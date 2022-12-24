Read full article on original website
ClutchPoints
Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks
The Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day game featured no shortage of trash talk. Notably, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson called out Dillon Brooks during the game. Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant shared his thoughts on Thompson taunting Brooks, per Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal. “Morant didn’t see Thompson taunt Brooks. He tried to look at […] The post Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic
Another night, another historic triple-double for Russell Westbrook. Westbrook sparked the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-110 win over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Tuesday with a 15-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist performance. In 29 minutes, he shot 6-of-11 from the field and put up a team-high +18. Westbrook finds a cutting Troy Brown […] The post Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Giannis Antetokounmpo slaps Bucks with harsh reality after Christmas loss to Celtics
If there is one thing Giannis Antetokounmpo realized after the Boston Celtics blew out his Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas, it’s the fact that their team hasn’t made much progress at all. Antetokounmpo made the stunning admission after the December 25 loss, emphasizing that they haven’t learned their lesson...
ClutchPoints
Luka Doncic takes jab at Tom Thibodeau, Knicks after roasting them
New York Knicks fans were made witness to an absolute nightmare situation against Luka Doncic on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-21-10 triple-double in a comeback win equally as improbably as Doncic’s stat line. His assessment of New York’s defense just adds a sprinkle more insult to injury.
ClutchPoints
Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell throws shade at Zion Williamson after career night
Zion Williamson put the Minnesota Timberwolves defense to the sword all night long with a career-best 43-point effort that included a nasty poster jam over Rudy Gobert, and D’Angelo Russell was none too pleased about the New Orleans Pelicans forward’s explosion. One sequence in particular drew Russell’s ire....
ClutchPoints
‘It’s winning time’: Kyrie Irving explains his clutch gene after 4th quarter explosion vs. Hawks
Kyrie Irving is no stranger to fourth-quarter heroics during his 11-year NBA career. Irving is one of the top shot-makers the league has ever seen and hit one of the most clutch shots in NBA history during game seven of the 2016 finals. However, the seven-time All-Star’s late-game brilliance has reached new levels during a […] The post ‘It’s winning time’: Kyrie Irving explains his clutch gene after 4th quarter explosion vs. Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
NBA Twitter goes crazy after Killian Hayes knocks out Moe Wagner in mayhem
The whole NBA world got one hell of a shock after Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes punched Orlando Magic big man Moe Wagner during a heated altercation. Late in the second quarter while both players were running for the loose ball, Wagner surprisingly shoved Hayes into the Pistons bench. Of course the young playmaker didn’t […] The post NBA Twitter goes crazy after Killian Hayes knocks out Moe Wagner in mayhem appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker
It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies of late. The team’s detractors are keeping quiet about it, either. Ever since Ja Morant claimed that he’s not worried about any Grizzlies rival in the Western Conference, they can’t seem to figure out a way to fend off those same foes […] The post Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Draymond Green leaves Steve Kerr with ‘cat and mouse’ impression after win vs. Jazz
Who needs Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins? Definitely the Golden State Warriors, but the defending champions nevertheless earned a hard-fought victory without them on Wednesday. The woefully short-handed Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 112-107 at Chase Center, getting their third straight win since returning home from a disastrous...
ClutchPoints
Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move
Kyrie Irving is still a master in the art of breaking people’s ankles. His latest victim was Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday, who got taught a tough lesson on the perils of guarding the Brooklyn Nets guard early in Wednesday night’s game when he got sent by Irving crashing to the ground after a sick […] The post Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Luka Doncic with insane stat line rarely seen in NBA history
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo may have not matched Luka Doncic’s monster 60-21-10 triple-double, but what he did on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls is equally noteworthy. In the showdown, Antetokounmpo finished with 45 points, 22 rebounds and seven dimes. With that, he and Luka became two of only four players to record a 45-20 […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Luka Doncic with insane stat line rarely seen in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trae Young defends ‘misunderstood’ Kyrie Irving after heartfelt moment in Nets vs. Hawks
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young came to the defense of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, whom he believes is greatly misunderstood. Young and Irving shared a moment together after the Nets came from behind to beat the Hawks on Wednesday. Ice Trae didn’t play in the contest due to the left calf contusion he suffered on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers, but he was on the bench to cheer for his team.
Damian Lillard gets love from Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, other stars after scoring record
Damian Lillard is the new king of buckets for the Portland Trail Blazers franchise after surpassing Clyde Drexler for the most points in Blazers history. It wasn’t just big news within the team and for its supporters, though. Lillard’s historic accomplishment, as other superstars outside of Portland sent out congratulatory greetings for the Blazers spitfire guard.
ClutchPoints
Wizards’ true feelings on Kyle Kuzma amid trade rumblings
The Washington Wizards are the ultimate trade-bait team ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Every team is looking to see if they decide to tear it down. Kyle Kuzma is the main player everyone is looking at, as he is playing very well and is on a manageable contract.
ClutchPoints
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan reveals why he confronted Bucks’ Grayson Allen after dirty shove
Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan admitted that Grayson Allen’s reputation as a dirty player pushed him to confront the Milwaukee Bucks guard during their Wednesday showdown. DeRozan was seemingly ready to attack Allen after the Bucks swingman shoved him during the third quarter of their meeting. They were quickly...
Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL
The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
ClutchPoints
Grayson Allen defends blatant shove that had Bulls star DeMar DeRozan furious
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen is a notable thorn in the Chicago Bulls’ side. 11 months ago, Bulls guard and fan favorite Alex Caruso went up for a dunk in transition, but Allen pulled him down ominously. Caruso broke his wrist in the aftermath, causing him to miss 21 games after needing surgery. And now, […] The post Grayson Allen defends blatant shove that had Bulls star DeMar DeRozan furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
CJ McCollum’s message to Zion Williamson that triggered wild takeover vs. Timberwolves
Zion Williamson put the New Orleans Pelicans on his back and carried his team to a 119-118 victory Wednesday night at home. After the game, Williamson revealed that it was his teammate, CJ McCollum, who really fired him up before taking over in the second half. Zion Williamson ended the...
Dillon Brooks gets brutally honest on how brash trash talk has backfired on Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks has leaned into his identity as an instigator, someone who’s not afraid to get underneath the skin of his opponents. However, opponents, none more prominent than Klay Thompson in recent days, have learned to clap back, stifling Brooks and the Grizzlies’ scathing trash talk in the process. He even admitted […] The post Dillon Brooks gets brutally honest on how brash trash talk has backfired on Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
