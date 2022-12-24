Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 40, Hartsville 39
Berea 53, Greenwood 50
Carolina Intl, N.C. 64, Andrews 59
Clinton 41, Heathwood Hall 37
Gray Collegiate Academy 50, Ridge View 44
Hanahan 56, Burke 45
Indian Land 65, Monroe Sun Valley, N.C. 58
Lancaster 74, Westside-Augusta, Ga. 68
Seneca 45, Pickens 40
South Atlanta, Ga. 70, Blue Ridge 56
Southside 73, Greer Middle College 60
Sumter 52, West Ashley 42
T.L. Hanna 87, Westwood 57
Westside 61, D.W. Daniel 55
White Knoll 57, Gastonia Highland Tech, N.C. 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dreher vs. Dutch Fork, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
