Seniors struggling with burst pipes, lack of water for days at Decatur apartments
DECATUR, Ga. - The temperature may be rising, but the frigid Arctic blast is still causing problems around metro Atlanta. For the senior residents of Decatur's Magnolia Circle Apartments, burst pipes and freezing temperatures have left them without service for days. Christmas was anything but merry for Faye Sermons. "I'm...
When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
Local plumbers receive thousands of calls to pipe bursts across Metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - The fallout from freezing cold temperatures across metro Atlanta continued Monday as residents plagued by pipe bursts scrambled to deal with the damage. High demand for repairs had plumbers who went back to work the day after Christmas busier than ever. "It’s been crazy … I mean since...
National Weather Service warns of a wintry mix heading from Marietta southward that could create icy roads
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Cobb County and several other metro counties on Monday, December 26 due to a wintry mix moving southward from Marietta that could melt and quickly refreeze. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. ..A WINTRY MIX...
Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday
The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
Nonprofit forced out of building after water pipes break
A nonprofit organization is asking for the public's help following massive flooding at its Lawrenceville officers. Care4All Children Services helps to find homes for children in foster care. This weekend the Arctic blast caused a massive pipe break.
Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
At least two metro Atlanta counties have issued boil water advisories after freezing cold temperatures over the weekend disrupted their water systems.
Residents change holiday plans after pipes burst, flooding due to freezing temperatures
ATLANTA — Many Georgians are cleaning up flooding or finding a new place to sleep after pipes burst across metro Atlanta. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to several people who are heading into Christmas in the cold and dark. And it’s not just homes and businesses in DeKalb...
Forest Park residents anxious for water service to be restored
FOREST PARK, Ga. - The temperatures are rising, but many in metro Atlanta are dealing with the fallout from freezing temperatures over the Christmas weekend. Parts of DeKalb County as well as Clayton, Butts, and Forsyth counties are under boil water advisories as of Tuesday evening due to low water pressure. Some people in these areas have no water at all.
2 children pulled from Kennesaw lake after falling through ice
KENNESAW, Ga - Two children were pulled from a small Kennesaw lake after attempting to walk across an iced over portion of the water. Ellison Lake is located off Ellison Lakes Drive near Cobb Parkway NW. It is bordered by the Park at Kennesaw and Lakeside Vista apartment homes. Shortly...
Thousands in Clayton County still without water
As the metro Atlanta area thaws out, thousands are still waiting for running water. Many have gone nearly a week without it. FOX 5 has received numerous calls and emails asking about the problem and officials in Clayton County respond to when will it actually fix the problem and why is it taking so long?
Water main breaks, issues continue for portions of metro Atlanta after freeze
ATLANTA - While the worst of Georgia's freezing, cold Arctic blast is behind us, many areas throughout the state were left putting together the pieces for residents experiencing severe water issues. As facility delays, closures, and water outages continue to be reported, this list will be updated regularly to bring...
Clayton County water issues causing problems for firefighters
Investigators are working to learn what sparked a fire in a Clayton County townhome community on Wednesday. It happened at the Lakeside Townhomes off Riverdale Road. While crews are searching for the cause, residents are searching for answers as to how low water pressure in the county delayed the battle against the flames.
This is how you protect your pipes when the temperature drops
(MARIETTA, Ga.) — With temperatures dropping, you need to protect your pipes at home. A lot of homeowners make common mistakes when they realize they have a frozen pipe inside of their home. But WSB′s Michele Newell learned that it is so easy to prevent pipes from freezing.
Some Fulton County facilities close while officials assess damage from winter weather
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - All Fulton County libraries, senior centers, behavioral health officer and facilities serving adults with developmental disabilities will be closed Tuesday while officials assess damage due to consecutive days of severe cold. A statement from Fulton County said some facilities experienced damage during the days-long freeze, but...
East Atlanta senior citizens without water for days
ATLANTA - Across metro Atlanta, there are still many people without running water due to frigid temperatures. Some of those impacted the hardest have been senior citizens and people with disabilities. Residents at Branan Towers, a senior complex in East Atlanta, say they have not had water since last week.
Woman rescued from burning home in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman is safe after firefighters rescued her from a house fire in northwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning. Officials say shortly after 1 a.m., fire crews were called to a house on the 400 block of Cairo Street off of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. At the scene,...
Metro Atlanta emergency lines overwhelmed, police ask to not call 911 for burst pipes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the nation grapples with a wave of winter weather, emergency officials in Georgia are advising people to know when a situation warrants a call to 911. Pipes bursting doesn't necessarily make the cut, according to Gwinnett County Police Department. The agency said calls about...
Burst pipes damage multiple dorms at Georgia State University
ATLANTA - A number of dorms at Georgia State University were flooded after the freezing weather caused pipes in the building to burst Tuesday. The school says three of the Georgia State's housing facilities - University Commons A, Commons D, and Piedmont Central, were affected by water damage from the burst pipes.
Gusting winds topple trees onto homes, causing headaches for homeowners
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Frigid gusting winds early Friday morning toppled trees onto homes in metro Atlanta. Some of the worst damage happened on Woodshire Drive in Decatur. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks. A large tree sliced the roof of a home around 4.30...
