Louisville, KY

LG&E and KU performing service interruptions

Lexington, Kentucky
 5 days ago
Extreme cold and pressures on the regional grid are resulting in scattered power outages and LG&E and KU need customers’ help reducing energy consumption.

Our team is working diligently to help minimize extended impacts on our customers, and as part of those efforts, we are performing brief service interruptions in intervals across our service territories. While the outage durations will vary, we are targeting about 30 minutes.

We appreciate our customers’ patience and energy conservation efforts.

Some of the coldest temperatures on record hitting the region are creating strains on the regional electric grid. As a result, Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company customers are experiencing outages.

Customers are asked to take the following conservation actions:

  • Adjust your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. If you’re going to be gone for more than four hours, turn the thermostat down several degrees as well.
  • Reduce reliance on other heating sources.
  • Wear extra layers such as a sweatshirt or sweater.
  • Add extra blankets to the bed.
  • Close the fireplace damper and doors when not in use unless you have a gas fireplace.
  • Use draft stoppers for windows and doors.
  • Turn off all unnecessary lights – including holiday lights – and appliances.
  • Run your dishwashers, dryers and washing machines only when full.
  • Open curtains, drapes and/or blinds in the daytime to let the sun's heat in your home and close them at night to retain the heat.
  • Furniture or drapes should not block air registers.
  • Use a microwave oven or a slow cooker or prepare cold meals. Microwaves use less than half the power of a conventional oven and cook food in about one-fourth the time.

