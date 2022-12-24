TN Senator supports banning TikTok in the U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn is part of a growing group of lawmakers who support Sen. Marco Rubio’s, (R-Florida), bill to ban the social media app TikTok in the United States.

“What we have learned is TikTok is owned by a company by ByteDance,” Blackburn explained. “Byte Dance is owned in large part by the Chinese Communist Party. We also know that their corporate governance allows the sharing of that information.”

Rubio’s bill is a step further than the wording included in a large, government spending bill that would ban TikTok on government phones. More than a dozen states, including Tennessee , have also banned TikTok on government networks.

While the anti-TikTok sentiment has been growing for the past few months, Blackburn has been questioning TikTok’s relationship with the Chinese government for a couple of years.

She says the Chinese government is “very aggressively” trying to surveil Americans.

“To build an online profile of you following keystrokes, following your travel around the internet, recording the amount of time children are spending on TikTok, and recording what they look at,” she said.

When asked if she has seen any specific evidence that the Chinese government is using data from TikTok for nefarious purposes, Blackburn explained the app has the ability to access a treasure trove of information on users and said ByteDance pays TikTok lobbyists in DC.

Yet, in a five-minute interview, she gave no more specifics on first-hand evidence she has seen.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has said that TikTok poses a potential national security threat because China could use all the data the app collects to influence American users and control software on millions of devices.

“All of these things are in the hands of a government that doesn’t share our values, and that has a mission that’s very much at odds with what’s in the best interests of the United States. That should concern us,” Wray told an audience at the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy.

TikTok has repeatedly denied it violates its user’s privacy and said it has not targeted any government officials, activists, public figures or journalists.

Yet on Thursday, The New York Times reported employees at TikTok parent company ByteDance had obtained user data on American journalists. This comes after Buzzfeed News reported that leaded audio from internal TikTok meetings indicates U.S. data has been accessed from China.

According to TikTok’s privacy policy , the company has the ability to access a user’s name, age, phone contacts, IP address, keystroke patterns and rhythms, battery state, location, biometric identifiers, messages, and more. But the app does allow people to turn off sharing of much of this information if they choose.

Reports have also shown TikTok collects data on people who simply view videos but haven’t set up an account.

Technology experts like Vanderbilt Associate Professor of human-computer interaction Pamela Wisniewski note that many other social media companies, not just TikTok, collect this type of data.

“We feel safer when the data lives here. I understand how TikTok can be seen as a risk when the data lives in China. At the same time, I am not sure if the practices that they are doing with the app… with the data they are collecting and analyzing is any different than what some companies are doing here in the U.S.,” Wisniewski said.

So while TikTok’s tagline is “make your day,” Blackburn and other lawmakers want to make sure the app doesn’t know how your day is going before you even start scrolling.

