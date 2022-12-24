ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

If your pipes froze during Friday's arctic freeze, plumbers explain what to do next

By Nick Natario via
 5 days ago

If your home's pipes have made it without issues as freezing temperatures made their way to Houston, you're not in the clear just yet.

The first 24 hours of the arctic freeze kept plumbers busy.

"You're not out of trouble yet," David Robbins from Village Plumbing & Air plumber explained.

"Although you may have water today doesn't mean you'll have it tonight."

The issue, Robbins said, is when pipes thaw as the temperature rises over the next couple of days. "If the pipe is cracked, the ice won't let the water leak out," Robbins explained. "Once the water thaws, you'll have a leak, of course. You need to watch for that and listen for it."

Meanwhile, the city is asking residents to call 311 to report leaks. The freeze has likely caused pipes to burst and that increase in demand for water could stress the system. If you can provide information on the size (trickling, flowing or gushing) and location of the leaks that are flowing water, that will help crews send the correct staff and equipment to work the site.

If your pipes froze Friday, plumbers say you should take action if you spot a crack or break. "Turn your water off," Robbins said. "You're not going to stop the bleeding. You have to turn your water off to your house and call your plumber."

Almeda Plumbing crews saw just that the following day. ABC13 was with them at a home with pipes that cracked due to the cold. "He had the insulation on here, but he didn't have it strapped on properly enough," Almeda Plumber owner Everardo Almeda explained.

The plumbers explained you could turn off the water if you're worried about leaks overnight. When you switch it on in the morning, do so at the meter because you can usually find out quickly if there's a leak.

"Just make sure the meter is not spinning when you have everything off," they said. "If the meter keeps spinning, it's because you have a leak somewhere. You want to turn it off and try to figure out where it's coming from."

The good news is that plumbers said this weather event is different from what they dealt with during the February 2021 winter storm. They believe because the power stayed on, many pipes did not burst.

However, they said that the cold lasting for a couple of days could continue to cause system stress and caution everyone to look and listen as the temperatures rise.

Comments / 24

Stupid You
5d ago

call 311 if you see any leaks or busted pipers so they can send a crew out. yea just like they do in the summer time when the pipes break and leaks two months or more before they fix it....

Reply
13
Paul Tyrkalo
4d ago

what everyone needs to buy for your outside pipes, is heat tape.Just wrap the heat tape back and along the areea of your water pipes in any way and its ok to double the tape until the whole lenght of the tape is ended.Now when you plug the heat tape in the little red indicator light will show it's activated.the heat tape is temperature controled, and it won't start to warm-up until it reaches 34 ° {just before temperatuers reach freezing}Now cover you whole wraped up piping with a Quilt, Old pillow, or just a plain tarp.go out side at freezingpoint, to make sure Iv'e givin you the right Information.you can even use heat tape to save your plantsdo the same as you did to your piping.HURRAH / your plants survived.Enjoy Spring flowers.🕺🏻😃

Reply
8
Yaya03
3d ago

We dripped all night kitchen faucet, opened cabinet drawers, and did the same w bathrm faucet/drawers, hubby taped exterior facets, the central heater kept us nice & toasty all night, I think that helped piping.

Reply(1)
4
 

