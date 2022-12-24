ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks

The Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day game featured no shortage of trash talk. Notably, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson called out Dillon Brooks during the game. Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant shared his thoughts on Thompson taunting Brooks, per Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal. “Morant didn’t see Thompson taunt Brooks. He tried to look at […] The post Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic

Another night, another historic triple-double for Russell Westbrook. Westbrook sparked the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-110 win over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Tuesday with a 15-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist performance. In 29 minutes, he shot 6-of-11 from the field and put up a team-high +18. Westbrook finds a cutting Troy Brown […] The post Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic takes jab at Tom Thibodeau, Knicks after roasting them

New York Knicks fans were made witness to an absolute nightmare situation against Luka Doncic on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-21-10 triple-double in a comeback win equally as improbably as Doncic’s stat line. His assessment of New York’s defense just adds a sprinkle more insult to injury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘It’s winning time’: Kyrie Irving explains his clutch gene after 4th quarter explosion vs. Hawks

Kyrie Irving is no stranger to fourth-quarter heroics during his 11-year NBA career. Irving is one of the top shot-makers the league has ever seen and hit one of the most clutch shots in NBA history during game seven of the 2016 finals. However, the seven-time All-Star’s late-game brilliance has reached new levels during a […] The post ‘It’s winning time’: Kyrie Irving explains his clutch gene after 4th quarter explosion vs. Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter goes crazy after Killian Hayes knocks out Moe Wagner in mayhem

The whole NBA world got one hell of a shock after Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes punched Orlando Magic big man Moe Wagner during a heated altercation. Late in the second quarter while both players were running for the loose ball, Wagner surprisingly shoved Hayes into the Pistons bench. Of course the young playmaker didn’t […] The post NBA Twitter goes crazy after Killian Hayes knocks out Moe Wagner in mayhem appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies of late. The team’s detractors are keeping quiet about it, either. Ever since Ja Morant claimed that he’s not worried about any Grizzlies rival in the Western Conference, they can’t seem to figure out a way to fend off those same foes […] The post Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move

Kyrie Irving is still a master in the art of breaking people’s ankles. His latest victim was Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday, who got taught a tough lesson on the perils of guarding the Brooklyn Nets guard early in Wednesday night’s game when he got sent by Irving crashing to the ground after a sick […] The post Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Luka Doncic with insane stat line rarely seen in NBA history

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo may have not matched Luka Doncic’s monster 60-21-10 triple-double, but what he did on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls is equally noteworthy. In the showdown, Antetokounmpo finished with 45 points, 22 rebounds and seven dimes. With that, he and Luka became two of only four players to record a 45-20 […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Luka Doncic with insane stat line rarely seen in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Trae Young defends ‘misunderstood’ Kyrie Irving after heartfelt moment in Nets vs. Hawks

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young came to the defense of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, whom he believes is greatly misunderstood. Young and Irving shared a moment together after the Nets came from behind to beat the Hawks on Wednesday. Ice Trae didn’t play in the contest due to the left calf contusion he suffered on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers, but he was on the bench to cheer for his team.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard gets love from Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, other stars after scoring record

Damian Lillard is the new king of buckets for the Portland Trail Blazers franchise after surpassing Clyde Drexler for the most points in Blazers history. It wasn’t just big news within the team and for its supporters, though. Lillard’s historic accomplishment, as other superstars outside of Portland sent out congratulatory greetings for the Blazers spitfire guard.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Wizards’ true feelings on Kyle Kuzma amid trade rumblings

The Washington Wizards are the ultimate trade-bait team ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Every team is looking to see if they decide to tear it down. Kyle Kuzma is the main player everyone is looking at, as he is playing very well and is on a manageable contract.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL

The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Grayson Allen defends blatant shove that had Bulls star DeMar DeRozan furious

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen is a notable thorn in the Chicago Bulls’ side. 11 months ago, Bulls guard and fan favorite Alex Caruso went up for a dunk in transition, but Allen pulled him down ominously. Caruso broke his wrist in the aftermath, causing him to miss 21 games after needing surgery. And now, […] The post Grayson Allen defends blatant shove that had Bulls star DeMar DeRozan furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest

The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Dillon Brooks gets brutally honest on how brash trash talk has backfired on Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks has leaned into his identity as an instigator, someone who’s not afraid to get underneath the skin of his opponents. However, opponents, none more prominent than Klay Thompson in recent days, have learned to clap back, stifling Brooks and the Grizzlies’ scathing trash talk in the process. He even admitted […] The post Dillon Brooks gets brutally honest on how brash trash talk has backfired on Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN

