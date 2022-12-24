ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Shooting sends Mall of America into lockdown, police say

By ABBIE PARR and STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20of4D_0jtCGOiV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HbDHE_0jtCGOiV00

A shooting at the Mall of America sent frightened customers at the nation's largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend, mall officials and police in suburban Minneapolis said Friday.

The Bloomington Police Department responded to the shooting shortly before 8 p.m., the mall said in a statement. The lockdown lasted for about an hour before the mall tweeted that shoppers were being sent outside. Emergency vehicles had converged in the snowy parking lot and police could be seen putting up yellow crime scene tape near the Nordstrom store.

Police did not immediately provide details on whether anyone was injured or arrested. A press briefing was scheduled for 10:30 p.m.

Videos posted on social media show shoppers hiding in stores, and an announcement in the mall warned people to seek shelter. Some videos show shoppers running for cover after a loud bang is heard.

The reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the U.S. see an influx of customers just days before Christmas .

Jenny Hefty of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and her 16-year-old daughter had just gotten off the escalator up to the mall’s second floor, in front of the Nordstrom store, when people started running toward them and screaming. Her daughter thought she heard gunshots, although Hefty did not.

“At first we thought they were just messing around,” she told The Associated Press on Friday night. “It was like ‘why are all these kids running by us?’”

Retailers began shutting their doors and her husband told them to run as armed guards rushed toward Nordstrom, where Hefty had been trying perfume about 20 minutes earlier.

The trio raced to their hotel in the mall complex and frantically tried to reach the couple’s 18-year-old daughter, 21-year-old son and their friends on their cellphones. They had been shut inside stores or whisked into safer spots as the mall locked down.

The family, which often travels the four hours to the mall, was in town for the Minnesota Vikings football game against the New York Giants on Saturday.

“Of course we wanted to come early and do some Christmas shopping,” Hefty said.

The Giants were staying at a hotel adjacent to the mall. Pat Hanlon, the team’s executive vice president of communications, said he believes some players were in the mall at the time of the shooting.

“Everyone is back in the hotel and accounted for now,” Hanlon said Friday night.

Since it opened in 1992, the mall has been a tourist destination and community gathering spot. It bans guns on the premises but shoppers have generally not been required to pass through metal detectors. The mall said in October it was testing a “weapons detection system” at one of its entrances.

The mall was placed on lockdown in August after a reported shooting at the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex sent some shoppers running for cover and two people were wounded last New Year’s Eve during an apparent altercation.

Representatives from the city of Bloomington did not immediately return requests for comment.

——

Dazio reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press Sports Writer Tom Canavan contributed.

Comments / 114

Big--D
4d ago

this country needs and open carry law and this problem of shooting people would stop ..to many law biding citizens would stop it quick

Reply(32)
42
Marvan Cole
4d ago

I haven't been to a mall in 20yrs. In fact I get upset when my wife goes to one. They aren't safe because this country has too many gangster wannabes with our youth these days. It's a place to hang out and cause trouble for decent people minding their own business. Thankfully we have online shopping.

Reply(3)
17
Steve Silva
4d ago

people keep making no gun zones and guess what those bent on violence don't care about posted signs..only law abiding citizens read them..when will people get it..

Reply(4)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Police fatally shoot woman who had taken a hostage inside Walmart store

Police fatally shot a woman who had taken a hostage inside a Mississippi Walmart store and was demanding to speak to a TV news anchor.Authorities say that Corlunda McGinister, 21, of West Helena, Arkansas, was killed in the incident in Richland, Mississippi, per CBS News.Video posted on social media showed a woman holding a gun in one hand and another holding onto an individual in a Walmart employee vest.The woman with the gun shouted that she needed help and wanted to speak to the news anchor, reported CBS News.Another video showed officers asking the woman to put her hands...
RICHLAND, MS
CBS Minnesota

Teenager dead after shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America 2 days before Christmas

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A 19-year-old man died in a shooting that prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night less than two days before Christmas.Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says around 7:50 p.m., officers heard gunshots on the first floor of Nordstrom. There were 16 officers working in the mall at the time of the shooting.Hodges says it appears there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting involving anywhere between 5-9 individuals. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A bystander was struck by a stray bullet in their jacket, but was not injured.In an update Saturday...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
TheDailyBeast

Plane of Vomiting Passengers Lands After Horror Flight

A flight carrying several ill passengers, including some who were vomiting, landed at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, officials said. Authorities with American Airlines told CBS Philadelphia the flight, which was coming from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Island, had encountered “moderate turbulence” before arrival. First responders met the aircraft at its gate “out of an abundance of caution,” according to an airline spokesperson, but no one was hospitalized. “The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us,” one passenger told CBS Philadelphia. “It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction.” Airport officials confirmed the incident had not impacted regular service.Read it at CBS Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sacramento

