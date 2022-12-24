ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Seniors struggling with burst pipes, lack of water for days at Decatur apartments

DECATUR, Ga. - The temperature may be rising, but the frigid Arctic blast is still causing problems around metro Atlanta. For the senior residents of Decatur's Magnolia Circle Apartments, burst pipes and freezing temperatures have left them without service for days. Christmas was anything but merry for Faye Sermons. "I'm...
DECATUR, GA
When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday

The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Forest Park residents anxious for water service to be restored

FOREST PARK, Ga. - The temperatures are rising, but many in metro Atlanta are dealing with the fallout from freezing temperatures over the Christmas weekend. Parts of DeKalb County as well as Clayton, Butts, and Forsyth counties are under boil water advisories as of Tuesday evening due to low water pressure. Some people in these areas have no water at all.
FOREST PARK, GA
2 children pulled from Kennesaw lake after falling through ice

KENNESAW, Ga - Two children were pulled from a small Kennesaw lake after attempting to walk across an iced over portion of the water. Ellison Lake is located off Ellison Lakes Drive near Cobb Parkway NW. It is bordered by the Park at Kennesaw and Lakeside Vista apartment homes. Shortly...
KENNESAW, GA
Thousands in Clayton County still without water

As the metro Atlanta area thaws out, thousands are still waiting for running water. Many have gone nearly a week without it. FOX 5 has received numerous calls and emails asking about the problem and officials in Clayton County respond to when will it actually fix the problem and why is it taking so long?
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Clayton County water issues causing problems for firefighters

Investigators are working to learn what sparked a fire in a Clayton County townhome community on Wednesday. It happened at the Lakeside Townhomes off Riverdale Road. While crews are searching for the cause, residents are searching for answers as to how low water pressure in the county delayed the battle against the flames.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Some Fulton County facilities close while officials assess damage from winter weather

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - All Fulton County libraries, senior centers, behavioral health officer and facilities serving adults with developmental disabilities will be closed Tuesday while officials assess damage due to consecutive days of severe cold. A statement from Fulton County said some facilities experienced damage during the days-long freeze, but...
East Atlanta senior citizens without water for days

ATLANTA - Across metro Atlanta, there are still many people without running water due to frigid temperatures. Some of those impacted the hardest have been senior citizens and people with disabilities. Residents at Branan Towers, a senior complex in East Atlanta, say they have not had water since last week.
ATLANTA, GA
Woman rescued from burning home in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman is safe after firefighters rescued her from a house fire in northwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning. Officials say shortly after 1 a.m., fire crews were called to a house on the 400 block of Cairo Street off of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. At the scene,...
ATLANTA, GA
Burst pipes damage multiple dorms at Georgia State University

ATLANTA - A number of dorms at Georgia State University were flooded after the freezing weather caused pipes in the building to burst Tuesday. The school says three of the Georgia State's housing facilities - University Commons A, Commons D, and Piedmont Central, were affected by water damage from the burst pipes.
ATLANTA, GA

