AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into Atmos Energy following last week's winter weather.The governor sent letters to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman Christi Craddick Wednesday, calling on their agencies to investigate the natural gas distribution company's "failure to prepare for the winter weather" and "deliver critical natural gas service to Texans" last week."Leading up to, and during the winter event, State of Texas agencies worked around the clock to mobilize resources and assist utilities in anyway possible," one of the letters says. Gov. Abbott continued to write that Atmos'...

