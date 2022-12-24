Read full article on original website
Police investigate deadly crash in Prince George's County
BOWIE, Md. — A man is dead and a woman and her child are injured after a collision in Prince George's County Wednesday afternoon, police say. Shortly before 5:50 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to Central Avenue at Enterprise Road in Bowie, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian struck in the road.
WJLA
Police search for suspects who fired shots during Fairfax Co. car meet
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police are looking for suspects who fired shots into a crowd during a car meet in Fairfax County Tuesday night. The Fairfax County Police Department said officers responded to an incident in Bailey's Crossroads where they say someone began shooting a BB gun or pellet gun at officers.
Police release photos of suspect, car in connection to SE DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding the person they believe is responsible for a Southeast shooting that left a man injured Tuesday. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of Elvans Road.
Trail Of Blood Shows Shooting Victim's Path From 7-Eleven To Apartment In Takoma Park
A trail of blood from a shooting victim found at a 7-Eleven in Takoma Park led back to the suspected scene of the crime, authorities say. On Tuesday, Dec. 27 around 2:21 a.m., a man walked into the 7-Eleven in the 1300 block of University Boulevard dripping in blood from a gunshot wound to his leg, Takoma Park police say.
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian killed in fatal Christmas morning crash identified
Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead early Christmas morning. According to police, officers responded to the scene December 25 at about 3:30 a.m. near Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park. Officers learned that a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was...
66-year-old man facing 3 felony charges after hostage, barricade situation in Herndon, Virginia
HERNDON, Va. — A barricade situation involving a 66-year-old man and another person in Herndon, Virginia ended Wednesday morning after a nearly 12-hour standoff with police. Officers with the Herndon Police Department responded to Hemlock Court, off of Herndon Parkway, around 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday after someone inside a home called them saying someone else inside had fired a gun.
NBC Washington
‘Bloody' Murder, Crime Prompt Police to Patrol County-owned Garages in Silver Spring
As 2022 comes to a close, the Montgomery County Police Department is deploying officers to walk the beat in county-owned garages all over Silver Spring following a murder on Dec. 21 and an increase in crime. Police say 62-year-old Charles Joe Reynolds was shot to death as he took leftovers...
D.C. Police seeking to identify two murder suspects
Detectives with the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating a murder that took place last Tuesday. The shooting that occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the 1500 block of Anacostia Avenue, Northeast, is being investigated by the Homicide Branch of the Metropolitan Police Department. Sixth District officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:41 pm in response to a report of a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. After arriving at the scene, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services found no signs of life and transported the victim to the The post D.C. Police seeking to identify two murder suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
rockvillenights.com
Victim assaulted on street in Rockville
Rockville City police are investigating a 2nd-degree assault that was reported in the Rockville Town Center area yesterday afternoon, December 27, 2022. The assault was reported in the 300 block of Hungerfprd Drive at 3:00 PM Tuesday.
US Marshals Capture Trio In Silver Spring Parking Garage Gunpoint Robbery
Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged three suspects accused of an armed robbery and separate shooting incident that occurred back in June 2022, authorities say. Nathan Elijah Barnes, 21, of Washington DC, Brian Odell Brown, 19, of Suitland, and Demonte Martez Hewitt, 21, of Washington DC are accused of being involved in an armed robbery and separate shooting that occurred within a week in June 2022 in the Montgomery County area, according to Montgomery County police.
Man walks into 7-Eleven suffering from gunshot wound, leaving trail of blood to Takoma Park apartment
TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A man walked into a Takoma Park 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning, injured from a shooting, and leaving a trail of blood behind leading police to a potential crime scene. According to the Takoma Park Police Department, around 2:20 a.m. the man walked into the store,...
Lottery Scratch-Off Robbers Sentenced Following I-95 Police Pursuit Through Harford County
Two armed robbers who took police on a high-speed pursuit on I-95 from Aberdeen to Havre de Grace in Harford County will spend time behind bars after admitting to their roles in a potentially violent incident, federal officials announced. Noland Rheubotton, 57, and James Featherstone, 60, both of Baltimore, have...
Wbaltv.com
Woman feels 'violated' after assault in Gambrills store, shares story to alert others
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A victim of anassault in Anne Arundel County shared her story exclusively with 11 News on Wednesday. A man is accused of spraying lotion on several women before inappropriately touching some of them. One of the women who said she was touched said she wants to...
Not So Happy Holidays: Driver Charged With Post-Christmas DUI In Virginia, Sheriff Says
The holidays were a little too happy for a driver in Virginia who was busted for alleged impaired driving on I-95 in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.Caroline County resident Dino Davies, 31, of Ruther Glen, was busted for a DUI in Stafford County after he was apprehended for drunkenly driving and spr…
foxbaltimore.com
14-year-old allegedly assaults officer after rummaging through vehicles in Severn
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — A 14-year-old suspect allegedly assaulted a police officer after rummaging through vehicles with a group of people, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police say at about 1:00am on December 23, officers were sent to Citadel Drive and Trafalgar Road for a report...
Police ID Body Of Charred DC Teen Found Shot, Burned To Death In Laurel Field
Police have identified the teenager whose charred remains were found inside a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County earlier this year. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced that 16-year-old Washington, DC resident Marquette Knight’s body was found in a burning vehicle in Maryland in September.
fredericksburg.today
DUI suspect arrested on I-95 in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a wrong way driver on I-95 was arrested on Christmas Day after a brief pursuit in Stafford County. On December 25th at 5:09 a.m. Deputy B.M. Taylor responded to I-95 near the 136 mile-marker for a complaint of a Dodge Charger going northbound in the southbound lanes. Sergeant J.T. Forman also responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle, which had corrected it’s course of direction.
fox5dc.com
4 juveniles who shot 4 men in Southeast shootout wanted by police
WASHINGTON - A fourth victim is now believed to have also been shot Tuesday afternoon during a shootout in Southeast that left three other men injured. D.C. police reported Wednesday that the fourth male victim walked into a local hospital shortly after the incident. Police are now looking for four...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate Dollar Store Burglary; Video of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Dollar Century Plus in the 8700 block of Flower Ave. in Silver Spring. Detectives have released a video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 4:36 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the location for the report of a burglary that just occurred.
Car captured on surveillance camera involved in DC shooting, police say
WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle they say was involved in a shooting in Northwest D.C. on Monday night. Around 11:03 p.m., officers with the Fourth District responded to the 3400 block of 14th Street, Northwest for a report of a shooting. Shortly...
WUSA9
