Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avoyelles 40, Bunkie 21
Avoyelles Charter 37, St. Joseph 29
Bolton 39, Converse 36
Buckeye 60, Grant 30
De La Salle 47, Lakeshore 36
Gibsland-Coleman 48, Arcadia 46
Lakeshore 47, Kenner Discovery 37
Madison 47, Delhi Charter 25
Mandeville 51, Covington 32
Southern Lab 54, St. Louis 48
St. Thomas Aquinas 44, West Jefferson 34
Union Parish 53, Lincoln Preparatory School 6
Vandebilt Catholic 57, E.D. White 12
West Jefferson 56, Covington 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Peabody vs. Church Point, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
