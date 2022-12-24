ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Fog expected in Kern County this holiday weekend

By Candy Cáceres
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khuf9_0jtEfY7W00

Finally some of the fog that plagued Kern County all week cleared out just in time today, leaving clear and dry conditions this afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern through the Christmas weekend. This will provide warm and dry conditions especially in the mountains and desert areas. The ridge will also provide the right ingredients for additional fog to develop each night through the weekend.

A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect tonight through Saturday morning.

Temps are expected to rise by several degrees in the mid to upper 60s, low 70s in the Kern River Valley.

Air quality will remain unhealthy for Sensitive groups with an AQI of 127.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Light rain expected throughout Kern County

Tuesday’s storm brought Bakersfield .80″ of rain and over an inch toward our local mountains. Wednesday, most wet weather tapered off early, giving us a mix of sun and clouds and temps slightly above average with a high of 58. Light rain is expected to continue on and off tomorrow, with a weaker system moving […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Expect cool temperatures as second rain storm moves into Kern

It was great to see all the rain around Kern County on Tuesday. Bakersfield was shy of 1.00, picking up .85″ of rain. We will get a break in the rainy action today with partly cloudy skies expected this afternoon. Our next rain maker arrives Thursday night into Friday and then another storm hits the area Saturday-Monday, with another by next Tuesday. This is great news for the area that is in a severe drought.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Heavy rain showers arrive in Kern’s forecast

The rain we have been talking about is headed to Kern County today. We can expect a wet Tuesday with the area drying out by Wednesday morning with this first storm. We then see another round of wet weather Thursday through Sunday for Kern County. We could be looking at .75-1.00″ of rain in the Valley, and 1.00-1.50″ of rain for the Mountain communities. We might get a break on Monday, but another storm will bring some wet weather by Tuesday of next week. All in all, we are going to see some much-needed rain around the area. Drive with caution and expect some minor flooding on our local streets.
KGET

Several waves of storms slamming down on Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This is the first wave of several storms hitting Kern this week. Storms don’t bring just water to our community. They also bring danger. It isn’t just about the flooded streets in town but it’s also about downed power lines and potential rock slides in the canyon. With any storm like […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

A break from dense fog, rainy weather is expected in Kern

Kern County is gearing up for a rainy end to 2022. Warmer temperatures will result from this change and we could see a break from the dense fog in the area. The first system could bring as much as 1.5 inches of rain to the valley floor starting tomorrow early afternoon. Heavy snow is expected […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Expect cloudy skies as three-part rain storm moves into Kern County

A trough of low pressure will move eastward this afternoon and tonight. Precipitation ahead of this trough of low pressure will overspread Central California late tonight into Tuesday morning. Most precipitation associated with this storm system will fall Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening as an atmospheric river moves southward through Central California. Southeast to south wind gusts near 35 mph are possible in the northwestern portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range Tuesday. A Wind Advisory may be required.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

CHP at maximum enforcement this holiday weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will be at maximum enforcement this holiday weekend from Friday to Monday, according to a news release from CHP. Highway patrol officials said the maximum enforcement period will be from 6:01 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2. During maximum enforcement the highway patrol will be […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday in Mojave area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County on Friday. CHP said officers will be at an undisclosed location between 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and 2 a.m. Dec. 31 checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Power restored to PG&E customers in Northwest Bakersfield

Update: According to the PG&E power outage map, power has been restored to this area in Northwest Bakersfield. Update (11:28 p.m.) According to the PG&E power outage map power is estimated to restore at 4 a.m. Wednesday. A preliminary investigation revealed an equipment issue may have caused this power outage in Northwest Bakersfield. Update (7:47 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tehachapi blood drive scheduled Jan. 12

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Tehachapi is partnering with Houchin Community Blood Bank to hold a blood drive Jan. 12 at Tehachapi Vineyard Church. “The need for blood donations is constant in Kern County and we are committed to help where we can, partnering with these organizations has been great, and we all […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Power restored to PG&E customers after outage in South Bakersfield

(Update 11:27 p.m.) According to the PG&E power outage map, power has been restored to the impacted area in South Bakersfield. (Update 9:40 p.m.) According to the PG&E power outage map, there are 478 customers without power and the preliminary investigation revealed the power outage is caused by weather. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
legalexaminer.com

Gardening Truck Driver Struck in Fog on Coffee Rd in Bakersfield

A tragic accident in thick fog claimed a gardening truck driver’s life on Monday morning in western Bakersfield. The Bakersfield police department says the collision occurred on Coffee Road north of the Brimhall Road intersection on December 26, 2022. KGET-TV reports the tragic accident unfolded shortly before 7 a.m....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Adventure Awaits at Bakersfield coffee shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Need to write a term paper? Behind on a work assignment? Order a cafecito at Paper Plane Coffee Shop and you’ll finish the paper, catch up on work and still have enough energy to clean the house, too. Paper Plane — soon to be renamed Adventure Awaits — is currently serving […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead after crash on HWY 178 near Borel Road: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 178 west of Borel Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The highway patrol was notified about the crash Monday at 2:18 p.m., according to a news release. It’s unclear when the crash occurred. The investigation revealed a vehicle headed […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Dense fog advisory in Kern’s forecast, expect temperatures in the low 50’s

Dense fog has plagued the Valley this morning with some areas seeing visibility down to 500 feet or less. We have issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 11am for the Bakersfield area. The thing to watch later today is the burn off. If we don’t burn off temps will be in the 40’s, if we can lift the fog, temps will rebound into the lower 50’s. If driving on our roads, give yourself plenty of time and drive with your low beams on.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield College hosts Christmas tree recycling event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In an effort to maintain Bakersfield’s beautification process, city officials and Bakersfield College have partnered together for the Christmas Tree Recycle program, according to a news release. Trees can be dropped off at the southwest parking lot area of campus at the intersection of Haley Street and University Avenue. The recycling […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man suffers major injuries after pickup crashes into power pole

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suffered major injuries when a pickup crashed into a power pole on Tuesday night in southeast Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a report of a pickup truck wrapped around a power pole just after 9 p.m. on south Union Avenue near Pacheco Road. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy