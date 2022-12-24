ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 59, Martinsville 40

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 61, Osbourn Park 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Related
Friberg scores 21 as Belmont knocks off Bradley 63-60

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drew Friberg’s 21 points helped Belmont defeat Bradley 63-60 on Wednesday night. Friberg had six rebounds for the Bruins (9-5, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Keishawn Davidson scored 15 points and added five assists. Ben Sheppard shot 4 for 15, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. Rienk Mast led the way for the Braves (9-5, 2-1) with 12 points. Malevy Leons added 11 points for Bradley. Friberg scored nine points in the first half and Belmont went into halftime trailing 38-34. Belmont outscored Bradley by seven points in the second half. Friberg led the way with 12 second-half points.
NASHVILLE, TN
Ridgnal's 24 lead Missouri State past Northern Iowa 79-67

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Dalen Ridgnal’s 24 points helped Missouri State defeat Northern Iowa 79-67 on Wednesday night. Ridgnal also contributed 11 rebounds for the Bears (6-7, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Kendle Moore scored 15 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Damien Mayo Jr. finished 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points. Chance Moore also had 13. Bowen Born led the way for the Panthers (5-8, 1-2) with 23 points. Tytan Anderson added 15 points and six rebounds for Northern Iowa. Michael Duax also put up 10 points. Missouri State led Northern Iowa 40-29 at the half, with Moore (11 points) the high scorer before the break. Ridgnal scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Missouri State went on to secure a victory, outscoring Northern Iowa by one point in the second half.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
No. 22 Xavier holds off St. John's for 7th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — After ascending into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season, No. 22 Xavier kept rolling on the road. Jack Nunge had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Musketeers won their seventh straight game by holding off St. John’s 84-79 on Wednesday night. The high-scoring Musketeers (11-3, 3-0 Big East) built an 18-point cushion midway through the second half before fending off a late comeback, setting up a showdown against No. 2 UConn at home Saturday. Souley Boum had 17 points, six assists and six rebounds, and Zach Freemantle added 14 points and nine boards. “We held on for dear life, obviously,” said Sean Miller, in the first season of his second stint as Xavier coach. “We hung in there and were able to finish the game.”
CINCINNATI, OH
