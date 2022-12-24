Read full article on original website
KTRE
Boil water notice issued for Nacogdoches Caro Water Supply
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Caro Water Supply has issued a boil water notice due to a loss of water pressure. The system had an interruption in service from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, and now customers are asked to boil their water until further notice. When the boil water notice...
KTRE
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
KTRE
Boil water notice issued for San Augustine Rural Water System
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Due to freezing weather conditions, the San Augustine Rural Water System has issued a boil water notice for some customers. All customers who were formerly Bland Lake customers on CR 114, FM 1279, FM 3230, Hwy 96 N, FM 711 and Hwy 147 N are instructed to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands / face, brushing teeth, drinking).
KTRE
Zavalla boil notice still in effect as some residents regain service
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Many in Zavalla were without water over the holiday weekend, but more than half the city has been able to get running water again. City Secretary Wauanesa Herrington said crews filled up the water tanks to pressurize the system Tuesday morning. They began by turning on one section at a time, starting on the north side of town to find any remaining leaks.
KTRE
Boil water notice rescinded for Ivanhoe Land of Lakes water customers in Tyler County
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The boil water notice has been rescinded for customers of Ivanhoe Land of Lakes water system. The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Monday, Dec. 26.
KTRE
All-mobilities-inclusive playground being installed at Ritchie Street Park in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One Nacogdoches Park is getting some major improvements in the coming months. The capital improvements plan for the City of Nacogdoches is part of the annual budget. That money, set aside in the 2022 budget, is going to improve Ritchie Street Park. Today, the project is...
KTRE
Historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison damaged in arctic cold front
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The arctic cold front that came through over the holiday left many pipes burst and homes and businesses damaged. The historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison was one of those places that suffered damage. The Wiley Hotel was built in 1888, and it originally hosted railroad workers...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fire damages commercial building in downtown Fayetteville on Christmas morning
A fire broke out on Christmas morning at a commercial building that’s home to several businesses in downtown Fayetteville. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 241 W. Spring St. at 7:13 a.m. Sunday, according to city dispatch logs. Crews first reported heavy smoke upon arrival, but flames soon...
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
KTRE
Justin’s Kindness Project connects families in need with medical equipment no longer in use
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - After the death of 30-year-old Justin Mowery of Diboll, his father, Jerry Mowery, said it was difficult to look at the medical equipment left behind. “You remember what it was used for, and it would remind me of my son. Essentially, it was kind of like a trigger,” said Mowery.
KTRE
Chief deputy, constable, former election candidate applicants for Angelina County sheriff post
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three with established law enforcement experience have submitted applications for the soon-to-be vacant position of sheriff for Angelina County. Current Chief Deputy Mark McLin, who will be taking over the administrative duties of the sheriff’s office until a new sheriff is named, was the first applicant.
Search underway for Christmas Day shooting that left one injured in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Sunday, Dec. 25. The shooting took place at around 12 p.m. near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue. Police say there is currently one victim who was...
KOCO
Inmate who escaped from Arkansas detention center found in Oklahoma
Authorities found an inmate who escaped from an Arkansas detention center in eastern Oklahoma. The inmate escaped from the Crawford County Detention Center near Fort Smith through a duct vent last month. Law enforcement found the man on Christmas Eve in LeFlore County. He is being detained at the LeFlore...
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
aymag.com
Jadayia Kursh: The First Black Rodeo Queen in Arkansas
Jadayia Kursh, a Fort Smith native, has built an incredible career as the first Black rodeo queen in Arkansas. This week, Kursh announced the first Rodeo Fort Smith Pageant scheduled for Feb. 10-12 at the Old Fort Days Rodeo in Fort Smith. The pageant benefits Agriculture for Kids, a nonprofit organization devoted to reaching kids who don’t have access to Future Farmers of America (FFA).
Police: Arkansas baby dies after incident involving family dog
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — Cave Springs police responded to a call on Wednesday, Dec. 14 that reported a four-day-old baby had been bitten by a family dog, according to officials. Police say the baby allegedly had "severe injuries" to her head and was transported to a nearby children's hospital in Springdale.
4-day-old infant dies after being bitten by family dog in Arkansas
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A 4-day-old infant in Arkansas died after she was bitten by her family’s dog, authorities said. According to Benton County prosecutor Nathan Smith, the incident occurred in Cave Springs at about 12:20 p.m. CST on Dec. 14, The Kansas City Star and KHBS-TV reported.
UPDATE: Missing Springdale teenage girl found safe
Authorities in Springdale and Fort Smith are searching for a missing teen and tween from their respective area.
fourstateshomepage.com
Grand Lake man headed to trial; accused of starving infant
JAY, Okla. – A Bernice man accused of starving a three-month-old infant was held over for trial. Adam Victor Barfield, 36, was charged in February 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect. The then three-month-old was diagnosed with severe malnutrition and dehydration, according to a probable cause...
