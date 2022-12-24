ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA9

Police investigate deadly crash in Prince George's County

BOWIE, Md. — A man is dead and a woman and her child are injured after a collision in Prince George's County Wednesday afternoon, police say. Shortly before 5:50 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to Central Avenue at Enterprise Road in Bowie, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian struck in the road.
BOWIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal Christmas morning crash identified

Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead early Christmas morning. According to police, officers responded to the scene December 25 at about 3:30 a.m. near Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park. Officers learned that a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

66-year-old man facing 3 felony charges after hostage, barricade situation in Herndon, Virginia

HERNDON, Va. — A barricade situation involving a 66-year-old man and another person in Herndon, Virginia ended Wednesday morning after a nearly 12-hour standoff with police. Officers with the Herndon Police Department responded to Hemlock Court, off of Herndon Parkway, around 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday after someone inside a home called them saying someone else inside had fired a gun.
HERNDON, VA
Shore News Network

D.C. Police seeking to identify two murder suspects

Detectives with the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating a murder that took place last Tuesday. The shooting that occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the 1500 block of Anacostia Avenue, Northeast, is being investigated by the Homicide Branch of the Metropolitan Police Department. Sixth District officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:41 pm in response to a report of a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. After arriving at the scene, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services found no signs of life and transported the victim to the The post D.C. Police seeking to identify two murder suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Victim assaulted on street in Rockville

Rockville City police are investigating a 2nd-degree assault that was reported in the Rockville Town Center area yesterday afternoon, December 27, 2022. The assault was reported in the 300 block of Hungerfprd Drive at 3:00 PM Tuesday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

US Marshals Capture Trio In Silver Spring Parking Garage Gunpoint Robbery

Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged three suspects accused of an armed robbery and separate shooting incident that occurred back in June 2022, authorities say. Nathan Elijah Barnes, 21, of Washington DC, Brian Odell Brown, 19, of Suitland, and Demonte Martez Hewitt, 21, of Washington DC are accused of being involved in an armed robbery and separate shooting that occurred within a week in June 2022 in the Montgomery County area, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fredericksburg.today

DUI suspect arrested on I-95 in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a wrong way driver on I-95 was arrested on Christmas Day after a brief pursuit in Stafford County. On December 25th at 5:09 a.m. Deputy B.M. Taylor responded to I-95 near the 136 mile-marker for a complaint of a Dodge Charger going northbound in the southbound lanes. Sergeant J.T. Forman also responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle, which had corrected it’s course of direction.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

4 juveniles who shot 4 men in Southeast shootout wanted by police

WASHINGTON - A fourth victim is now believed to have also been shot Tuesday afternoon during a shootout in Southeast that left three other men injured. D.C. police reported Wednesday that the fourth male victim walked into a local hospital shortly after the incident. Police are now looking for four...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Police Investigate Dollar Store Burglary; Video of Suspect Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Dollar Century Plus in the 8700 block of Flower Ave. in Silver Spring. Detectives have released a video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 4:36 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the location for the report of a burglary that just occurred.
SILVER SPRING, MD
