Detroit’s restaurant writers dish on their biggest surprises of 2022 as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes. Melody Baetens, restaurant critic/reporter, The Detroit News: One of [my favorite meals this year] was definitely dining in at Michigan & Trumbull. I met up with a friend who has been living overseas, and to see her face when she tasted their perfectly Midwest ranch dressing was priceless. The pizza there just gets better and better, and I learned in 2022 that chef Nate is also fantastic at making cooked carrots taste amazing.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO