Read full article on original website
Related
Gephardt Daily
Humane Society: Increased rabbit hoarding leads to more available for adoption
MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Humane Society of Utah reports that as a result of increased rabbit hoarding, it has more more rabbits in need of adoption. “HSU has taken in 783 since 2020,” says a news release from the Humane Society of Utah. “The...
Gephardt Daily
Ice-fish? Check out ten Utah tournaments and seminars; plus, time for the burbot bash
SALT LAKE City, Utah, Dec. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Plenty of upcoming sponsored events for ice-fishing enthusiasts abound. “If you want to add an extra challenge to your ice fishing this winter, a tournament may be just the thing,” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has announced on social media regarding ten ice-fishing opportunities beginning next month. “Plus, you can help many of Utah’s fisheries and often win prizes! There are also a handful of ice fishing seminars you can attend if you want to get started in the sport.”
Gephardt Daily
Power station vandals leave Washington state in the dark
Dec. 26 (UPI) — Several reports of break-ins at area power stations left tens of thousands of people in the dark on Christmas Day in parts of Washington state, police said. The Sheriff’s Department in Pierce County, Wash., which includes Tacoma, reported that more than 14,000 people lost power on Christmas Day after reports of vandalism at four separate power stations.
Gephardt Daily
Drunk driving and speeding way up for Christmas on Utah’s interstates, but fatalities down
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Everything was up, except, somehow, fatalities, as the Utah Highway Patrol found much more to do this Christmas season than last. Patrolling Utah’s interstates, the agency counted 39 DUI arrests. 172 crashes and 84 speeders topping 100 mph, according...
Gephardt Daily
Colorado avalanche buries 2 snowboarders, kills 1
Dec. 27 (UPI) — An avalanche caught four snowboarders on Berthoud Pass west of Denver, burying two and killing one on Monday. The 44-year-old victim was the first person to die in an avalanche in Colorado this winter, according to data from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. He and another snowboarder were fully buried when a slope near Winter Park fell.
Comments / 0