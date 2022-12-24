Read full article on original website
Laura
4d ago
Washington is as bad as California for BS taxes and unnecessary high cost of living. I moved to Nevada my power/gas bill in the summer air running full blast 24/7 2600 ft house $200summer my winter bill with gas heat $110
refusemech
4d ago
So why is it many customers have upgraded their appliances to energy efficient ones and have installed LED lighting which uses a fraction that incandescent bulbs use and still energy bills increase? This should be less of a load on the grids yet they change the ratios of the meters to simulate more usage. This is fraud at its finest but not surprising considering the state we live in. It’s infested with corruption and criminal activity yet they keep getting away with it. I’m just pissed.
Washington clean-energy project seen as threat to tribal resources
KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. — Tribes adamantly oppose a pumped-storage hydro project in south-central Washington that otherwise got passing marks in a new report by the Washington Department of Ecology. The Goldendale Energy Storage Project along the Columbia River in Klickitat County would not significantly harm wildlife, water quality or...
Inslee’s office worried about ‘increased threats to our utilities’
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is one of many people concerned about what appears to be the intentional sabotage of several electric substations in his state, cutting off thousands of people from electricity during extreme winter weather events. “We are aware of increased threats to our...
Washington’s carbon tax could cost less than projected at the pump
(The Center Square) – Washington Policy Center environmental director Todd Myers says it’s possible gas prices may not go up as much as had been projected when the state’s cap-and-trade program goes into effect next year. Still, he thinks the state's claim that the new carbon tax...
lynnwoodtimes.com
$7 million awarded for road improvements in Lynnwood and Bothell
EVERETT, Wash., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022—Snohomish County has been awarded a loan from the Washington State Public Works Board (PWB) for $7 million to help Public Works move forward two road improvement projects, enhancing connectivity in two rapidly growing urban areas of unincorporated Snohomish County. The two projects benefitting from these funds are 43rd Ave SE Phase I (188th St SE to 180th St SE and SR-524 Roundabout) and Alderwood Mall Parkway (16800 block to the SR 525 northbound ramps).
lynnwoodtimes.com
King County Executive Constantine’s top accomplishments in 2022
SEATTLE, Wash., December 27, 2022—Reflecting on the past year, I’ve noticed some key themes in the work we do, day by day, week by week, at King County. Often the challenges thrown at us feel like a trip through the tumbling rapids. But, taking a step back at year’s end, we can see the steady, purposeful progress we’ve made toward our goals.
kmmo.com
Fourth electrical substation found vandalized in Washington State on Christmas
Officials confirmed that a fourth electrical substation in Washington state was found vandalized on Christmas Day, this coming after three others were attacked earlier in the day which left thousands without power. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the vandals broke into a fenced area and destroyed equipment at the substation which caused a fire. First responders put out the fire and power was later restored, but as of press time officials say that no suspects have been taken into custody.
Storm impacts: Homes, businesses flooded across western Washington
SEATTLE — After freezing temperatures and snow impacted western Washington ahead of the Christmas weekend, it is heavy rains and winds that are creating issues for communities across Puget Sound. A strong storm system is expected to bring heavy rains Tuesday that will exacerbate flooding concerns and increase the...
koze.com
Legislation Proposed to Hold Telecommunications Providers Accountable For Allowing Illegal Robocalls
OLYMPIA, WA – Legislation has been proposed that would modernize Washington State’s current anti-robocalling law. In 2021, an estimated 835,000 residents lost money to scam calls, which Attorney General Bob Ferguson says needs to be stopped. Ferguson is partnering with Representative Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) on legislation which would make the calls a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
KUOW
A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far
Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
whatcom-news.com
Trees blamed for leaving much of Sudden Valley without power
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reports much of the Sudden Valley neighborhoods have been without power since about 5:30am today, Monday, December 26th. PSE reported 2,824 of their customers’ addresses were without power and the outage was blamed on trees/vegetation. Wind gusts of up to 50mph...
kpug1170.com
Minimum wage set to increase in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash – Several new labor laws are set to take effect in the new year here in Washington state. The state minimum wage will increase to $15.74 an hour in 2023, up from $14.49. Job posting requirements will also go into effect. Businesses with more than 15 employees...
Here’s how Bellingham’s rents compare to prices in other Washington cities
Is Bellingham’s rental prices affordable compared to other nearby cities? Here’s what you should know as your lease ends.
MyNorthwest.com
Train derailed under I-5 overpass in Mount Vernon
A train derailed under the Interstate 5 overpass in Mount Vernon near Mr. T’s restaurant around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to a witness at the restaurant, there is no sign of any injuries and no sign of a leak in the fuel tanks. Officials tell KIRO Newsradio that the...
q13fox.com
Flooding damages several businesses in Gig Harbor
Widespread flooding around the Puget Sound is impacting businesses in Western Washington. FOX 13's Franque Thompson is in Gig Harbor where water has flooded parking lots and streets.
Rain, rapid snowmelt that threatened Whatcom is over. Here’s when the next storm arrives
Flooding was reported in Birch Bay, Sandy Point and at Gooseberry Point in Lummi Nation on Tuesday, and those areas were affected again Wednesday.
ecowatch.com
Exposed: The Most Polluted Place in the United States
A new book investigates the toxic legacy of Hanford, the Washington state facility that produced plutonium for nuclear weapons. The most polluted place in the United States — perhaps the world — is one most people don’t even know. Hanford Nuclear Site sits in the flat lands of eastern Washington. The facility — one of three sites that made up the government’s covert Manhattan Project — produced plutonium for Fat Man, the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki during World War II. And it continued producing plutonium for weapons for decades after the war, helping to fuel the Cold War nuclear arms race.
a-z-animals.com
10 Towering Trees Native to Washington State
Washington is known as one of the most forested states in the United States, with a wide range of tree species that thrive in its diverse climate. There are 22.5 million acres of forest land covering about half of Washington’s total land area, and there are 9.4 billion live trees on this forestland. Most of these trees grow on the more humid west side of Washington, where they can benefit from increased moisture levels. However, some native tree species are also found across other parts of the state, such as Douglas fir, western red cedar, western hemlock, and bigleaf maple, among many others.
sungazette.news
Scars still linger in spring battle between residents, county government
A seemingly pro-forma decision to remove a long-gone stretch of street from Arlington planning maps this month served as more proof that scars have not healed in a springtime battle between the County Board and one North Arlington neighborhood. On the Dec. 20 agenda was a proposal to remove a...
q13fox.com
These new Washington state laws go into effect in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. - New laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023 in Washington state with significant changes including a minimum wage increase, rideshare worker protections and wage transparency on job postings. Washington's Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) detailed some of the changes to ensure that the public is aware.
KXLY
Stipend for WA homeless-service workers has provided $10.7M so far
Washington’s homeless-services sector is struggling with a workforce crisis. Burned out by low wages and challenging, often traumatic work, frontline workers are quitting in droves. The shelters, outreach groups, housing providers and other organizations that make up the state’s homelessness response system are having trouble hiring new staff to...
