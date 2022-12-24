Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 59, Martinsville 40
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 61, Osbourn Park 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
