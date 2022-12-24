ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Terry Buckingham
4d ago

it's totally sad when they can't even keep the natural gas flowing somebody needs to be held accountable

Keith Alexander
4d ago

thank u Abutt that's right with this weak good old boy electric grid he lied about could handle this. for ur kids kids kids and democracys future VOTE BLUE

CBS DFW

Governor Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy following winter weather

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into Atmos Energy following last week's winter weather.The governor sent letters to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman Christi Craddick Wednesday, calling on their agencies to investigate the natural gas distribution company's "failure to prepare for the winter weather" and "deliver critical natural gas service to Texans" last week."Leading up to, and during the winter event, State of Texas agencies worked around the clock to mobilize resources and assist utilities in anyway possible," one of the letters says. Gov. Abbott continued to write that Atmos'...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border

DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fire crews respond to three-alarm fire at large abandoned warehouse

DALLAS — Fire crews were working to extinguish a three-alarm fire Tuesday morning near Arcadia Park, Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) told WFAA. DFR said units were assigned to this fire at 5:28 a.m. Tuesday after multiple reports of fire coming from a warehouse, located at 9306 West Jefferson Blvd, near the Loop 12 and Walton Walker Boulevard intersection.
DALLAS, TX
Hays Post

State recycling fracking wastewater to ease looming water shortage

Fracked wells in West Texas don’t just produce petroleum. Much more than anything else, they spit up salty, mucky water. Typically, companies have discarded that fluid, hundreds of millions of gallons per day, by injecting it back underground, occasionally causing small earthquakes. But as water becomes more scarce, they’re beginning to reconsider.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

How Texans Are Using Whataburger Cups to Help During the Winter Season

A cold front is expected to hit El Paso soon, meanwhile, northern parts of Texas are already experiencing a blast of winter weather. While Texans prepare themselves for the cold, many are turning to Whataburger; not just for their delicious honey butter biscuits, but for their Styrofoam cups because many are using the cups in an ingenious way!
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Southwest Airlines issues new statement on cancellations, says it will fly at 'roughly one third' of schedule for 'next several days'

DALLAS — Following additional mass cancellations to its flight schedule, Southwest Airlines released an updated statement on Tuesday to detail its plans for addressing its ongoing issues. The airline's new statement is an almost word-for-word match with its previous public statement from Monday, offering "heartfelt apologies" and promises to...
DALLAS, TX
dallasfreepress.com

West Dallas homeowners couldn’t access City funds for home repairs, so the City eliminated the barrier

Patsy Ruth Jackson struggled to hold back tears when she learned she might finally receive the home repairs she needs to move back into her West Dallas house. The Dallas City Council voted last week to forgo the home insurance requirement for homeowners applying to the West Dallas Targeted Rehab Program, a City of Dallas neighborhood revitalization effort designed to provide financial assistance for home repairs. The city had rejected nearly half of program applicants, most of whom lacked home insurance.
DALLAS, TX
