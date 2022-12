The Rocky Mount High School varsity boys and girls basketball teams cruised into the finals of the annual John Jacobs Christmas Classic on Wednesday night at Cleveland High School. The Gryphon boys (9-0) eased past Clayton 81-49 while the Lady Gryphons defeated Fuquay-Varina 60-15 in pair of afternoon games. Earlier in the day, the Nash Central girls earned their first victory of the season by toppling Wake Christian 43-24, while...

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 29 MINUTES AGO