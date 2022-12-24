Boy stabbed by suspect inside Target store in DTLA released from hospital in time for Christmas

A 9-year-old boy who was stabbed inside a Target store in downtown Los Angeles last month has been released from the hospital, just in time for Christmas.

The Los Angeles Police Department organized a special procession Friday to honor Brayden Medina.

Brayden, who's been hospitalized since mid-November, was one of two people stabbed by a homeless man at the Target store at the FIGat7th shopping complex. Police said the suspect grabbed a butcher knife from a store shelf and stabbed the boy twice in the shoulder before a woman stepped in to shield him.

A second stabbing victim - a woman in her 20s - was also hospitalized.

"It's fabulous to say that ... Christmas is Sunday [and] today he is released," said LAPD Capt. Elaine Morales. "It's emotional for everyone here because, again, you have a child that's 9 years old but he was the victim of a severe, tragic incident. But more importantly, the law enforcement officers here at Central Division have shared that experience from the time he was taken to the emergency room."

AIR7 HD was above the Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey when dozens of officers, some with balloons in hand, escorted the Brayden out of the facility.

Police said officers checked on the boy every week while he was hospitalized.

"He wanted us to be here in this moment," said Jaime Gutierrez with LAPD. "It's a huge moment for him. He was literally counting the days, so for him to see us, it was definitely overwhelming but something that was on his wish list."

It was a wish officers were all too eager to grant and it's proof that wishes do come true.