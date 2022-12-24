ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

DeRozan's jumper gives Bulls 118-117 victory over Knicks

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eRQS2_0jtDXr3A00

NEW YORK (AP) — DeMar DeRozan’s jumper with less than a second to play gave the Chicago Bulls a 118-117 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night.

DeRozan finished with 25 points in Chicago’s season-high third straight victory. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 33 points and Nikola Vucevic added 25.

“You don’t think too much about it,” DeRozan said of his jumper from near the foul line. “You just read the way they’re playing you. It’s second nature. I don’t care how many shots I missed before. That’s a brand new opportunity and you approach it that way.”

RJ Barrett scored a season-high 44 points for the Knicks. Julius Randle finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bulls’ comeback from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter was aided by poor foul shooting by the Knicks, who finished 15 for 26 from the line, including four misses in the final 1:06.

“I’m glad they missed,” DeRozan said. “The bad luck we’ve had all season of things not going our way, some went our way tonight and we capitalized on it.”

Barrett’s bucket with 29 seconds left put New York ahead by three before LaVine hit a driving layup with seven seconds left.

Jalen Brunson missed two free throws with six seconds to go, leaving the door open for DeRozan to hit the winning bucket.

“We’ve seen him do it through his whole career,” LaVine said. “If they double, I’m right there at the top waiting for him. If not, you get out of his way and let him do what he does.”

Quentin Grimes’ layup with 1:26 remaining in the third quarter had extended the Knicks’ biggest lead to 91-83. Chicago had its biggest lead at 29-22 at the end of the first quarter.

Immanuel Quickley added 15 points and Brunson finished with 12 points and nine assists for the Knicks.

“It wasn’t any one particular play. I just felt like we never really got our defense established and it was an offensive game,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “It’s hard to slow those guys down once they get their confidence going like they did. We missed some free throws. Things can change real fast in this league.”

It was the Knicks’ second straight loss after eight consecutive wins.

TIP-INS:

Bulls: Only seven Bulls have started a game this season. Six have started at least 14 times, with Javonte Green (out with a sore right knee) only getting one.

Knicks: New York is now 8-9 at home this season. … Grimes had started 15 consecutive games before missing Wednesday’s game with Toronto due to a sprained right ankle. … Thibodeau initiated a successful coaches’ challenge early in the third quarter, his fourth overturn in five attempts this season.

Bulls: Host Houston on Monday.

Knicks: Host Philadelphia on Christmas Day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Jordan Poole has 26 points, Warriors rally past Jazz

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Just weeks ago, the Golden State Warriors might not have pulled off a win like this without their superstars on the court. The backups are making big strides for the defending champions. Jordan Poole scored 26 points and converted a key layup with 1:27 left and the undermanned Warriors rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night. Ty Jerome hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:18 to play after his own steal, then made a key rebound to help set up Donte DiVincenzo’s 3 the next time down as Golden State got another big performance from the reserves.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
The Associated Press

It's no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs' Doncic goes viral

DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don’t. It doesn’t really matter with Luka Doncic’s logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a wild 126-121 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Set up by his improbable tying jumper in the final second of regulation off his intentionally missed free throw, Doncic had the first 60-20-10 triple-double in NBA history.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
605K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy