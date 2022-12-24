Read full article on original website
THE INVASION OF THE DRY LAND BY LIFE
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE INVASION OF THE DRY LAND BY LIFE. THE INVASION OF THE DRY LAND BY LIFE. §...
THE AGE OF FISHES
A Short History of the World, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE AGE OF FISHES. In the days when the world was supposed to have endured for only a few thousand years, it was supposed that the different species of plants and animals were fixed and final; they had all been created exactly as they are to-day, each species by itself. But as men began to discover and study the Record of the Rocks this belief gave place to the suspicion that many species had changed and developed slowly through the course of ages, and this again expanded into a belief in what is called Organic Evolution, a belief that all species of life upon earth, animal and vegetable alike, are descended by slow continuous processes of change from some very simple ancestral form of life, some almost structureless living substance, far back in the so-called Azoic seas.
My Friend Stumbled on an Invention That Could Revolutionize Human Life
Twelve Stories and a Dream, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE NEW ACCELERATOR. Certainly, if ever a man found a guinea when he was looking for a pin it is my good friend Professor Gibberne. I have heard before of investigators overshooting the mark, but never quite to the extent that he has done. He has really, this time at any rate, without any touch of exaggeration in the phrase, found something to revolutionize human life. And that when he was simply seeking an all-round nervous stimulant to bring languid people up to the stresses of these pushful days. I have tasted the stuff now several times, and I cannot do better than describe the effect the thing had on me. That there are astonishing experiences in store for all in search of new sensations will become apparent enough.
Mary Writes
The Passionate Friends by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Mary Writes. It was in the early spring of 1909 that I had a letter from Mary. By that time my life was set fully upon...
Imagine a Sphere Large Enough to Hold Two People
The First Men In The Moon, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Building of the sphere. I remember the occasion very distinctly when Cavor told me of his idea of the sphere. He had had intimations of it before, but at the time it seemed to come to him in a rush. We were returning to the bungalow for tea, and on the way he fell humming. Suddenly he shouted, “That’s it! That finishes it! A sort of roller blind!”
The first ever human-chimpanzee who can speak English like a human was in Florida.
The first ever human chimpanzee who can speak English was in Florida.Photo byChris F/ Pexels. As we all know, our world is full of unusual and amazing animals, one of which is the chimpanzee, so today, we will discuss the fascinating story of a chimpanzee who can speak like a human.
I was shocked by a creature on the beach — people say it’s a ‘baby Loch Ness monster’
It was like a Mock Ness monster. A baffled British beachcomber experienced vex on the beach after sharing pics of a bizarre beast they found washed ashore — with many viewers comparing it to the legendary Loch Ness monster. The perplexing jetsam was reportedly discovered in November but only recently surfaced on Reddit, where it’s currently making waves as users try to make heads or tails of it. “It looked like a sea monster,” Lindsay Freeman told Pen News of the freaky flotsam, which she found while “walking on the beach” in Poole, Dorset. “It caught my eye because it was so...
The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History
The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
The Crawfish Boxes
Mysterious ‘Underwater Wall’ That Circles the ENTIRE Planet Found on Google Earth (VIDEO)
According to the video that you’ll be able to watch in this article, the Earth is surrounded by a huge wall that we can see clearly beneath our planet’s oceans, using Google Earth. This mysterious wall has been found by the YouTube channel and it supposedly stretches around more than ten thousand miles along the ocean.
The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone
In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By Asteroid Impact That Eradicated Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the 'Chicxulub' asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probable trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
Scientists discovered an animal that survives by eating its own brain
A few things weird me out but this animal’s behavior left me a little nauseated. You’d think you need your brain to survive. As such, you wouldn’t be putting it on your menu. But survival is all this animal is focused on.
PsyPost
People with unhappy childhoods are more likely to exhibit a fear of happiness, multi-national study finds
A recent study measured a construct called aversion to happiness among a cross-cultural sample. The findings, published in the journal Motivation and Emotion, revealed that the top predictors of the belief were an unhappy childhood, perfectionism, loneliness, and belief in black magic and karma. Happiness is a highly coveted emotion...
Vice
The photographer couple documenting other lovers at home
Rona Bar and Ofek Avshalom are partners in both business and life. The two Israeli photographers live and work together in Tel Aviv. Their relationship began in March 2020 — peak strange and 'unprecedented' times — as countries around the world began announcing lockdowns. "The first day of the lockdown in Israel, it was our first day as a couple," they explain. The pair had met a year previous through work, but even still, their relationship has been unconventionally marked by the pandemic.
Newfound tomb reveals ancient Egyptians had ‘extensive knowledge of the solar cycle’
Using only a three-foot pole, a square and several robes, ancient architects were able to “perfectly” calculate the orientation of the sun, researchers said.
Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath
Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
Monstrous 'gorgons' survived a mass extinction, but they were a 'dead clade walking'
About 90% of all species went extinct during the "Great Dying" around 252 million years ago, but in the case of one paleo-beast — the so-called gorgon — reports of its death were greatly exaggerated, new research finds.
