4th Circuit court hears appeal of pro-bridge ruling

A federal appeals court heard arguments earlier this month from several groups opposing the proposed bridge that would connect the Currituck mainland to the Outer Banks.

The Southern Environmental Law Center filed a lawsuit in 2019 on behalf of the No Mid-Currituck Bridge citizens group and the North Carolina Wildlife Federation seeking to stop construction of the proposed Mid-Currituck Bridge claiming that a 2012 environmental analysis is outdated.

But a federal judge last December sided with the N.C. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Commission’s decision to build the 7.4-mile toll bridge from Aydlett on the Currituck mainland to Corolla.

A month later, the SELC appealed that decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Richmond asking that the court to declare the 2012 environmental impact study invalid.

The three-judge panel heard arguments on Dec. 9 and a spokesperson with the N.C. Turnpike Authority said it was uncertain when a decision would be announced. It will likely be several months.

The SELC is asking the court to halt the project until an updated EIS can be completed in part because the projected sea-level rise is more severe than the 2012 study indicated for the often-delayed project.

When it announced its appeal to the 4th Circuit Court in January, the SELC stated that new projections of sea level rise of two feet are now possible sooner that originally estimated. The SELC said in January that roads around the proposed toll bridge will be “under water and unusable” long before the project will be paid for.

“Sea-level rise is rising at a much faster rate than it was in 2012, which makes a bridge to a barrier island a less good idea,” SELC attorney Kym Meyer argued before the court last week. “That absolutely has a consequence of whether you want a new bridge, where you spend $600 million on a new bridge to a barrier island.”

Federal Highway Administration attorney Sommer Engels told the court that updated sea-level rise projections were taken in to account as the project moved forward.

One of the reasons proponents of the bridge want it built is that it will provide another access point off the Outer Banks in the event of a hurricane. There are currently two bridges that link Dare County to the mainland.

“What the agencies ultimately determined was that this information reflected what they already knew from the final (2012) environmental impact statement, which was that sea-level rise is occurring and getting worse,” Engels said. “That doesn’t implicate the bridge’s impacts. If anything, it reflects the importance of this bridge.”

The SELC also argued that an NCDOT analysis predicts that fewer vehicles will use the bridge than first anticipated in 2012.

Meyer said in an email after the hearing that a reduction in traffic will mean less toll revenue, making the bridge “unaffordable.”

“The point being made in court was that if much less traffic is now anticipated there may be less expensive and damaging solutions than the bridge,” Meyer said.

The mainland side of the proposed toll bridge will be near Maple Swamp just off U.S. Highway 158 and reach the Outer Banks just south of Corolla. There will be an interchange at U.S. 158 and then a 1.5-mile bridge over the swamp before the main bridge starts in Aydlett.

There is a proposed roundabout where the bridge reaches the Outer Banks. The state acquired the property on the Outer Banks’ side of the bridge several years ago in anticipation of the project.

The travel lanes on the two-lane bridge will be 12 feet in width with 6-foot shoulders on both sides. The speed limit on the bridge will be 60 mph. The toll booth will have six lanes with three on each side. State officials have not said how much it will cost to use the bridge.

In early 2021, NCDOT officials said construction would cost an estimated $464 million while purchasing rights-of-way will cost an estimated $14 million. Utilities will cost around $11 million.

A timeline on the NCDOT website dated in June lists most of the next steps for the project as “to be determined.” Those include design and development permitting applications, completing financing, the start of construction and the bridge’s opening.

When asked if the timeline has been updated, N.C. Turnpike Authority spokesperson Logen Hodges said in an email that “the project team continues to evaluate the next steps for delivery of the project.”

Backers of the bridge also point out that its construction will provide a direct route for first responders to transport medical emergencies and shorten the daily commute for mainland residents to reach jobs on the Outer Banks.

State Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, has been a long-time advocate for the bridge. He said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette told a recent meeting in Currituck that the project will move forward once the legal issues are settled.

“We are awaiting the decision on the court before any timelines can be established,” Hanig said. “They (DOT) fully intend to move forward once the decision comes out.’’