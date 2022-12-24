ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘My brother deserves justice’: Nashville family remembers murder victim as holidays approach

By Mye Owens
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFoMh_0jtEbmNy00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the countdown to Christmas is just days away, many are looking forward to a holiday centered around family, a word that had more meaning than ever before.

“It’s always a good time when we get together, so just him being around and telling his jokes and singing and making everybody laugh, that’s what we’re going to miss the most,” said Patricia Stewart.

It’s been two months since her youngest brother was murdered. No one has been arrested, and this year will be the first Christmas without the “life of the party.”

$10K reward offered for information in 2021 murder case of Nashville father

“He makes everybody laugh. I don’t care what you’re going through, how bad it seems, he always says the right thing. He always knows what just to do,” said Stewart. “That’s going to be hard.”

Her brother, Sidney Stewart , was shot and killed at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. According to police, Stewart was in the passenger seat of a friend’s car when another vehicle pulled up. The gunman got out of the car and opened fire.

“We were on our way to the actual crime scene, and then I got another call saying, ‘No, don’t go there, go to Vanderbilt,'” Stewart remembered. “I kept asking, ‘Is he there, is he there, just let me know if he’s there. I need to know if he is alive or not.'”

Since then, his family has been demanding answers and has been left with even more questions.

“My brother deserves justice, definitely, not just him but a lot of the other crime that has happened that is unsolved,” said Stewart.

Statistically, police are solving more crimes than in past years, but there are also more homicides. Nashville is on track to end the year with more homicides than 2021.

‘I try to keep going’: Mom begs for answers in decade-old Metro cold case

“Just please come forward. If you know anything, even if you think that it’s nothing it could very well turn out to be something,” said Stewart.

The Stewart family isn’t the only one hoping for justice; the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into more than 20 cold cases that include:

  • Elizabeth Cooter & Roger Aiken
  • Joshua Day
  • Pete Souphom
  • Will Hunt
  • Charles “Robbie” Lawrence
  • James Songer & Robbin Martin
  • Thomas Oldham
  • Bernice “Little Bit” Cutshall
  • John Byrum
  • Kenneth “Tim: Tate
  • Jim Miller
  • Nieko Lisi
  • Raymond Theus
  • Hosea “Junior” Prince
  • Jane Doe
  • Patricia “Pat” Collins
  • Elizabeth Lamotte
  • Samantha Nicole Dial/Hankins & Robert Williams
  • Leanne Green
  • Michael Marbry
  • Donald Lawton
  • Anita Rieben
  • Terry Sullivan
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

4 teens arrested after late night chase in Nashville

The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody after a chase in Nashville. 4 teens arrested after late night chase in Nashville. The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody after a chase in Nashville. Months-long review reveals TN lethal...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teens arrested, charged for carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department arrested four teens who were caught driving in a stolen vehicle. Metro Police located the stolen vehicle, a 2008 silver Honda Accord, on Tuesday night. The car was stolen at gunpoint from another teenager last week, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville man wanted for stabbing someone with a knife

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are asking the public to help find 37-year-old Marshall Reed, who is under a warrant for aggravated assault. On Dec. 22, police were called to a scene on Avalon Street after hearing of a reported stabbing. According to officers, Reed had taken out...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

One of three suspects in Nashville burglary, car theft captured

One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV has been taken into custody. One of three suspects in Nashville burglary, car …. One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man killed in head-on crash on West End Avenue

A 24-year-old man has died following a head-on collision that occurred in the West End area late Tuesday night. A 24-year-old man has died following a head-on collision that occurred in the West End area late Tuesday night. Months-long review reveals TN lethal injection protocols …. On April 21, 2022,...
NASHVILLE, TN
weddingchicks.com

A Glass Chapel Wedding Full of Whimsy in Nashville, TN

This Nashville, TN wedding is overflowing with whimsical yet timeless wedding inspiration. Married in a glass chapel, their ceremony aisle not only had beautiful lighting but a breathtaking view of the woods that surrounded the venue. Add to that the flowers inside made the venue feel like an absolute fairytale! They also had a unique and fun menu for their wedding reception inspired by their love for breakfast food!
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy