SALT LAKE City, Utah, Dec. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Plenty of upcoming sponsored events for ice-fishing enthusiasts abound. “If you want to add an extra challenge to your ice fishing this winter, a tournament may be just the thing,” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has announced on social media regarding ten ice-fishing opportunities beginning next month. “Plus, you can help many of Utah’s fisheries and often win prizes! There are also a handful of ice fishing seminars you can attend if you want to get started in the sport.”

