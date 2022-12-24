Read full article on original website
Eater
Detroit Dining Experts Reveal Their Favorite Neighborhoods to Dine in 2022
Detroit’s restaurant writers dish on their biggest surprises of 2022 as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes. Melody Baetens, restaurant critic/reporter, The Detroit News: The entire Macomb county surprised me this year. I found myself driving to the 20-something Mile roads several times in 2022. Macomb is more culinary diverse than people give it credit for and a lot of immigrants and children of immigrants have opened wonderful restaurants here … Pattternz (Syrian), Que Pasa (Mexican), Isla (Filipino), Rosita’s Treats (Colombian), Khom Fai (Thai) and Sabor Latino (Cuban), just to name a few.
Detroit News
40 Metro Detroit bars, restaurants and bakeries we lost in 2022
Close the book on another brutal year for restaurants and other food businesses. Metro Detroit saw bakeries, cafes, bistros and more shut their doors permanently during the past 12 months. Many cited the high cost of doing business. One sector of the industry that was hit particularly hard: vegan places. Sugarbuzz Bakery, Chili Mustard Onions, Inn Season Kitchen and Street Beat were just a few of the casualties.
There are limited shelter beds, housing for homeless metro Detroit youths
On a frigid December afternoon, Stephanie Taylor and Charquiathia Rogers stop at the Rosa Parks Transit Center to hand out gloves, hats, snacks and information cards about their organization’s 24-hour crisis center. They urge people to spread the word about emergency shelter services available for young people and ask...
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Roseville, MI
The city of Roseville, Michigan, is a quaint but unique community that offers a variety of residential and commercial areas for everyone to explore. Located in the southern part of Macomb County, Roseville is just a few minutes' drives away from the greater Detroit area. In fact, before 1950, Roseville...
Eater
Detroit’s Dining Experts Share Their Best Meals of 2022
Detroit’s restaurant writers dish on their biggest surprises of 2022 as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes. Melody Baetens, restaurant critic/reporter, The Detroit News: One of [my favorite meals this year] was definitely dining in at Michigan & Trumbull. I met up with a friend who has been living overseas, and to see her face when she tasted their perfectly Midwest ranch dressing was priceless. The pizza there just gets better and better, and I learned in 2022 that chef Nate is also fantastic at making cooked carrots taste amazing.
Disturbing Video Shows Man Forcing Woman Into a Van In Detroit on Christmas
Police in Detroit are looking for answers after a disturbing video recently surfaced that shows a man forcing a woman into a van on Christmas day. The video below shows a woman walking in an alley on Detroit's east side near Gratiot and 8 Mile. As the van pulls up, the man immediately jumps out and grabs the woman, and quickly slams her into the side of the vehicle. He then forces her into the driver's side door and takes off. You can hear the woman pleading with the man to stop.
Detroit News
Eminem-themed Detroit-style pizza pop up 'Slim Saucy's' coming to Ann Arbor
A dedicated Detroit-style pizza maker is bringing his new pop-up concept, Slim Saucy's, to Ann Arbor's Homes Campus brewery this week. Joe Maino's Eminem-themed pizza service will be 5 p.m. Friday until around 9 p.m. or all the food sells out. They'll be sold by the super-large square slice at $8 each.
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
michiganchronicle.com
Distinguished Gentlemen — Why These Men Live Out Loud
Local musician Hezekiah Savage moves in boldness through sound. “The world is before you, and you need not take it or leave it as it was when you came in.” Writer and Civil Rights Activist James Baldwin’s apt words about revolutionizing the world couldn’t be clearer – get out there and do the thing, whatever that is you do best.
Meet a local family of 3 who share the same birthday – a 1 in 133,000 odds
Maril Milton and Maya Daniel were born on the same day, and over the weekend, had a son who was also born on the same day, which is a 1 in 133,000 odds.
fox2detroit.com
Residents at apartment in Midtown Detroit deal with no heat or water over Christmas weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of Detroit's Sheridan Court apartments say they were without heat and water over the holiday weekend. "No heat, no water no explanation," Tyler Beltz said. Residents spoke both on and off camera about what they have been dealing with at the Midtown building. "The heat...
Did Detroit Medical Center Give Staff Overtime as Christmas Gift?
A recent viral video accuses the Detroit Medical Center of giving mandatory overtime to employees as Christmas gifts. The Nurse Erica has a tremendously successful TikTok channel where she fights for the rights of medical workers. She currently has 462.7 thousand followers and 11 million total video likes. The Nurse Erica uploaded a video four days ago claiming that nurses were given the worst Christmas gift ever. That video has been viewed nearly half a million times.
Fire sparks in Detroit apartment complex with no heat since Christmas
According to the Detroit Fire Department, the fire inside Across the Park apartments on Annabelle St. began Monday just after 4 p.m. in a room on the 8th floor.
Detroit News
Niyo: Michigan's Mazi Smith ready to write his own ending to this story
Scottsdale, Ariz. — Mazi Smith knows who he is and what he’s not. He knows his teammates and coaches do, too, which helps explain why he’s sitting here now, in good standing, as one of the captains of an undefeated Michigan team preparing for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl.
Detroit News
Detroit Symphony Orchestra presents 'Respect: Film in Concert'
Detroit’s rich musical history and talent spans a range of genres, and Detroiters will have the opportunity to experience two of them combined Wednesday with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s world premiere of “RESPECT: Film in Concert.” The evening will feature a screening of “Respect,” the 2021 MGM biopic about Detroit native and Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, with a live orchestra accompaniment, conducted by Anthony Parnther.
Detroit: Where The Tow Truck Drivers Are Packing Heat
I don't know why a bandit in the Motor City tried to rob a tow truck driver. I only know he'll never do it again. A Gunman Tried To Rob A Detroit Tow Truck Driver On Monday. An armed gunman attempted to rob a tow truck driver on the city's northeast side at 9:30 Monday morning. He probably was unaware that the tow truck driver also was armed, and he got the drop on the robber, killing him almost instantly.
8 of the wackiest crimes, crashes and other attention-grabbing headlines across Michigan in 2022
This year had its fair share of off-the-wall headlines, from strange crimes to bizarre crashes across Michigan and Metro Detroit. These are eight of the wackiest stories we wrote about in 2022.
It Was So Cold Birds Literally Froze To The Ground Across The Great Lakes
Listen, me and waterfowl haven't always been the best of friends. I make it no secret that geese, in particular, are my mortal enemies - Honking Murder Chickens who will attack me given any opportunity. Never fails. BUT, that said, I still never wish harm on them, let alone exposure...
