on January 2nd.

AAA wants this to be the last resort for drivers.

It recommends everyone choose a designated driver before going out drinking.

