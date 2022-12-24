ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Sporting News

Killian Hayes, Mo Wagner ejected after fight breaks out in Pistons-Magic game

Wednesday night's contest between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic at Little Ceasars Arena got chippy, with three players ejected from the game. Detroit's Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo and Orlando's Mo Wagner were all tossed after a fight broke out just before halftime. With the Pistons holding a 19-point...
DETROIT, MI
Sporting News

Will Yuta Watanabe be in the 3-Point Contest? Nets forward says selection would be 'an honor'

Don't be surprised if Nets forward Yuta Watanabe is in this year's 3-Point Contest. Watanabe didn't come into the 2022-23 season with much of a reputation as a shooter, but he's quickly proven himself to be a marksman from beyond the arc. Through 21 games with the Nets, he's 34-for-63 from the 3-point line, giving him the best 3-point percentage (54.0) in the NBA.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sporting News

Mavericks' Luka Doncic delivers perfect response after historic 60-point triple-double vs. Knicks

The Mavericks' improbable comeback win over the Knicks is the only evidence you need to believe in Luka Magic. On Tuesday, Dallas trailed New York by nine points with 33.9 seconds left in the game, needing a miracle to pull off a victory. A Christian Wood 3-pointer cut the deficit to six, then the Mavericks forced a jump ball on a fullcourt press. After retaining possession, Luka Doncic got an and-one to fall, cutting the Knicks' lead down to three with 15.4 seconds to play.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 17?

The NFL is heating up, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Channel 7 will continue to broadcast two games per week here in Australia - both on Monday - on their secondary channel 7mate. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with a match on both...
Sporting News

Lane Kiffin's fourth-down strategy backfires as Ole Miss, Texas Tech turn Texas Bowl into game of Madden

Joey McGuire is 51 and Lane Kiffin is 47, but both coaches had serious "teenagers playing 'Madden'" energy in the first half of Wednesday's Texas Bowl in Houston. The coaches combined to go for it on fourth down nine times in the first half alone, with Texas Tech converting 3 of 4 and Ole Miss going 1 for 5. Ole Miss's four failed fourth-down conversions (one was an interception) resulted in 13 Texas Tech points, and the Red Raiders took a 27-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.
OXFORD, MS
Sporting News

Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 17 Cowboys-Titans single-game tournaments

In the final Thursday Night Football game of 2022, the Cowboys will go on the road to play the Titans to kick off Week 17. Dallas is coming off a hard-fought 40-34 win over the Eagles last week and is listed as 10-point favorites on Thursday night, according to BetMGM. The Titans are struggling at the wrong time, as they've lost five consecutive games. This seemingly uneven matchup presents plenty of unique lineup opportunities for NFL DFS players playing in FanDuel single-game tournaments.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sporting News

DraftKings Picks Week 17: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

After two weeks with extensive action on Saturday and Sunday, Week 17's NFL DFS main slate is loaded with 13 games. The matchups aren't the most appealing, but the volume of games still provides a deep player pool and plenty of potential sleepers and value picks for daily fantasy football contests. We're going with an unconventional stack as the centerpiece of our Week 17 DraftKings lineup, and we're hoping for some differentiation with a few classic boom-or-bust tournament picks.
ARIZONA STATE
Sporting News

NFL MVP odds 2022: Patrick Mahomes still betting favorite to win Most Valuable Player, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen in the mix

The NFL's MVP award has become synonymous with the league's best quarterback over the past decade. The previous nine MVP award winners all played QB, with Minnesota's Adrian Peterson serving as the last non-QB to win the award in 2012. As such, it's no surprise that QBs like Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Patrick Mahomes had the shortest preseason odds to win the 2022 NFL MVP.
MINNESOTA STATE

