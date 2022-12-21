Currituck plans to honor Revolutionary War hero Currituck Jack

CURRITUCK — A life-sized statue honoring an enslaved Revolutionary War hero from Currituck who later bought his freedom moved a step closer to becoming a reality earlier this week.

Visit Currituck County is proposing to commission a statue honoring former slave “Currituck Jack” that will be located at the Historic Jarvisburg Colored School in Jarvisburg. County commissioners unanimously agreed Monday night to place the statue on the grounds of the historic school.

Currituck Jack was a Black man enslaved by Henry White in the days of the American Revolution in Currituck. He was able to buy his freedom after helping White and one other person escape British captivity and take over a ship under the control of British naval forces.

In 1780, White, his brother-in-law Samuel Jasper and Currituck Jack set sail in a ship named the Polly from the Currituck Sound with plans to bring a cargo of supplies to Charleston, S.C. to support the war effort.

But the Polly was captured by a British warship and they set sail for New York to turn the Polly over the British officials.

White, Jasper and Currituck Jack were placed in irons aboard the Polly but Currituck Jack convinced the British he would help them in exchange for his freedom. Once unchained, Currituck Jack, however, freed White and Jasper and the three men took control of the Polly.

Currituck Jack was honored by the Continental Congress for his heroism and was later able to buy his freedom for $100 in Spanish gold.

County Historic Preservation Commission board member Barbara Snowden said that after buying his freedom, Currituck Jack lived out the rest of his life on Knotts Island, living next door to his former owners. He died in 1805.

Snowden said Currituck Jack is one of the few heroes of the American Revolution from the county.

“(Currituck Jack) actually got his freedom in Raleigh and in the General Assembly records it states what he had done during the American Revolution,” Snowden said. “One of the legends that we cannot prove is that he was such an upstanding citizen that he was given money to keep for other people. Currituck Jack was well respected in the African American community and in the white community. That is a miraculous life story.”

Visit Currituck is seeking a grant from the North Carolina-based Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation to pay for the Currituck Jack statue. Currituck Travel and Tourism Director Tameron Kugler told commissioners that it is estimated that the bronze statue will cost around $250,000.

Visit Currituck was named a semifinalist for the grant award and received a $5,000 planning grant from the foundation in July to help with expenses in preparing a final grant application that is due Jan. 31. Some of that money was used to pay an artist to come up with conceptual drawings for the statue.

Kugler told commissioners that several community meetings have already been held to discuss the project and people at those meetings overwhelmingly supported placing the statue honoring Currituck Jack in Jarvisburg.

Other sites in the county were explored but Historic Jarvisburg Colored School board President Vivian M. Simpson said the historic school is open three days a week and that its location along U.S. Highway 158 provides easy access.

“The visibility would be wonderful there,” Simpson said. “We get visitors there on a regular basis. If it is placed there there will be somebody there to share the history, the legend about who this person is. It is very important to us that history be shared.”

Commissioners were shown four conceptual drawings of what the statue could look like and Kugler said citizens will be able to vote for which of the renderings will be used as a basis to build the statue. That meeting will be held Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. at the county’s Cooperative Extension Building.

“We will have a community meeting and take a vote,” Kugler said.

Legend has it that Currituck Jack was 7 feet tall and weighed around 300 pounds. Kugler said the Revolutionary War hero will be depicted as he would have appeared in real life. The total height of the statue will be around 10 feet tall and will sit on a 3-foot pedestal.

“We want to stay true to at least some of it,” Kugler said. “If we use the arch it will add another two to three feet.”

Two of the artist renderings show Currituck Jack on a ship, including one with an arch over the Revolutionary War hero.

“Currituck Jack is in that ship,” Kugler said. “The arch is meant to represent a full circle because Currituck Jack was an enslaved sailor that became a free man and a merchant mariner that owned his own ship.”

Kugler said there have been discussions about putting a QR code on the statue that would allow visitors to access information about Currituck Jack.

Commissioner Kevin McCord suggested that if the foundation grant is not awarded that Currituck use tourism occupancy tax money to pay for the statue. He said people headed to the beach from out of state will stop and visit the monument.

“If we don’t get it, we can still have that resource of funds for something like that,” McCord said.

Kugler noted that the Jarvisburg Colored School is already a part of the African American Experience Trail that spans nine counties in the region.

“That is a tourism-driven project,” Kugler said.

Kugler said that Durham artist and sculpture Stephen Hayes will be hired to produce the statue. She described Hayes as an up-and-coming artist.

Hayes recently completed a bronze sculpture honoring the African-American soldiers who led the Union advance at the Battle of Forks Road in Wilmington in February 1865.

“The feeling out there is that in the wider world is that he (Hayes) is going to become a very significant artist in the United States and internationally,” Kugler said. “For us to have a piece by him would be very great for us.”

The Reynolds Foundation is expected to name the winner of the grant in May.