ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Four-Star RB JoJo Solis Commits to Cal for 2025

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cO3iw_0jtBQ93m00

He is just a sophomore, but he ran for more than 2,000 yards as a freshman

Four-star running back JoJo Solis is only a sophomore at Aquinas High School in San Bernardino, Calif., but he announced via social media on Frdiay that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2025.

That means he and Cal will have a long wait before he can officially sign a letter of intent in December 2024, but he seems committed to the Golden Bears at this point.

Solis chose Cal over offers from Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State among others.

As a freshman in 2021, the 6-foot, 175-pound Solis ran for 2,088 yards, averaging more than eight yards a carry, and scored 35 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes for 465 yards and two touchdowns.

(Read a complete story of his freshman season at the Press-Enterprise.)

He was limited to seven games this past season because of injuries, but still recorded 15 touchdowns, 422 rushing yards, 17 catches and 235 receiving yards.

Here is a video of his accomplishments as a freshman as well as an interview with Solis:

Solis -- his real first name is Jusyis -- also played some linebacker and safety this past season and worked out as a wide receiver at some camps, but presumably Cal sees him as a running back.

Cal running backs coach Aristotle Thompson was Cal's main recruiter for Solis.

Cal already has a quality running back in Jaydn Ott, who was a freshman this past season, but he will be a senior by the time Solis arrives in 2025, assuming he keeps his commitment to Cal.  Ths also assumes Ott stays at Cal all four years.

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

USC football offers Texas State defensive lineman Davon Sears Jr.

USC football is back on the recruiting grind after Christmas with an offer to Texas State transfer defensive lineman Davon Sears Jr. on Monday. Sears Jr., a redshirt sophomore, has picked up offers from Oklahoma, Miami, Kansas State, Cincinatti and Marshall since entering the portal. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Sears Jr....
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Security guard fatally shot near USC

A security guard working at an apartment building near the University of Southern California campus was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.Officers detained an armed person of interest near the building, located near Flower and West 23rd streets, according to the LAPD.Police confirmed the victim was an unarmed security guard at The Lorenzo, a private building that houses University of Southern California students. The location is a gated complex patrolled by unarmed guards. The university is currently on winter break.Police received calls reporting gunshots at about 12:45 a.m. One witness told CBSLA they heard about seven gunshots.The guard may have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas

Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
TEMECULA, CA
CBS LA

No-burn alert extended through Monday for parts of SoCal

The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning for much of Southern California.The residential wood-burning ban will include all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, and all of Orange County.  It will remain in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday. The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper. Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted, the SCAQMD said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

2 shot at Windsor Hills motel; suspect at large

Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles Wednesday morning.A shooting was reported at about 8:15 a.m. at 5005 S. La Brea Ave., according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.Two victims were struck by gunfire. They were both hospitalized in unknown condition. A 9mm handgun was believed to be the weapon used, the department said.A suspect was described as standing about 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 4 inches tall wearing black pants and a black hood. The suspect remained at large.No other injuries were reported.The shooting was reported at a motel on the corner of La Brea and Stocker St.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Southwest Airlines cancels many departing Southern California flights

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article indicated Southwest had canceled all departing flights from Los Angeles area airports until Dec. 31. While many flights are canceled or delayed, the airline says only booking is largely “unavailable” until Dec. 31. What began as a crisis for Southwest Airlines amid a crippling winter storm turned […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pursuit suspect leads police chase from Orange County to DTLA

A vehicle reported stolen in Orange County Monday night led police and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit from the city of Orange to downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The pursuit entered Los Angeles County about 11:50 p.m. Monday on the northbound 405 Freeway and during the course of an hour wound up to the Altadena area via the 110 Freeway, the 210 Freeway and surface streets, according to the California Highway Patrol Officer.A spike strip flattened one tire and eventually ended the pursuit at San Pedro and 1st streets downtown, the CHP said. The suspect was taken into custody.The driver was wanted for allegedly stealing the minivan involved in the pursuit.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Rick Caruso's first sit-down interview after LA mayoral race

LOS ANGELES — Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso met up with Spectrum News 1's Giselle Fernandez for his first sit-down interview after the Los Angeles mayoral race. Although he ultimately lost to Karen Bass and spent more than $100 million on his campaign, he shared why running for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles County

One person was killed and three others were hospitalized after a collision involving a semi-truck and a sedan in Los Angeles County on Tuesday. Authorities responded to the scene at South Bonnie Beach Place and Bandini Boulevard in Vernon around 3:39 p.m. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/californa

Comments / 0

Community Policy