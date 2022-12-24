Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SI - Free Report) closed at $15.98, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost...
Zacks.com
Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ENPH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $293.95, moving -1.65% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the solar technology company had...
Zacks.com
5 Oil & Gas Stocks Still on Sale Despite Sector Boom
Despite concerns surrounding high inflation and slowing growth, this year has been a stellar one for Oil/Energy bulls. The space has easily emerged as the best performing of all 11 U.S. market sectors, gaining nearly 57% so far in 2022. In contrast, the other 10 indexes have all suffered losses year to date. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 benchmark is down more than 19% during this period.
Zacks.com
Hershey (HSY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
HSY - Free Report) closed at $232.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Qualys (QLYS) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know
QLYS - Free Report) closed at $109.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.87% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Heading into today,...
Zacks.com
BlackRock (BLK) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
BLK - Free Report) closed at $700.33, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 1.5%...
Zacks.com
Innoviva (INVA) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know
INVA - Free Report) closed at $13.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know
BIIB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $274.04, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com
Clearfield (CLFD) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know
CLFD - Free Report) closed at $92.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares...
Zacks.com
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
PLTR - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned -15.3%, compared to the...
Zacks.com
Murphy USA (MUSA) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know
MUSA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $285.47, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) is a Trending Stock
LNG - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this natural gas company have returned -9.9%,...
Zacks.com
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know
JNJ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $176.66, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Roku (ROKU) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know
ROKU - Free Report) closed at $38.80, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the video streaming company...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Charles River (CRL) Stock Now
CRL - Free Report) is gaining from robust performances across the Research Models and Services (RMS) and Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA) segments. The company’s strategic acquisitions instill optimism. However, stiff rivalry and unfavorable foreign exchange movements do not bode well. In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Aerospace Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Descartes Systems (DSGX)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Earnings Growth in 2023
Regardless of whether it is a start-up or a well-known company, earnings growth is the top-most priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last in the long run. So, what’s earnings growth? Study a company’s revenues over a given period...
Zacks.com
UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (UBSFY) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
UBSFY - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
Zacks.com
Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
ACER - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Comments / 0