8 killed in Mexican resort, including 5 in bar shooting

At least eight people were killed in Acapulco, including five men who were gunned down Monday in a bar in Mexico's Pacific coast resort.Prosecutors said one possible suspect had been detained the attack. Three of the men died inside the bar, and two outside or at a hospital.Also Monday, authorities confirmed that three other people were shot to death at another point in Acapulco in an unrelated attack.Acapulco's reputation has suffered for years under a wave of violent crime. This summer, the leader of the guild of restaurants, bars and nightclubs in Acapulco was shot dead.  In April, at least three...
CBS San Francisco

Car with 2 young girls inside stolen in Mountain View; Suspect arrested

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of stealing a car with two children inside on Christmas in Mountain View.The incident was reported about 7:30 p.m. Sunday by a woman who told police that she had parked and dashed into a grocery store for food while the two girls, ages 7 and 13, stayed in the car. As she was inside the store, in the area of Dana and Castro streets, a man who had been inside the same store allegedly got into the Toyota and began to drive away, according to police.The girls in the back seat...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS Minnesota

Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
People

21 Injured After 2 Pit Bull Mixes Get onto School Playground and Attack Students During Recess

Two pit bull mix dogs began attacking students shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday A pair of dogs got onto a Missouri school playground on Tuesday afternoon and attacked students and teachers during recess. By the time the situation was contained, eighteen students and three teachers were injured in the attack. The students — in 5th and 6th grade — were outside Willard Intermediate South in an unfenced yard when the two pit bull mixes began to attack them. Teachers stepped in to try to protect the students and were also...
WILLARD, MO
CBS DFW

Driver dies in crash after running stop sign in Arlington, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died following a car crash in Arlington Wednesday morning.At approximately 7:57 a.m. Dec. 21, Arlington police responded to a car crash on the 400th block of N. Oak Street at W. North Street.Investigators determined a Mercedes Metris van was traveling westbound through the intersection on North Street when a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound ran a stop sign and struck its side.Witnesses told officers that the window of the Malibu was "partially obscured" as the driver ran the sign.The driver of the Malibu was injured upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. They have since been identified as 29-year-old Kristian E. Alvarado.The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Minnesota

Driver ejected on I-94 in western Wis., child in car seat uninjured

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, and shut down the highway for an hour Wednesday evening.The crash happened near westbound mile marker 66 at about 7:10 p.m.The driver was ejected in the rollover; authorities arrived to see a civilian attempting to perform life-saving measures on that person. That victim later died at the Mayo in Eau Claire.There was also a child in a car seat, who was not hurt in the crash.On Thursday morning, authorities identified the victim as 30-year-old Samantha Rose Minks, of Eau Claire. She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Denver

Minnesota man accused of stealing $1.6 million from Colorado woman in romance scam

A Minnesota man was indicted Tuesday on 21 counts of wire fraud and money laundering for allegedly procuring $1.6 million from a Colorado woman he met on a dating website. Adetomiwa Seun Akindele, 37, represented himself as Francesco 'Frank' Labato on a dating website, according to the indictment.A widowed Colorado woman identified in the indictment by the initials 'N.M.' began communicating with Akindele through his fake identity in January 2018. Messaging between the two advanced to personal emails in February and then by phone mails and text messages in March. "The online dating profile for 'Frank Labato' contained fake names, locations, images,...
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Wedding descends into massive brawl, leaving 1 stabbed

A couple’s glitzy wedding descended into chaos when guests started fighting outside the venue, leaving one of them stabbed. Police were called to the Grand Paradiso in Fairfield, in Sydney’s west, at about 11 pm on Thursday after a mass brawl broke out. Video from the scene shows two well-dressed men pushing and shoving each other as an argument breaks out. One of them throws a left hook which narrowly misses, but it quickly causes tensions to boil over. Next, men in suits are seen spilling over each other on the pavement as the fracas suddenly develops into an all-in brawl. A man who appeared to throw the first punch is seen being kicked to the ground as another guest throws punches in his direction. A 49-year-old was taken to hospital with cuts to his hand and face, 7 News reported. A man was being questioned by police, but as yet no charges have been laid. The wedding had earlier got off without a hitch, with guests seen enjoying dancing and drumming as the newlyweds celebrated tying their knot alongside their family and friends.
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Illegal firearms, "large quantity" of drugs seized from Minneapolis residence

MINNEAPOLIS – Several illegal firearms and a lot of drugs were recently seized from a Minneapolis residence.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says the county's Violent Offender Task Force got a search warrant before the raid, which was conducted along with their Emergency Services Unit.Five handguns, two MAC-10 submachine guns, a rifle and body armor were confiscated, along with "a large quantity of marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy" and the synthetic cannabinoid K2. The sheriff's office says the drugs and weapons belonged to a convicted felon who was arrested at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot dead in north Minneapolis house ID'd as Willie Hobbs, 57

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting in north Minneapolis late Sunday evening.According to police, the fatal shooting occurred on the 3100 block of Dupont Avenue North just before midnight. When officers arrived, they found a man inside the residence with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene, police said. On Tuesday, the man was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 57-year-old Willie James Hobbs. He lived at the house where he was shot. The manner of his death was determined to be homicide.Another man was taken into custody for questioning. Police say preliminary information indicates the two men knew each other.The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ABC News

ABC News

956K+
Followers
201K+
Post
554M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy