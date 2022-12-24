Read full article on original website
Related
6 Best Rust Programming Books Ranked by Reviews
In the age of computers, good programming is timeless. Some of the most popular programming languages of the modern day have been in use for decades. Even so, new languages continue to be developed in the hopes of expanding the tools programmers can use. One such language is Rust, which was developed relatively recently to help developers create programs without worrying about their security.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 115
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 115. Begin this lesson with your usual movement drills. First practice drill one hundred and thirty-eight in sections, word by word. Follow...
The Last Day of the Visit
The Wonderful Visit by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Last Day of the Visit. The Last Day of the Visit. XLVII. On the morning of the next day the Angel, after he had breakfasted,...
THE STOLEN BACILLUS
The Country of the Blind, And Other Stories, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE STOLEN BACILLUS. "This again," said the Bacteriologist, slipping a glass slide under the microscope, "is well,—a preparation of the Bacillus of cholera—the cholera germ."
BELIEFS
First and Last Things by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. BELIEFS. Yet it is of urgent practical necessity that we should have such propositions and beliefs. All those we conjure out of our mental apparatus and the world of fact dissolve and disappear again under scrutiny. It is clear we must resort to some other method for these necessities.
Mary Writes
The Passionate Friends by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Mary Writes. It was in the early spring of 1909 that I had a letter from Mary. By that time my life was set fully upon...
The Angel in Trouble
The Wonderful Visit by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Angel in Trouble. "The fact is," said the Vicar, "this is no world for Angels." The blinds had not been drawn, and the twilight outer...
Success or Flying into the Sun: Discussing Emotions and Modern Business
We all know the story of Icarus, who flew too close to the sun with wings made of feathers and wax. His story is a cautionary tale of hubris, or overconfidence, leading to downfall. With COVID-19 still looming over us, growing and sustaining a business has become more difficult than...
Imagine a Sphere Large Enough to Hold Two People
The First Men In The Moon, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Building of the sphere. I remember the occasion very distinctly when Cavor told me of his idea of the sphere. He had had intimations of it before, but at the time it seemed to come to him in a rush. We were returning to the bungalow for tea, and on the way he fell humming. Suddenly he shouted, “That’s it! That finishes it! A sort of roller blind!”
HackerNoon
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0