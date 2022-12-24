ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burton Genesee Christian 72, Linden 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Big Rapids vs. Grand Rapids Union, ccd.

Detroit Public Safety vs. Detroit University Prep, ccd.

Detroit Western Intl vs. Berwyn-Cicero Morton, Ill., ccd.

Fennville vs. Fruitport Calvary Christian, ccd.

Holton vs. Ravenna, ccd.

Kent City vs. Benzie Central, ccd.

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Muskegon Heights, ccd.

Portage Central vs. Portage Northern, ccd.

Royal Oak vs. Madison Heights Bishop Foley, ccd.

Schoolcraft vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, ppd.

Wyoming Potter’s House Christian vs. Plymouth Christian, ccd.

Wyoming vs. Rockford, ppd. to Dec 28th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Okani scores 18, UIC takes down Illinois State 55-51

CHICAGO (AP) — Toby Okani’s 18 points helped UIC defeat Illinois State 55-51 on Wednesday night. Okani also had seven rebounds and seven blocks for the Flames (9-5, 1-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Jace Carter scored nine points and added seven rebounds. Filip shot 2 for 6 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points. Darius Burford finished with 10 points for the Redbirds (6-8, 1-2). Malachi Poindexter added nine points for Illinois State. Seneca Knight also had eight points. Okani scored seven points in the first half for UIC, who led 33-17 at halftime. UIC was outscored by 12 points in the second half but hung on for the victory. Okani led the way with 11 second-half points.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
604K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy