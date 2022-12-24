LG&E and KU performing service interruptions

Extreme cold and pressures on the regional grid are resulting in scattered power outages and LG&E and KU need customers’ help reducing energy consumption.

Our team is working diligently to help minimize extended impacts on our customers, and as part of those efforts, we are performing brief service interruptions in intervals across our service territories. While the outage durations will vary, we are targeting about 30 minutes.

We appreciate our customers’ patience and energy conservation efforts.

Some of the coldest temperatures on record hitting the region are creating strains on the regional electric grid. As a result, Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company customers are experiencing outages.

Customers are asked to take the following conservation actions: