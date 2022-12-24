Read full article on original website
Terry Buckingham
4d ago
it's totally sad when they can't even keep the natural gas flowing somebody needs to be held accountable
Keith Alexander
4d ago
thank u Abutt that's right with this weak good old boy electric grid he lied about could handle this. for ur kids kids kids and democracys future VOTE BLUE
Texas Gov. Abbott asks for investigation into Atmos over 'unacceptable' response during arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into Atmos Energy after many Texans dealt with low gas pressure, or in some cases no gas pressure, during blistering cold temperatures last Friday. Issues with gas were reported throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area and in parts of...
fox4news.com
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy for failing to prepare for arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Atmos Energy's failure to prepare for last week's arctic blast. He continued to say Atmos Energy failed to deliver critical natural gas service to Texans in North and Central Texas. "Leading up to, and during the winter event,...
ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This Year
Houston's winter freeze of 2022Photo byTwitter. Last Thursday, Houston experienced freezing temperatures and residents lost power. So it appears the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT still has more work.
Governor Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy following winter weather
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into Atmos Energy following last week's winter weather.The governor sent letters to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman Christi Craddick Wednesday, calling on their agencies to investigate the natural gas distribution company's "failure to prepare for the winter weather" and "deliver critical natural gas service to Texans" last week."Leading up to, and during the winter event, State of Texas agencies worked around the clock to mobilize resources and assist utilities in anyway possible," one of the letters says. Gov. Abbott continued to write that Atmos'...
fox4news.com
Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border
DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
Fire crews respond to three-alarm fire at large abandoned warehouse
DALLAS — Fire crews were working to extinguish a three-alarm fire Tuesday morning near Arcadia Park, Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) told WFAA. DFR said units were assigned to this fire at 5:28 a.m. Tuesday after multiple reports of fire coming from a warehouse, located at 9306 West Jefferson Blvd, near the Loop 12 and Walton Walker Boulevard intersection.
Governor Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy after harsh freeze
TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Atmos Energy, accusing them of being unprepared for the harsh winter weather system that occurred last week. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Gov. Abbott sent letters to both Attorney General Ken Paxton and Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman...
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floods
DALLAS, Tex. - When temperatures dropped across North Texas, Stephen Glowicz and his wife were getting ready for bed on Christmas Eve morning. But, unfortunately, they weren't prepared for the water pouring into their Dallas apartment from a burst pipe above the bedroom.
Texas Hits Major Population Milestone
The state has crossed a new population threshold thanks to migration to the state from other parts of the country.
News Channel 25
After underestimating demand, Texas electric grid operator gets federal permission to exceed air quality limit
The U.S. Department of Energy has cleared the way for Texas power plants to pollute more than is usually allowed, such as by burning dirtier fuel oil instead of natural gas, to keep the electricity on through Christmas morning. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s main...
Texas bride scrambles to get her groom to the altar after Southwest cancels his flight days before wedding
DALLAS, Texas — Planning a wedding is plenty stressful on its own. But sprinkle in all this chaos surrounding Southwest Airlines? Well, that is an equation for maximum anxiety. Bride-to-be Wendi Reichstein is at the center of it all as she and her fiance Rabbi Aaron Sataloff face quite...
Check out the 5 latest commercial projects in Plano, including new construction at Samsung Research America
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Plano? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed...
Is Your Home Illegal? What Is Required in Texas Homes.
Who hasn't been awakened in the middle of the night by a chirping smoke detector or alarm? While it can be terribly inconvenient, smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms can save your life. In fact, in Texas, smoke detectors and alarms are required by law in most homes. Texas is...
Former spokesperson for Southwest gives look into airline's communication with public
DALLAS — While Southwest Airlines continues to sort out their problems and reset, a former longtime spokesperson for Southwest Airlines, Ed Stewart, gave WFAA a look into how the company communicates with the public. He said Southwest Airlines is known for doing the right thing. "The first plane took...
State recycling fracking wastewater to ease looming water shortage
Fracked wells in West Texas don’t just produce petroleum. Much more than anything else, they spit up salty, mucky water. Typically, companies have discarded that fluid, hundreds of millions of gallons per day, by injecting it back underground, occasionally causing small earthquakes. But as water becomes more scarce, they’re beginning to reconsider.
How Texans Are Using Whataburger Cups to Help During the Winter Season
A cold front is expected to hit El Paso soon, meanwhile, northern parts of Texas are already experiencing a blast of winter weather. While Texans prepare themselves for the cold, many are turning to Whataburger; not just for their delicious honey butter biscuits, but for their Styrofoam cups because many are using the cups in an ingenious way!
Family of maintenance worker killed at Grand Prairie apartment complex wants accountability
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Cesar Montelongo Sr. and his wife have spent more than half of their lives together. Their family photos show years of love and togetherness. The Grand Prairie couple was fast approaching 30 years together until tragedy hit on Christmas Eve. "My parents were going to...
Southwest Airlines issues new statement on cancellations, says it will fly at 'roughly one third' of schedule for 'next several days'
DALLAS — Following additional mass cancellations to its flight schedule, Southwest Airlines released an updated statement on Tuesday to detail its plans for addressing its ongoing issues. The airline's new statement is an almost word-for-word match with its previous public statement from Monday, offering "heartfelt apologies" and promises to...
Grand Prairie opens warming center for residents without heat due to low natural gas pressure
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The City of Grand Prairie has opened a warming center for residents who are experiencing low natural gas pressure and without heat. The city said the Grand Peninsula and Westchester area are experiencing "very low" natural gas pressure due to cold weather. The warming center...
dallasfreepress.com
West Dallas homeowners couldn’t access City funds for home repairs, so the City eliminated the barrier
Patsy Ruth Jackson struggled to hold back tears when she learned she might finally receive the home repairs she needs to move back into her West Dallas house. The Dallas City Council voted last week to forgo the home insurance requirement for homeowners applying to the West Dallas Targeted Rehab Program, a City of Dallas neighborhood revitalization effort designed to provide financial assistance for home repairs. The city had rejected nearly half of program applicants, most of whom lacked home insurance.
