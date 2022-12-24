ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Reveals Orange Bowl Uniforms

Tennessee is keeping it classic for the final game of the 2022 football season. As the visiting team in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl, No. 6 Tennessee will be wearing the traditional orange-and-white uniforms against No. 7 Clemson. The Vols will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

How to watch: No. 7 Tennessee basketball vs. Ole Miss

No. 7 Tennessee (10-2) begins SEC play on Wednesday afternoon with a trip to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss (8-4) at 5 p.m. ET. The Vols are looking to win their seventh of the last eight meetings with the Rebels. Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analyst) will...
OXFORD, MS
wvlt.tv

Vols begin practice in Miami ahead of Orange Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers accomplished their first full practice in Florida ahead of the Orange Bowl. No. 6 Tennessee practiced at Barry University on Monday, as they continued preparing to go head-to-head with No. 7 Clemson. The Orange Bowl will take place on Friday, Dec. 30 at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Basketball Ranks In Dec. 26 AP Poll

Tennessee basketball moved up one spot to No. 7 in the Dec. 26 AP Poll after going 1-0 on Christmas week. Virginia’s loss shook up the back half of the Top 10. The Vols played just one game on the week before having six days without a game and time off for Christmas break. Bouncing back from its narrow loss at No. 5 Arizona, Tennessee dominated Austin Peay, 86-44, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

Bishop ends up at Tennessee after all

De’Sean Bishop’s dream came true on National Signing Day (Dec. 21) as he joined the University of Tennessee football program. “All the hard work has paid off,” said the Karns running back who ranks as the TSSAA’s No. 2 all-time leading rusher. “It’s what I’ve dreamed of since I was a freshman.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

What is the closest airport to Gatlinburg TN? Your best option

What makes the Great Smoky Mountains National Park such a popular tourist location?. Well, there’s the natural beauty, of course. There’s the tradition. People return year after year, sharing the experience with their kids and grandkids. More recently, the growth of Dollywood has bolstered the region’s tourism.
GATLINBURG, TN
knoxfocus.com

Catching up with Larry Cox

He’s been a dynamo of involvement in the city, county, and especially North Knoxville. His career in athletics and coaching paralleled his many years of service as a city council member and community involvement. As past coach and director of the non-profit Knoxville Falcons the organization he helped make possible for thousands of children in Knoxville to have access to learn and play baseball, basketball, football, softball and cheerleading.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Re-freezing to fog to sun Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Much of Monday’s forecasted snow already melted. Next up? Re-freezing tonight (salt those stairs!), followed by fog, and then warmer sunshine. We have two stout chances of rain next week. We’re also back into the 60s for the end of the 8-day. Join us...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Mild temperatures finally return with lots of sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Near to above-average temperatures FINALLY return starting today! Enjoy the sunshine as we are tracking a few rounds of rain starting New Year’s Eve. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Happy New Year's! Here are some celebrations across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across East Tennessee, families and friends are getting ready to end 2022 with music, drinks, games and many celebrations. Several New Year’s Eve events have been scheduled in popular spots like Market Square, downtown Gatlinburg and Main Street in Morristown. Many events feature fireworks and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sunshine this afternoon with warmer temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roads could still be slick or icy as we thaw out throughout the day. The sunshine and temperature above freezing should help us dry out. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN

