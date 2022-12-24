Antonio Banderas returns to pet project for sequel 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'

Antonio Banderas returns to a "pet project" he's inhabited for almost 20 years, with the sequel "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."

But things are very different for this swashbuckling favorite character after all these years. He's now facing his feline mortality.

Banderas admits watching the movie made him feel a little sentimental about his feline friend.

"When I saw the result of what we were doing, I was surprised in a way. I mean, I knew where we were going with the character, but when I saw it put together is when I received the impact," Banderas said. "I realized that what we did was slightly different to what we had before. The ball game is completely different. Now he's like one of us, he can die."

Banderas says his big screen alter ego gets into a reflective mood, even a bit existential.

"But the resolution of the movie, of course, through the humor and the heroic side of it, it's very beautiful because it's very simple, and everybody will understand that," Banderas said.

Salma Hayek Pinault returns to voice the role of Puss' sometime nemesis, sometime partner Kitty Softpaws.

The movie also features the voice talent of Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Harvey Guillén and John Delaney.

It's rated PG and is in theaters now.