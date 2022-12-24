ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Chronicle

Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels

While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Calmer conditions ahead Wednesday

SEATTLE - Wednesday will be more dry than wet as Western Washington gets a bit of a break from the wild weather of the past week. High pressure is building in over the Pacific Northwest briefly today. Before it shifts east, we will be looking at a mainly dry day with just a few leftover showers and cooler afternoon high temperatures, in the mid 40s. Winds will also be much calmer today. Showers will mainly be in the higher elevations of the Cascades.
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

King tide causes flooding along waterfront; windstorm coming next

A king tide flooded low-lying parts of Gig Harbor and the surrounding area on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Tuesday’s tide peaked just before 9 a.m. at 13 feet, 6 inches. A similar tide — 13-5 — is anticipated on Wednesday around 9:40 a.m. A King tide is a “non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides that occur during a new or full moon,” according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
GIG HARBOR, WA
q13fox.com

Thursday's Forecast: Scattered showers and mountain snow

Seattle - Expected scattered showers, chilly temperatures, and cloudy skies tomorrow. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s. Here is a look at the forecast:. Showers will return as wake-up tomorrow morning. The showers will continue on and off throughout the day. Here is a look...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory

Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KUOW

A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far

Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

How king tides, barometric pressure led to western Washington flooding

SEATTLE — Western Washington fell victim to a double whammy of king tides and heavy rainfall Tuesday morning, which led to lowland flooding from Anacortes to Olympia. King tides are a nonscientific term to describe exceptionally high tides, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). It’s the highest predicted tide of the year and is above the highest water level that’s reached during high tide on average, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
OLYMPIA, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound

Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
PORT LUDLOW, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Oh deer! Port Townsend suffers population explosion

Deer roaming the streets have become a common sight in the Olympic Peninsula city, much to the chagrin of many residents. Some complain to the city council they’ve been attacked by increasingly fearless and aggressive deer. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (Photo: Facebook/Jeff Kelety)
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
q13fox.com

Fire investigators discover second body inside burned South Everett home

EVERETT, Wash. - Fire investigators say they have discovered the remains of a second body inside a four-plex home that caught fire in Everett earlier this week. Just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, crews responded to a fully-involved fire coming from one of the units of the home in the 9800 block of Third Ave. SE. After the initial investigation, it was reported that one person died, and there were no other injuries.
EVERETT, WA

