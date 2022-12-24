The crises of 2022, which came in the form of geopolitical instability, economic recession, and inflation, have taken a toll on the venture capital investment market, which now has to function in an extremely unpredictable and volatile environment. This comes as a heavy blow for investors and founders alike, especially after 2021, a very prolific year that saw a surge in VC deals, exits, and valuations. As VC investors now exercise increased caution in closing financing deals, global VC funding volumes plummeted by almost 60% compared to Q4 in 2021. While VC investment levels will certainly take time to bounce back, and the economic uncertainty persists, it is nonetheless worth exploring new VC funding trends for 2023 to shed light on where to search for opportunities and promising deals in the upcoming year.

