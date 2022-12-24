Merced armed robbery results in 3 arrests, police say

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Three people were arrested due to an armed robbery that happened at Sunnyside Apartments according to the Merced Police Department.

On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, police say they responded to a call at Sunnyside Apartments at the 900 block of D Street for an armed robbery.

Officers say the victim told them that he was approached by a group of males who asked him if he was associated with a criminal street gang.

Officials say two suspects pointed firearms at the victim, then demanded he hand over his backpack. The victim complied with the robber and the suspects left the area in a white pick-up truck.

A few minutes later, officers say they located the involved vehicle near the 300 block of Mimi Lane. 18-year-old John Boyce, 18-year-old Jimmy Coronado, and a 17-year-old juvenile were detained at that time.

Officers say they searched the vehicle and located the property that belonged to the victim.

At that time officers say they also located two loaded firearms inside the vehicle, one being altered to fire automatically.

According to police, all three suspects were arrested under suspicion of armed robbery, weapon charges, and gang enhancements. Boyce and Coronado were booked at the Merced County Jail. The 17-year-old was booked at juvenile hall.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer E. Chavez at 209-388-7772 or by email at chaveze@cityofmerced.org.

