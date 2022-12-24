Read full article on original website
Lake Michigan lighthouses, beach furniture encased with ice by blizzard
MUSKEGON, MI – The pre-Christmas blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Grand Rapids area also turned some Lake Michigan shoreline structures into figurative ice sculptures. High winds, waves, spray and freezing temps during the blizzard encased shoreline buildings, such as lighthouses, and beach furniture...
Classic car museum opens at TerryTown RV
Classic car museum opens at TerryTown RV (sponsored)
6 Great Meat Markets That Are A Cut Above The Rest
Nothing beats being able to walk into a local meat market, gaze into a meat case with fresh cuts of meat, and be able to talk with the butcher. The small, local meat shop is in my blood. When I was 7 years old, I would sit in the basement of my father’s store, the Galesburg Locker in Galesburg, and “candle” eggs, looking for floaters that would show if the egg went bad. The “good” eggs were placed in a rack, to go upstairs of the small market. All of the beef and pork were raised just miles from the store.
discoverkalamazoo.com
5 Reasons to Visit the Gilmore Car Museum
Depending on your hobbies and interests, the Gilmore Car Museum is either a national or hidden treasure, but rest assured, you don't need to be a car enthusiast or even a self-proclaimed history buff to enjoy this Southwest Michigan gem!. The Gilmore Car Museum tells the history of America through...
Michigan postal worker injured in crash near Grand Rapids
A U.S. mail truck and a semi-truck crashed near Grand Rapids on M-57 by Shaner on December 23, leaving postal worker Dorjones severely injured.
WOOD
Sign above US-131 in Grand Rapids struck, damaged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have closed two ramps and a northbound lane of US-131 to repair a sign Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police said troopers are helping the Michigan Department of Transportation to repair a sign on the Wealthy Streep overpass. The right lane of northbound US-131,...
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
WNDU
Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County
Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Crews extinguish fire at Bertrand Township home.
Detroit News
Indiana man dies after crashing snowmobile into N. Mich. tree
An Indiana man was killed Monday after crashing a snowmobile into a tree in northern Michigan, state police said. Troopers with the state police's Cadillac Post were called at about 2:50 p..m. Monday to Trail 6 near South 7 Road in South Branch Township for a report of a single-person snowmobile crash. South Branch Township is in Wexford County and about 19 Miles west of Cadillac and about 31 miles east of Manistee.
Drunken man poops on PT Cruiser, tells hospital staff his blood will be ‘Pure. Natural. Ice.’
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently had an encounter that is hard to believe. And it involves a PT Cruiser, owls, poop and Natural Ice. Still here? Read on. According to an official DNR report, the bizarre incident occurred in early-December...
Sister: Woman shot in Grand Rapids was ‘strong, beautiful’
Family members say the woman shot and killed in Grand Rapids Monday night left behind two young children.
What’s up with I-196 in Ottawa County?
Of the major highway construction projects in West Michigan held over into next year, there are just two that are on schedule, and I-196 in Ottawa County is one of them.
Rockford High School marching band heading to Rose Bowl parade after airline chaos
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Thousands of travelers across the country are facing travel headaches in airports following the weekend snowstorm. In Grand Rapids, a handful of flights were impacted including a Thursday flight that would have taken a portion of the Rockford High School marching band to California. They were...
abc57.com
Cass County Council on Aging locations closed due to water pipe break
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Marty Heirty, CEO of the Cass County Council on Aging, announced Monday night that all council locations will be closed on Tuesday. Heirty says that the closure is due to a water pipe break. The council is a non-profit organization that provides a broad range of...
95.3 MNC
Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing
Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
Police: Murder victim found in Battle Creek house fire
Firefighters found a murdered man when they responded to a house fire Tuesday, Battle Creek police say.
Recap of pre-Christmas Blizzard: See snowfall totals up to nearly 4 feet
The snowstorm is over. Here’s a look at the snowfall totals as measured to the best of weather spotters’ abilities. For about half of Michigan, the storm truly was a blizzard. The other half of Michigan had a tolerable snow with nasty 50 mph gusts, blowing snow and cold wind chills.
Three dogs die in Battle Creek house fire
Three dogs died in a house fire in Battle Creek on Christmas Eve.
UpNorthLive.com
Speed believed to be factor in fatal snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Indiana man is dead after crashing his snowmobile in South Branch Township in Wexford County Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police identified the man as 55-year-old Greg Longbrake of Elkhart, Indiana, and said it happened on Trail 6 near South 7 Road. Troopers said they...
What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?
Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
