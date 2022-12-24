ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted after several employees violently attacked inside Harlem restaurant

 5 days ago

Police are looking for the man behind a violent attack inside a restaurant in Manhattan.

The incident happened on Thursday just before midnight, inside Teddy's Bar and Grill located on Second Avenue in East Harlem.

Police say the suspect walked into the bar with a pit bull and began choking a 29-year-old female employee with a baseball bat.

Two employees, a 35-year-old and 31-year-old man, attempted to stop the suspect, but were stabbed.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4hd8_0jtENlV700

The 35-year-old was stabbed in the chest and back while the 31-year-old was stabbed in the back.

The suspect then fled northbound on Second Avenue.

The 35-year-old victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital and the 31-year-old victim was taken to Harlem Hospital. Both were in stable condition.

The 29-year-old woman refused medical attention at the scene.

Police are hoping a picture of the suspect will lead to an arrest.

Comments / 9

KambyConservative
4d ago

Why do these people go to a bar & grill to cause trouble? If you don't like, or can't afford what's on the menu, just leave, dimwit!!!!!

Reply
6
KambyConservative
4d ago

Why they keep using people's age instead of their names? They could get the names from the same source they got the ages from. Age is not a point of identification.

Reply(1)
5
Newyoricanlevite Newyoricanlevite
4d ago

I'll never figure out why people like this work soooooo hard to uphold and reinforce the negative stereotype of their community

Reply
4
 

