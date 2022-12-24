ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avoyelles 40, Bunkie 21

Avoyelles Charter 37, St. Joseph 29

Bolton 39, Converse 36

Buckeye 60, Grant 30

De La Salle 47, Lakeshore 36

Gibsland-Coleman 48, Arcadia 46

Lakeshore 47, Kenner Discovery 37

Madison 47, Delhi Charter 25

Mandeville 51, Covington 32

Southern Lab 54, St. Louis 48

St. Thomas Aquinas 44, West Jefferson 34

Union Parish 53, Lincoln Preparatory School 6

Vandebilt Catholic 57, E.D. White 12

West Jefferson 56, Covington 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Peabody vs. Church Point, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

