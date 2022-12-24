ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diboll, TX

KTRE

Boil water notice issued for Nacogdoches Caro Water Supply

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Caro Water Supply has issued a boil water notice due to a loss of water pressure. The system had an interruption in service from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, and now customers are asked to boil their water until further notice. When the boil water notice...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Boil water notice issued for San Augustine Rural Water System

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Due to freezing weather conditions, the San Augustine Rural Water System has issued a boil water notice for some customers. All customers who were formerly Bland Lake customers on CR 114, FM 1279, FM 3230, Hwy 96 N, FM 711 and Hwy 147 N are instructed to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands / face, brushing teeth, drinking).
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
KTRE

Zavalla boil notice still in effect as some residents regain service

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Many in Zavalla were without water over the holiday weekend, but more than half the city has been able to get running water again. City Secretary Wauanesa Herrington said crews filled up the water tanks to pressurize the system Tuesday morning. They began by turning on one section at a time, starting on the north side of town to find any remaining leaks.
ZAVALLA, TX
KTRE

Boil water notice rescinded for Ivanhoe Land of Lakes water customers in Tyler County

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The boil water notice has been rescinded for customers of Ivanhoe Land of Lakes water system. The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Monday, Dec. 26.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison damaged in arctic cold front

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The arctic cold front that came through over the holiday left many pipes burst and homes and businesses damaged. The historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison was one of those places that suffered damage. The Wiley Hotel was built in 1888, and it originally hosted railroad workers...
GARRISON, TX
kjas.com

Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KOCO

Inmate who escaped from Arkansas detention center found in Oklahoma

Authorities found an inmate who escaped from an Arkansas detention center in eastern Oklahoma. The inmate escaped from the Crawford County Detention Center near Fort Smith through a duct vent last month. Law enforcement found the man on Christmas Eve in LeFlore County. He is being detained at the LeFlore...
FORT SMITH, AR
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
aymag.com

Jadayia Kursh: The First Black Rodeo Queen in Arkansas

Jadayia Kursh, a Fort Smith native, has built an incredible career as the first Black rodeo queen in Arkansas. This week, Kursh announced the first Rodeo Fort Smith Pageant scheduled for Feb. 10-12 at the Old Fort Days Rodeo in Fort Smith. The pageant benefits Agriculture for Kids, a nonprofit organization devoted to reaching kids who don’t have access to Future Farmers of America (FFA).
ARKANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Grand Lake man headed to trial; accused of starving infant

JAY, Okla. – A Bernice man accused of starving a three-month-old infant was held over for trial. Adam Victor Barfield, 36, was charged in February 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect. The then three-month-old was diagnosed with severe malnutrition and dehydration, according to a probable cause...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK

