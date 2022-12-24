Read full article on original website
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
Tragedy strikes Mall of America on busy shopping day before Christmas EveEdy ZooBloomington, MN
EP native co-writes children’s book about diversity
Eden Prairie native Hugh Burke and his girlfriend Kylie Donohue teamed up to write a children’s book that teaches kids about diversity. Burke, a second-year medical student training to be a pediatric psychiatrist at the University of Minnesota, and Donohue, a second-year student at the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago, aimed to create a [...]
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’
I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
‘Boys in Blue’ Documentary Takes on New Meaning After Death of 15-Year-Old Quarterback
The series follows a north Minneapolis high school football team and its coaches, most of whom are police officers, during the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd. But the story changed when tragedy struck.
A cancerous year
I was extremely excited to start working at the Reformer this summer. A small independent newsroom, punching above its weight, dedicated to telling stories others wouldn’t? Sign me up! Then, I got cancer. It’s fine, all things considered. It’s a type of lymphoma that’s highly curable, and I’m in the middle of chemotherapy that will […] The post A cancerous year appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
Here are the top baby names of 2022 at M Health Fairview
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - M Health Fairview on Wednesday revealed the top baby names for the children born within the health system in 2022. More than 13,300 babies were born at M Health Fairview hospitals. Here are the top names that families chose. Top 10 boy names at M Health...
David Lee Kottke
David Lee Kottke passed away due to pancreatic cancer on Nov. 29, 2022, in Fortuna, California. He spent his childhood outside, exploring Eden Prairie, and worked at Hot Rockin’ 104 after high school. He left Minnesota in 1989 for California and worked at Lido Sailing Club until a skiing accident led to his return. He [...]
Wayne Jacob Gregoire
Wayne Jacob Gregoire passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 19, 2022, at his home in Eden Prairie, surrounded by his loving family. Wayne was born on April 15, 1942, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to George and Lillian Gregoire. He was baptized and confirmed at St Jude’s in Thompson, North Dakota. He was preceded in [...]
EPLN Year-End Review: We brought our neighbors stories of joy, optimism, shock and sadness in 2022
Depending on who you ask, Eden Prairie has, more or less, 60 different neighborhoods. They have names such as Autumn Terrace, Bittersweet, Raspberry Hill, Edenwood, Topview and Gordon, Heritage Pines and Westgate. Then there’s Cedar Ridge Estates. Located in the west central portion of Eden Prairie, nestled between Pioneer Trail and Cedar Ridge Elementary School, in [...]
fox29.com
Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
U of M Medical School proposing rural campus
(St. Paul, MN) -- The University of Minnesota Medical School is considering its options for a new regional, rural campus for specialty residency programs. The goal of the new location would be to address the growing need for physicians in rural Minnesota. The dean of the U of M medical...
Keith Duane Anderson
Keith Duane Anderson, age 65, of Eden Prairie, passed away while diving the Red Sea in Egypt on Dec. 5, 2022. A funeral service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 E 4th St., Chaska, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The service will start at 11 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior at [...]
fox9.com
Cattle spotted on I-35 in Minnesota
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. FOX 9 has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information.
"Togetherness" brings thousands of Minnesotans to Christmas Mass
MINNEAPOLIS -- While the Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis has spent months planning for its Christmas weekend services, staff there say the work was well worth it. "Holidays like Christmas and Easter draw more people to church," said Director of Worship Johan Van Parys. "It's like when people remember, oh yes, there is that thing that is called church, and they come back."Van Parys says the church planned for nearly 10,000 parishioners to attend its eight Christmas weekend services. "What we're doing today is celebrating the birth of Christ," Van Parys said. "That is the beginning of what we...
Influential Native people who died in 2022
Some made great strides and history for their tribes and the Indigenous population
wizmnews.com
UW-L student dies in dorm from medical complications
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse freshman Ethan Kappel passed away on Dec. 16 from complications due to type 1 diabetes, Chancellor Joe Gow said in a letter to campus. Kappel, who was also known as Jesse, was from Victoria, Minn., and was majoring in Communication Studies. In a Facebook post made...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota basketball announces cancellation of nonconference game
Minnesota basketball is canceling a nonconference game, the program announced Wednesday. Originally slated to play Alcorn State on Thursday, Minnesota announced that game would be canceled with no makeup date scheduled for the game. According to the press release, the cancellation comes about due to travel-related complications for Alcorn State.
The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian
The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Secondhand Hounds hosting puppy snuggle event
MINNETONKA, Minn. — Feeling a little stressed, overwhelmed or just downright tired during the busy holiday season? Secondhand Hounds has some cute four-legged furballs that could help. On Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1-6 p.m., Secondhand Hounds animal rescue is hosting a free puppy snuggle event at their Minnetonka location,...
fox9.com
Rogers woman receives kidney in a paired match donation chain
Mackenzie Meier never knew anything was wrong. Winter came and left leaving the 22-year-old dance instructor running from rehearsals to competitions. But by April, the exhaustion set in.
fox9.com
Remembering George Musser: Family asks people to place red ribbons to honor him
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The family of George Musser, who was found dead after going missing in Stillwater, asks people to place red ribbons to honor the 20-year-old man. A post in the Remember George Musser Facebook group on Tuesday asks people to place the ribbons on their homes or businesses to show Musser's family support and honor Musser. People are also asked to wear the color red.
