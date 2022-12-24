Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
Chronicle
Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels
While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
q13fox.com
Thousands in the dark after heavy rain, gusty winds bring down trees and power lines
SHORELINE, Wash. - This has been a December to remember for residents around Shoreline and Edmonds – two cities repeatedly pummeled by waves of severe weather. They’ve seen a dose of everything: snow, ice, and now—wind. All of which has made it hard to keep the lights...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Calmer conditions ahead Wednesday
SEATTLE - Wednesday will be more dry than wet as Western Washington gets a bit of a break from the wild weather of the past week. High pressure is building in over the Pacific Northwest briefly today. Before it shifts east, we will be looking at a mainly dry day with just a few leftover showers and cooler afternoon high temperatures, in the mid 40s. Winds will also be much calmer today. Showers will mainly be in the higher elevations of the Cascades.
q13fox.com
Flooding in Snohomish County likely to create backlog at intermodal yard
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Widespread flooding in Snohomish County left an impact at the intermodal yard, where the Public Works division receives shipping containers to move trash. According to Snohomish County Public Works, they are doing okay with Tuesday's flooding, but they are warning that snow and wind events like...
gigharbornow.org
King tide causes flooding along waterfront; windstorm coming next
A king tide flooded low-lying parts of Gig Harbor and the surrounding area on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Tuesday’s tide peaked just before 9 a.m. at 13 feet, 6 inches. A similar tide — 13-5 — is anticipated on Wednesday around 9:40 a.m. A King tide is a “non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides that occur during a new or full moon,” according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
q13fox.com
Skykomish Food Bank serving hot meals to residents, still without power since Dec. 23
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - More than 700 people were still without power in the areas of Skykomish and Baring Wednesday afternoon. Some of those residents have been without reliable power since before Christmas Eve. The Skykomish Harvest Food Bank has been running on a generator and volunteers have been serving hot...
How to avoid busted water pipes in freezing winter?
With freezing temperatures coming, what is the correct action to take to avoid busted water pipes? Turn off water at main, let water flow out, and keep faucet on over night to let air escape? But will this mess up my tank water heater at all?
q13fox.com
Thursday's Forecast: Scattered showers and mountain snow
Seattle - Expected scattered showers, chilly temperatures, and cloudy skies tomorrow. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s. Here is a look at the forecast:. Showers will return as wake-up tomorrow morning. The showers will continue on and off throughout the day. Here is a look...
q13fox.com
'All of our equipment started to float': Tides, rainfall cause chaos in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Floodwaters hit the Everett area especially hard on Tuesday morning. King tides, rain and swollen rivers from recent snowmelt created a dangerous situation in low-lying areas near the Snohomish River and by the shore. On Smith Island, the Hansen Boat Company was among the areas that...
Chronicle
Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory
Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
KUOW
A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far
Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
q13fox.com
Flooding damages several businesses in Gig Harbor
Widespread flooding around the Puget Sound is impacting businesses in Western Washington. FOX 13's Franque Thompson is in Gig Harbor where water has flooded parking lots and streets.
How king tides, barometric pressure led to western Washington flooding
SEATTLE — Western Washington fell victim to a double whammy of king tides and heavy rainfall Tuesday morning, which led to lowland flooding from Anacortes to Olympia. King tides are a nonscientific term to describe exceptionally high tides, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). It’s the highest predicted tide of the year and is above the highest water level that’s reached during high tide on average, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
PHOTOS: King Tide brings in boatloads of driftwood to Three Tree Point
A 13.67 high “King Tide” brought in boatloads of driftwood to beaches along Burien’s Three Tree Point neighborhood – but luckily not much damage – on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the WA State Department of Ecology, “King Tides” are defined as the...
whatcomtalk.com
Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound
Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
nwnewsradio.com
Oh deer! Port Townsend suffers population explosion
Deer roaming the streets have become a common sight in the Olympic Peninsula city, much to the chagrin of many residents. Some complain to the city council they’ve been attacked by increasingly fearless and aggressive deer. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (Photo: Facebook/Jeff Kelety)
capitolhillseattle.com
High Wind Warning issued with predictions for 50+ MPH winds in Seattle — UPDATE
…HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM. * WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph. * WHERE…North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS…Damaging winds...
King tide inundates South Sound park; could be higher Tuesday
TACOMA, Wash. — A king tide inundated a Pierce County park Monday morning and more low-lying areas could flood Tuesday. Much of the Browns Point Lighthouse was underwater after Monday morning’s king tide. No homes were threatened. But there is plenty of debris as the water slowly recedes.
q13fox.com
Fire investigators discover second body inside burned South Everett home
EVERETT, Wash. - Fire investigators say they have discovered the remains of a second body inside a four-plex home that caught fire in Everett earlier this week. Just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, crews responded to a fully-involved fire coming from one of the units of the home in the 9800 block of Third Ave. SE. After the initial investigation, it was reported that one person died, and there were no other injuries.
Comments / 4